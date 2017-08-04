Esterline Technologies (ESL) Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Esterline Technologies Corp. (NYSE:ESL)

John B. Hobbs - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Thank you, Sonia, and good afternoon, everyone. Curtis Reusser, Esterline's President and CEO; and Bob George, Chief Financial Officer, are here today to discuss Esterline's 2017 fiscal third quarter performance.

I'll now turn the call over to Curtis.

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Thank you, John, and good afternoon to everyone on the call today. Year-to-date, we continue to make strategic progress with revenues up modestly, expanded gross margin, and improved operating profits across our businesses. We are through much of the heavy lifting and spend related to our global integration and compliance enhancement efforts, and we are now focused on pushing those improvements to the bottom line.

Our team's efforts have helped offset a $0.27 EPS headwind, generated by our higher effective tax rate. The end result is an adjusted year-to-date earnings from continuing operations that is up $6 million or $0.20 a share compared with last year. We are on track for the fiscal year and anticipate landing within the range of our full-year guidance, but there are several moving pieces in our results this quarter. Third quarter sales of nearly $504 million was down 2.6% compared to the prior year. Lower sales were largely confined to the Avionics & Controls segment, and were partially the result of some customer timing adjustments we discussed last quarter and softness in certain discrete programs and markets.

Turning to the consolidated profitability in the third quarter, adjusted earnings from continuing operations were $32.5 million or $1.08 per diluted share. This excludes $0.04 per share of costs related to our incremental compliance and integration activities. These results compare to the prior year adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $40.9 million or $1.38 per diluted share, which excluded $0.10 per share of adjustments. Higher levels of R&D spend, which we were expecting, and our higher effective tax rate due to changes in international tax law accounted for most of the year-over-year reduction in the third quarter income from continuing operations. Our continuing focus on efficiency improvements and cost control also helped to offset some of the impact from lower sales volume in the quarter.

Taking a closer look at the segment operational drivers, Avionics & Controls sales in the first nine months were ahead of last year's year-to-date period by over – little over 1%. But this was our most challenging segment in third quarter of 2017, with sales down 6% compared with 2016. Avionics & Control (sic) [Controls] experienced higher R&D spend, as we developed products for the E2 according to the customer's schedule and specifications. Sales in the quarter were also impacted by the timing of shipments that moved from the third quarter of fiscal 2017 to the second quarter as we discussed in our last call. Elsewhere, we experienced lower volumes for a few specific programs including military trainer and transport platforms, as well as customer rescheduling of some of our lower volume commercial programs for certain regional and business jets.

Within the Sensors & Systems segment, performance continues to be strong with year-to-date sales up almost 4% over last year, although down modestly in the third quarter of 2017 versus Q3 of 2016. Operational strength in the segment has been driven by higher sales, primarily on commercial programs, and continued strength for our aftermarket sensors, especially in Asia. This growth was partially offset by unfavorable foreign currency impacts of $2.4 million and reduced volume for certain higher margin Power Systems products, as retrofits on mature platforms start to wind down.

Turning to our Advanced Materials segment, sales improved notably from the first half, as the Arkansas countermeasures facility continues to ramp up production. Year-over-year, third quarter sales were up 1.8%, though foreign currency impacts of $2.7 million were a partial offset in this segment as well.

Before I turn it over to Bob, I'd like to provide an update on our end markets in the broader trends affecting our businesses. In 2017, we've had a generally stable environment, with pockets of growth in discrete programs, which we expect to persist through 2018. As we turn to 2019, many of the programs begin to ramp, and we are expecting to be in a position to capture higher growth. Handing (07:06) a finer point by end market, our commercial OEM business remains positive. We continue to expect modest growth for the full year, and remain very encouraged by the pipeline of program rate increases, which include the 737, 787 and A350. As noted in past quarters, commercial strength in narrow-body platforms is still being partially offset by lower year-over-year volume on wide-body platforms. Current production forecasts for the major commercial OEMs call for slight increases in 2018 and a more meaningful step-up in 2019.

Defense markets are looking stronger. Recent positives include the return of volume for our countermeasures in our Arkansas operation, and a new win for Engineered Materials to support Boeing Military Aircraft. Primary headwinds have included lower demand for a defense communications gear and lower volume on sunsetting programs.

Going forward, we are optimistic about modest growth in this market, with improved defense budget visibility and a healthy backlog and additional wins for new and improved defense ammunition training products that add market share in a strategic niche for us. This work will require some spend in 2018, but should begin contributing revenue in late 2018 and then in 2019.

Our aftermarket, which accounts for around 10% of total sales, continues to be solid, with a 5.8% year-over-year increase in the third quarter, and nearly a 5% year-to-date increase. This has been mainly driven by our commercial aerospace market for sensors. In our adjacent markets, we are experiencing some pushouts on the nuclear programs won by our Engineered Materials group. We expect this to play a small role still in the fourth quarter of 2017, but contribute to a greater extent in 2018 and 2019.

Within gaming, medical and industrial markets, we are performing as expected for the year, but see opportunity for more substantial growth materializing in 2019 and beyond, particularly for gaming and specific areas of the medical market. Incremental compliance costs are coming down, we approached – as we approached the end of our Consent Agreement and the move forward towards a more normalized sustaining run rate.

As we reported last quarter, we made our final submission on the Consent Agreement to the U.S. Department of State. They are still closing out a few additional items with us, but we're hopeful that we're going to be releasing the Consent Agreement closer to the end of our fiscal year. Obviously, the ultimate timing is the subject of the State Department schedule.

Operationally, we haven't relented on our continuous drive for excellence, our efforts to leverage our enterprise to the best of its abilities, and we're expanding in some new areas to optimize processes to better serve our customers.

As we look forward to 2018, we are adding specific customer-focused priorities and metrics into our Enterprise Excellence tracking system. With just a few months left to go in 2017, I'm pleased we are maintaining and building upon our many operational enhancements. We are making real headway and had been able to offset a substantial tax headwind while remaining within our guide for the year.

While some industry challenges have presented during the third quarter, as a company, Esterline is better equipped to respond to these matters, and our people are laser-focused on living our core values, executing on our strategic initiatives, and driving sales growth.

And with that, I'll now turn it over to Bob, take a closer look at the numbers.

Robert David George - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Thanks, Curtis. Good afternoon, everyone. As we move into the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, we have adjusted our sales guide to the lower end of our range, and updated our EPS guidance range as well.

As we look at the quarter-to-quarter comparison, there are some notable year-over-year differences that I'd like to highlight. First, both 2016 and 2017 were projected to start slow and finish big. As the years played out, fiscal 2017 benefited more from a stronger front-end and a more balanced middle Q2 and Q3, whereas fiscal 2016 was softer in Q1 and Q2, and concluded with a powerful Q3 and Q4. Second is the timing of our R&D spend. As you may recall, our 2017 full-year guidance called for higher research and development expenses. The bulk of this spend was initially expected in the first half, but as we discussed in Q1 and Q2, these expenses have shifted to the right. Importantly, this did not change our full-year expectations, but the sequencing placed more of it than expected in the third and fourth quarters of this fiscal year. The shift had an impact on the third quarter of 2017 of $4.3 million after tax, or about $0.15 per share versus the third quarter of 2016.

Another difference is our higher tax rate, which we forecasted and have discussed previously. The tax effect on the quarter was $3 million or about $0.10 per share, and this increase is the result of changes in the U.K. tax regulations. And lastly, we recorded lower sales in Q3 2017, particularly in Avionics/Controls (sic) [Avionics & Controls]. As Curtis noted, the lower volume in the third quarter of 2017 was impacted by a shift in timing of sales within the current year, and lower volume in certain markets, particularly for some defense and industrial programs.

As we execute Esterline's strategic plan, our efforts are driving notable, continuous improvement in our operations. Our teams continue to focus on efficiency in the implementation of the Esterline Operating System, leading to improved business processes and better unification across our operations.

On a year-to-date basis, all three segments are reporting meaningful improvement in operating profit and return on sales. We have remained very disciplined on cost control. SG&A declined both as a percentage of sales and in absolute dollars, $3.2 million in the third quarter of 2017 compared with the prior year.

So let's take a closer look at some of the details. The third quarter sales were $503.8 million, down 2.6% from $517.1 million reported in the third quarter of 2016. I mentioned Avionics & Controls accounted for most of this decrease, and I'll talk a bit more about this in a minute or so. Consolidated gross margin was $170.6 million or 33.9% of sales in the third quarter of 2017, compared with $173.6 million or 33.6% of sales in the same period of 2016. SG&A expense in the quarter was $93.6 million or 18.6% of sales, compared with $96.8 million or 18.7% of sales in the third quarter of 2016.

Our previous calls have focused on our research and development investments in programs where we have secured wins. We are progressing nicely on such programs, including the Embraer E2 and KC-390, the Boeing 777X, the Mitsubishi Regional Jet, and new Defense Technologies products. Total R&D spend in the third quarter was up $5.7 million to $27.9 million or 5.5% of sales, compared with $22.2 million or 4.3% of sales in the prior-year period. We expect full-year R&D expense to be 5.1% of sales in 2017.

One of the biggest changes we've discussed this year is our tax rate. Our third quarter rate last year was 17.2%, compared with 24.8% in this year's third quarter. And I'll comment more on this a little bit later.

In the third quarter of 2017, GAAP earnings from continuing operations were $31.3 million or $1.04 per diluted share, as compared to a $38 million or $1.28 per diluted share in the prior-year period. Integration and compliance costs continued to come down, totaling $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2017, compared with $3.3 million in the prior year. On an adjusted basis, excluding compliance and integration costs, earnings from continuing operations were $32.5 million or $1.08 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2017. This compares with $40.9 million or $1.38 per diluted share in the prior year.

Let's go into the segment details. In my opening remarks, I indicated Avionics & Controls sales had a difficult quarter-to-quarter compare. Avionics & Controls sales were down 6% to $209.2 million from $222.6 million in the third quarter of last year. As we noted, year-to-date sales in this segment are up modestly. There were a number of discrete factors contributing to the decrease in the third quarter. As we've discussed in prior quarters, we have recognized some of our sales volume earlier in the year than planned, but in Q3, the primary sales drivers were headwinds on the T-6B program, as the Navy orders nears completion, and weakness in our gaming and industrial lines of business. Foreign exchange rate differential also contributed somewhat.

Adjusted operating profit in the Avionics & Controls segment was $22.7 million or 10.8% of sales, compared with $28.5 million or 12.6% of sales in the prior-year period. Operating margin in this segment was impacted by lower sales, as well as higher research and development spend, which was up $2.9 million compared with the prior year. The R&D expense was partially offset by improved efficiencies and lower SG&A spend.

In our Sensors & Systems segment, sales were $184.5 million, down about 1% compared with the prior year. Sales are in line with our expectations, and this quarter's result does mark an uptick in the pace of growth from the first six months of 2017.

Our Advanced Sensors platform is experiencing nice aftermarket activity, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region. This positive aftermarket effect is helping to offset product mix weakness in Power Systems, as a long running retrofit program winds down. Adjusted Sensors & Systems segment operating profit in the third quarter was $24.8 million or 13.5% of sales, compared with $28.5 million or 15.3% of sales in the prior year. Similar to Avionics, higher segment level research and development spend on the E2 and Mitsubishi programs contributed to the profit differential in this segment.

In our Advanced Materials segment, sales increased by 1.8% to $110.1 million in the third quarter of 2017 led by Defense Technologies. Higher sales reflected a steady increase in production at our Arkansas countermeasures facility. Adjusted operating profit in Advanced Materials was $17.8 million or 16.1% of sales, compared with $16.3 million or 15.1% of sales in the prior-year period. Improved profitability is the result of the increased activity in players, as well as F-35 sales for Engineered Materials. These gains were partially offset by higher research and development expense in Defense Technologies and expenses associated with our continuous improvement programs in Engineered Materials.

Looking to our consolidated results. We reported operating profit of $49.1 million or 9.8% of sales, compared with $54.1 million or 10.5% of sales in the prior-year third quarter. Adjusting for compliance and integration expenses in both years, third quarter operating profit was $50.9 million this year or 10.1% of sales, compared with $58.3 million last year or 11.3% of sales in 2016. Our effective tax rate in the third quarter of 2017 was 24.8%, compared with a rate of 17.2% recorded in the third quarter last year. For the full year, the impact of a higher tax rate was contemplated in our guidance, and our expectation remains for a full-year rate in the 24% to 25% range. We expect our fourth quarter tax rate to be 27% to 28%, and 2018 should normalize in the 27% to 28% range. As we have discussed previously, these changes are primarily the result of tax code changes in the U.K.

For the first nine months of fiscal 2017, cash flow from operations was $138.9 million. This compares with $118.6 million through nine months of fiscal 2016. This 17% increase is primarily the result of improved earnings, as our year-to-date income has increased to $82 million in fiscal 2017 from $49 million in 2016 through nine months.

For the first nine months of 2017, capital expenditures were $42.2 million, free cash flow was $96.7 million, compared with $60.1 million last year. Depreciation and amortization in the first nine months of 2017 equal to $77 million. Our backlog was $1.24 billion at the end of third quarter of 2017 versus $1.36 billion in the prior year. The lower backlog relative to the prior year is mostly attributable to the timing of large long-cycle orders received in the first nine months of 2016, as well as the burndown of over new (23:12) backlog. This effect is particularly noticeable in the Avionics & Controls segment. As expected, we had a strong bookings quarter in Q3, and Q4 is also looking very strong. Bookings during the third quarter of 2017 were $532 million, and this marked a book-to-bill ratio of 1.06.

With one quarter left in the year, we've updated our full-year guidance range. Our expectation is that fiscal 2017 sales will approximate $2 billion, and adjusted earnings will be in the range of $4.50 to $4.70 per diluted share. On a midpoint-to-midpoint basis, this adjustment is approximately $3 million or $0.10 per share. On a GAAP basis, the narrowed range is $4.30 to $4.50 per diluted shares. Meanwhile, our teams continue to do an admirable job managing costs and further progressing our operational efficiency as we push our strategic objectives and improve the business through the remainder of 2017 and into future years.

And with that, I'm going to turn it back to Curtis.

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Thanks, Bob. To close out our comments, we will stay focused on execution, we're going to remain dedicated to implementing the Esterline Operating System, and we see further opportunity for smart cost control.

The current commercial aerospace production plans, along with the expectation for higher defense spending, will help us form a foundation for our organic growth, and allow us to continue to drive strong free cash flow as we move from 2017 into 2018.

And with that, we're ready to take some questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. And our first question comes from Howard Rubel of Jefferies. Your line is now open.

Howard Alan Rubel - Jefferies LLC

Thank you very much. I hate to talk about taxes first, Bob, but those impact your bottom line for next year and you provided a nice walk there. Can you explain a little bit more as to how that impacts your growth rate on an EPS basis between 2017 and 2018?

Robert David George - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Well, Howard, it's – actually, if we look at it relative from year-to-year as you asked, we anticipated this year that we would be at around 27% to 28% in our initial guidance. We had the benefit of a very, very low tax rate in the first quarter, if you'll recall, when the French approved a long-term change at our tax rate on the last day of 2016. And that resulted us in the first quarter of adjusting our deferred tax liabilities. And so that 24% to 25% rate that we're looking at this year is comprehended with that low rate in Q1. So fundamentally, if we look at it from a year-over-year basis, that 27% to 28% normalized rate is effectively the same from 2017 to 2018.

Howard Alan Rubel - Jefferies LLC

All right, I will (27:06). And then the second – well, I'm not sure though if one looks at expectations that that's fully incorporated into the outlook. And so I think that creates some – at least some substantial headwind with regards to expectations.

Robert David George - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Howard, I would certainly agree with that comment, and you're correct in pointing it out. We have noted that ourselves that the tax rates, looking at into 2018, were not what we have been expecting.

Howard Alan Rubel - Jefferies LLC

Well, we all would hope for lower taxes, but it can't always happen. And then second is, I want to be optimistic on Avionics and every time I try, it seems to not quite be there, Curtis. How do you think about what – in the end, the business – or how it should be positioned? And how you think you can take advantage of some of the trends that are going on? There's supposed (28:13) some consolidation trends, and there's also some unique capabilities that you do offer?

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Yeah. I think we've made, I think, some good progress there, with the integration of Barco was a little more effort-intensive than we thought. But we're starting to see some nice opportunities, we're getting some top line synergies with wins at CMC that we wouldn't have got without the Barco business.

And so – and Simulation is starting to pick up some speed. That tends to be a little lumpier. And again, moves in and out kind of towards the end of the year but some nice opportunities there. I think there are some nice niches for us. We continue to have probably the most debate about where we spend R&D money there, because they see a lot of opportunities. I think our execution on programs there, Michel Potvin and Al Yost, who are really focused on that, have done some nice repositioning of the organization up there.

So, I'm optimistic about it. It does tend to be the lumpiest of our groups, because of things that move around both customer – large customer-wise and spend-wise. But I'm still optimistic about it, Howard. I think there's some nice opportunities, and it is a niche that we want to continue to play in. And I think we've got some good growth looking forward, not only next year, but the years to come.

Howard Alan Rubel - Jefferies LLC

Thank you, Curtis. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Robert Spingarn of Credit Suisse. Your line is now open.

Robert M. Spingarn - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Hi, everybody.

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Hey, Rob.

Robert David George - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Hi, Rob.

Robert M. Spingarn - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Curtis, I almost hate to ask this question, but because we've talked about this over the years, and Bob, we've talked about this for a long time. But there seems to be so much volatility inherent in your business, both at the sales level, but really at the margin level. Is there any way to get to a point where that's more normalized?

Robert David George - Esterline Technologies Corp.

We do have a lot of moving parts. I think the way to do that is to focus on getting better visibility and executing sharply. And I think we've – Rob, if you look backwards at some of the bigger charges we've taken on certain programs, we're definitely not seeing that repeating itself. We're seeing pretty steady improvement, focusing on some of the cost takeouts. So, we are – I think we're starting to see a more normalized move in a positive direction. We have had headwinds of higher margin legacy programs that are fading off, and new development programs that are starting upward there at the top learning curve and we've got to work those down.

And to be honest, there's quite a lot of that happening right now, as we move into some of the newer programs. Now, those are going to have good top line growth for us, and again, I don't think we're going to see any big surprises, but we're very much focused on driving a more consistent progressive margin improvement over time. And it may not happen quarter-to-quarter, month-to-month, but I think there's a lot less surprises than we've seen in the past.

Robert M. Spingarn - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Well, I agree with that. I look at the – just the cadence this year, and 10.4% in Q1, 15% (31:48) I'm looking at the segment margins, 52% and now 12%. Now, and I understand the reasons for all that. It just seems to be quite a bit of volatility here relative to some others. And I wanted to ask you how you're thinking about that going forward, you've answered it. Now, just a little bit more specifically in this, follows on a little bit from what you said in the monologue. You talked about the RJ and Bizjet rescheduling, some customers doing that at some of the impact on sales. Is that a significant trend? Can you give us some more detail there?

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

No. Probably more on Regional Jet side, just some spend on MRJ, which has been a challenge for us. A little bit on Bizjet, but not a ton. It's just when it hits us, it can have some impact. It was more just moving around. I wouldn't see that as a big trend negatively for us. We do talk about – E2, we've got a substantial amount more sales on that platform than we had on anything else in the Regional Jet side, as well as some really nice content now on C Series and MRJ. So I think, looking out, when those all start to stabilize, that's going to be a nice steady progression for us. And I don't think we're going to be impacted by kind of program startup issues.

Robert M. Spingarn - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Okay. And I'll leave it at two and jump back in. Thanks.

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from David Strauss of UBS. Your line is now open.

Unknown Speaker

Yeah, hey, guys. It's actually (33:36) on for David. Thanks for taking my question.

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Sure.

Unknown Speaker

So, Boeing was out talking about potentially getting bigger for the Avionics business. How do you guys think about that, is it just the (33:48) threat and is that a threat in the near-term, or do you think it's relatively safe until you get through (33:54) the next-generation aircraft?

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Yeah, I've read some of that. We do not have a big risk exposure there. We do some supply of some optional things. We have been discussing with Boeing on trying to get in and have a bigger opportunity there. When someone controls, has the entire Avionics suite, it's difficult for us to participate sometimes. So I think, put my positive hat on, this might actually long-term be an opportunity for us. And we've been working with them more in the last two to three years on studies and new opportunities than I think we have forever. So, I'm going to say that there's some potential, but it's, for us in the near-term, not an impact even in the medium-term, not an impact, and I would say long-term may be even an upside for us.

Unknown Speaker

Okay, thanks. And then I guess, you mentioned that sales flipping, or I guess, pulling in Q3 into Q2. Maybe I missed it, but did you guys size how big that was?

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

No, we didn't. I think Q2, we talked about just – when we got to Q2, there were some things that slipped in we highlighted at that point, and again, didn't change our guidance for the year. But noted in Q2 that it was a little bit of a pull-in.

Unknown Speaker

Got you. Okay, thank you.

Robert David George - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Thank you.

Operator

And our next question comes from Pete Skibitski of Drexel Hamilton. Your line is open.

Peter John Skibitski - Drexel Hamilton LLC

Yeah, good afternoon, guys. (35:35) static and myself. Hey, guys, I didn't quite understand the free cash flow guidance production. I know you've narrowed the EBITDA guidance and just kind of taken on the top of the sales guidance. Is it working capital, maybe a receivables issue that's driving that? Or any color would be great.

Robert David George - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Yeah. No, Pete, that's a great question. Actually, I give a little bit of kudos here to David Strauss. He asked a similar question last quarter on our free cash flow forecast for the full year. Fundamentally, it is not a receivables issue. I want to take that one off the table. It is – when we were looking at our free cash flow forecast for the year and taking a look at it, we were anticipating that we were going to make more progress on – primarily on our inventory than we have been able to make so far. And as you noted, we did narrow the EBITDA guidance, but that is still right exactly where we projected. And so, the free cash flow decline is primarily inventory progress or lack thereof, and that's in a nutshell.

Peter John Skibitski - Drexel Hamilton LLC

Okay. Any thoughts as to the skyline for that – reducing that going forward, is it just a tougher problem to fix or going to be fixed in the near-term?

Robert David George - Esterline Technologies Corp.

I'm going to – I can tell you right now, this is an item that is at the top of the list on Curtis's mindset, and so I'm going to let Curtis make a few comments here...

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Yeah.

Robert David George - Esterline Technologies Corp.

...because I know he's ante (37:20) to do so.

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Yeah. It is moving up to one of our key priorities. I'd probably spend a couple hours this week talking to a couple of folks just about the progress or lack of progress. And we've got a – not next week, week after, a summit with a couple of our key leaders to refine our process there.

We've had a couple of impacts, I think, that are near-term, that are holdovers from just cleaning up some operational progress. So some plant moves, where we had to build up some buffer stock, and some business units that were not doing what they needed to do from an on-time delivery, so we built up some safety stock. So that's probably nearer term.

Longer term though, it's – what we are trying to say, if you have a choice to drive higher – don't forego higher margins by buying big lots of things and things like that. So there's a balance between working capital and margin improvement, and we definitely want the margin improvement and I think we're starting to see that. So we've just got a lot of focus. That's probably a little bit longer term. I know that that takes longer to do, but I'm not very happy with the progress we've made there. We put some stretch and thought it was attainable in this year, didn't do that. And so we're tying people's pay to it. So it's a focus for us.

Peter John Skibitski - Drexel Hamilton LLC

Got it. And while I have you, Curtis, can you talk about the R&D trend into 2018? Is that kind of flat on an absolute basis or similar to this year? I'm just curious just given the implication of margins.

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Yeah. It'll probably be about 5% is what we're targeting. We're still looking at that. We were chatting about it just internally. It does – it has fluctuated more kind of quarter-to-quarter, just again because of some specifics that are going. But we do start winding down a few things, but we've won some other new programs. That's actually a problem we like to go stretch our teams to say, are we spending enough there.

I think we've got a nice balance of things that are going to start showing up in revenue over 2018 and 2019. And again, we're pushing the guidance to make sure we're making smart investments there. So it isn't something that we're cutting just to cut, but I think it does come in about 5% for 2018 is what our initial planning is.

Peter John Skibitski - Drexel Hamilton LLC

Oh, thanks.

Robert David George - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Yeah, Pete, let me jump in here a little bit. And this may also add a little bit of color to Rob's question earlier on quarter-to-quarter volatility. Our historic spend on research and development has been remarkably consistent in and around that 5% range. It drops a little bit occasionally, and then during periods when (40:09) there's a lot of airframes under development, it has spiked somewhat above there. But it's a great number. But when you look at it on a quarter-to-quarter basis, and we did take a look at what we've done over the last – really over the last two years, and when you take a look at 2016, for instance, the fiscal year 2016 began the year with a rate – the first two quarters of the year, the rate was over 5.5%. And then it ended the year in the last two quarters of the year, the ratio to sales was around 4.3% of sales.

And when we came into this year, as you know, we were anticipating that we were going to see the bulk of our spending really in the first couple quarters of this year. And as we talked in our first quarter, that – first quarter call, that didn't happen. We were at a relatively low rate, I mean, less than – pretty significantly less than 5% in the first quarter. But we saw what our customers' expectations were and how they were shifting. And so what we have seen as we've come through 2017, as we've seen kind of an opposite curve moving the other way, where we're going to be ending 2017, above that 5% rate. So, this answer is sort of your question a little bit, but it also gives a little color to Rob's question on the volatility quarter-to-quarter. I mean, if you think about it, it's a big swinger for us this quarter, compared to the exact same quarter last year.

Peter John Skibitski - Drexel Hamilton LLC

Yeah. And I think I underestimated that. But thanks so much for the color, guys.

Robert David George - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Okay. Thanks, Pete.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Michael Ciarmoli of SunTrust. Your line is now open.

Michael Ciarmoli - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Hey, good evening, guys. Thanks for taking the question.

Michael Ciarmoli - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

...but – how are you, Curtis? But maybe back to Rob's question on the volatility, I mean, as we look at fourth quarter here, it sounds like there's some finer point on revenues with the full-year guide. So two months left, what are the swing factors between the low end and the high end of earnings? I mean, that would signify probably 150 basis points or so of margin, up or down, to get you to low end or high end. So how do we think about that fourth quarter and what impacts the EPS range?

Robert David George - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Yeah, Mike, I'll jump in here. Really, it's pretty straightforward. It's driven by the sales line. We dropped – as we've said, we reduced our sales expectation to the low end of our guidance. And as we indicated – or as I indicated in my call, we're talking about here from a midpoint-to-midpoint basis, the narrowing – the updating of our guidance here is really $3 million...

Michael Ciarmoli - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Well, Bob, I was...

Robert David George - Esterline Technologies Corp.

...and it was driven by sales.

Michael Ciarmoli - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

I was just talking about the fourth quarter. I mean, to get to the guidance, you're going to do $530 million of sales. So, what's the swing factor to $4.50 in the fourth quarter, which would put you at, I guess, $1.40 and what takes you to $1.60 in the fourth quarter?

Robert David George - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Well, yeah. I mean, when we looked at where we are in the – I mean, so the fourth quarter is pretty much where we had anticipated. The third quarter, our sales were down from where we're at. So, when we're in – and it's in Avionics & Controls. I'm not sure I'm answering your question.

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

(44:11) makes larger programs that we're pushing and pulling. So there's some things, some larger – specifically in Avionics, some larger systems that if they deliver versus scramble and to try to maybe make that up with some pull-ins if we can't do that. So there's some flexibility there. But it's really just a mix that we're going to see on the types of sales that we end up with for the quarter.

Michael Ciarmoli - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Got it.

Robert David George - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Does that answer your question, Mike?

Michael Ciarmoli - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

No, yeah, that's it. That's it. So it's a mix issue. That's perfect.

Robert David George - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Perfect.

Robert David George - Esterline Technologies Corp.

And then maybe Curtis, just on the OE font, commercial, any update on the LEAP engine? I know there's been some potential discussion that you guys can get your Sensor package or Sensors suite back on that engine. Where do things stand there?

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Yeah. Just – it's not at a point where we could talk about it. That's – for our Sensors guys, if they're on the phone, they know that they are very bullish. I'm not going to advertise where we might end up there. That's...

Michael Ciarmoli - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Okay.

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

...it's a product that we know well. We work really well with Safran, and we've made a lot of effort to have a broader, deeper relationship with Safran across Esterline, and that's really starting to bear some fruit for some areas where we weren't as strong before and we're leveraging some of the good relationships and good performance we have. So we've actually won some nice programs, the program reviews that we do are narrowed (45:45) the enterprise level. We've got a new leader there. And so I think, we're trying to reinstill the magnitude of what we can do as a corporation, and that's getting a lot of goodwill. So I'm optimistic, but it's too early.

Michael Ciarmoli - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Got it. Thanks, guys.

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

You bet.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Sam Pearlstein of Wells Fargo. Your line is now open.

Samuel J. Pearlstein - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Good evening.

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Hey, Sam.

Robert David George - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Hi, Sam.

Samuel J. Pearlstein - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

I'm wondering if you could help me a little bit more in terms of thinking about where you talked about the cadence changing. Last quarter, you highlighted, I'd say, the Simulator (sic) [Simulation] sales and the Defense Technologies recovery is kind of the key variables. And now it sounds like there's some issues in terms of the T-6 and some gaming and industrial. [indiscernible] (46:36), the T-6 production rates haven't changed over the course of the year. So I guess, I'm wondering, what happened and what changed? And then, are those two other areas actually still on track?

Robert David George - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Yes, Sam. And this is Bob. I'll start here. I think to help explain that is, so we're looking at two different causal factors here. So when we talked about Simulation and Defense, we were really talking about those relative to risk factors in the fourth quarter, because in the case of Simulation, as we've been saying for much of the year, we've got some very, very significant systems orders that are scheduled to go out right at the end of our fiscal year. And while we are completely confident in our ability to deliver those systems, we are, to some degree, at the mercy of our customers. But to this point in time, everything is on track.

The same is true with Defense Technologies. As you know, we've been recovering from the accident that we had last year. The team has been doing a very disciplined job of bringing that facility up. They've done a great job negotiating with our customers. And the question was whether we're going to get up to – whether we're going to get that facility up and running at the ramp speeds that we anticipated. And that has been done, and we're progressing forward very nicely through there. So, those two items that you referenced, we were really looking in terms of explaining what we saw as full-year risk, particularly fourth quarter risk.

The other items you're looking at, yeah, that is – as we indicated, we took ahead in Avionics & Controls this particular quarter. It's – the drop there in revenue is there, as we just explained with Mike Ciarmoli, we're looking at some mix issues and where we're primarily seeing that decline. And this is what caused us to change the – primarily to reduce our sales guidance range to about the $2 billion level, still in our range of what we anticipated. But it's in those areas that you referenced. Does that...

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

But we knew that that was there. It was really – could we offset – other opportunities offset the decline.

Robert David George - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Right.

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

But we've seen the decline coming and it's been a headwind for us.

Robert David George - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Yeah, T-6. Again, T-6 fundamentally, what we are trying to do there more than anything as opposed to using that as an explanation for missing our guidance, it was really a comparative to last year. And we identified that – well, everyone has seen that coming, right? I mean, there's no surprise there to your point.

Samuel J. Pearlstein - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Right. And on the margins, certainly, the down question (49:42) because you had some additional sales pulled forward last quarter. But all three segments, is it all absorption, or are there any extraneous costs that would have driven that? Because I would've expected, in Advanced Materials, as you recovered, that one in particular, there we've seen a little bit better margin. So, can you address the margins?

Robert David George - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Yes. Again, kind of mentioned in my opening – or my opening remarks within the – the Defense Technologies margins are not quite as high as the Engineered Materials, and we did have some expenses in Engineered Materials, which offset some nice F-35 sales that caused some of that margin decline. But it's also a great view of the leverage and the absorption that you mentioned relative to higher sales or lower sales.

Samuel J. Pearlstein - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Okay. Thank you.

Robert David George - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Thanks, Sam.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Ken Herbert of Canaccord. Your line is now open.

Kenneth George Herbert - Canaccord Genuity, Inc.

Hi, good afternoon.

Robert David George - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Hi, Ken.

Kenneth George Herbert - Canaccord Genuity, Inc.

Bob or Curtis, I guess, apologize about asking you about this again. But I just want to make sure I'm clear. The sales guidance reduction, call it $25 million from the midpoint, implying slightly down fourth quarter sales. And is that all attributable to timing, or did you really see anything change, either relative to your outlook in terms of realized pricing, or maybe market demand as you transition here from the third to the fourth quarter?

Robert David George - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Now it's a great question, Ken. It's all attributable to timing. We're not seeing any fundamental changes in the business, order flow rates are consistent. We're seeing some weakness as we indicated in our industrial and our gaming business, but that is really due to some customer movements and shift-outs, if you will, just timing.

Kenneth George Herbert - Canaccord Genuity, Inc.

Okay. Okay, thanks. That's helpful. And then, Curtis, in your opening remarks, you gave a little bit more color on some of the end markets and you clearly highlighted. It sounds like, at least what I would call, short-cycle defense in your exposure there with countermeasures and other areas. Can you just talk maybe a little bit more, a little more detail on maybe specifically what you're seeing? Are you really seeing a step change in activity or opportunity of upwards? Is that something you've anticipated? Is it just getting a budget that's maybe giving a little better visibility? Any more color or quantification around specifically on the Defense side would be helpful.

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Yeah. I'll tell you the – it has been refreshing. It's been a refreshing area in a market, if you look – as you know, Ken, over a longer period of time. We've just seen downward pressure on Defense for so long. We had the issue, and that affected both our expendable/ordinance business and the countermeasures. And we're just starting to see a lot more tempo there on requests on, I think, there's more training demand. We've seen a number of – as you know, they use our materials for training. We're seeing a lot more request for, can you do this kind of level, some new products that we have been working on that we can leverage some R&D that we did on one program, and we've had a recent good news story by leveraging that and getting some incremental new sales.

So, I feel pretty good about – it isn't like – it's a little bit more visibility on the budget. It's a lot more bid activity. And our team at Defense has really been focused and they've had some good wins and they continue to. It's been a very nice surprise, so I think it's kind of a combination of increased tempo, a little bit better visibility, and some market share wins for us.

Kenneth George Herbert - Canaccord Genuity, Inc.

Okay. And I know you've got exposure in all segments, but is it fair to say that a lot of this you're seeing in the Advanced Materials segment and maybe a little less than other segments, or is that across the board?

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Advanced Materials is pretty solid there. Our Avionics group has pretty good exposure, so we're seeing some pluses there. We've – it's not broad across everything, but there are some nice pockets. We've had a little pressure on some of our other – the headset business has been under a little bit of pressure. So it's not everywhere, but it's broader than just that, but probably the strongest in Advanced Materials.

Kenneth George Herbert - Canaccord Genuity, Inc.

Okay, great. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Noah Poponak of Goldman Sachs. Your line is now open.

Gavin Parsons - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

This is Gavin Parsons on for Noah. Good evening, everyone.

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Hi there, Gavin.

Robert David George - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Good afternoon.

Gavin Parsons - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

So, looking at aftermarket. Looks pretty good in the quarter, and you sounded pretty positive on the outlook. But you mentioned some material programs winding down, pressuring margins. The average age of the fleet's been coming down for a while, so I'm curious if that's program-specific, or if you're seeing that kind of as a more of a trend? And then also, in the context of the lot of young aircraft looking like they're going to come into – come in the aftermarket sweet spot. But you guys in the past have had some issues with good product quality staying on wing longer, so I'm curious how those dynamics kind of play out?

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Yeah. I think we have digested the product reliability issue, and that's on the CFM, which is an extremely large fleet that is continuing to not reach its full potential for maturity. So it's not – that continues to look strong for us. The ones we've mentioned are some of our Power products where they were retrofit programs that were mandated that were really driven by – we actually got some nice benefit because they were operating some Boeing products a lot longer than they'd anticipated. So it was five 7s, six 7s, four 7s (56:01) staying out there longer, and I think people deciding to fly those when originally they would've retired them or they extended the life of those. So that's a pretty niche-y little thing, but it was a nice program for us, and that's just winding down.

Gavin Parsons - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Okay. And then looking back at some your older Investor Day decks relative to some of the more recent ones, looks like you've had some shifts at value changes, specifically P8 is up, and 787 and F-35 are down. Am I looking at that right? And if so, could you explain some of the moving pieces there?

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

The only probably refinements, there's some price-down at Boeing, as you may know. Also, on F-35, as some of our contracts are review and repriced under LTAs, and so there's some adjustments there. What – we've refined those a little bit and gotten more to a core value versus some of the optional equipment that we've had on there before. So there's a little bit of movement, but there has been a little bit of price-down, just because we've gotten smarter and better. And we're required by the government to share that. And so, we've done our job there.

Gavin Parsons - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Is there an average annual kind of OE pricing pressure that you tend to see?

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

No, I wouldn't say that. It's very contract, product-specific. The certain OEMs, when we walked into a program, we knew that walking in and made a business decision to go do that. Others, maybe, hey, you've had this product for a long time. There's been a lot of learning, and there's rates are going up and if I give you some new business, what can you do for me there. So it's a very – I would say, a very diverse mix. It's not average. But what we're just – we try to go take cost out where we can, and share that where it makes good business sense, where we can get more value for us and for our customers.

Gavin Parsons - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Okay. Thank you.

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

You bet.

Robert David George - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from George Ford (58:19) of CLK. Your line is now open.

Unknown Speaker

Thank you. Good evening, Curtis and Bob.

Robert David George - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Hi, George (58:28).

Unknown Speaker

Just have one – hi, there. Thank you for taking the question. Just wanted to ask one question. As we look at 2018, and I'm not looking for guidance, but maybe just qualitatively, if you could comment on how challenging it will be to generate growth? Because as I look at the bookings cumulative year-to-date by my math is about $1.4 billion. And you said that Q4 will be up, (58:55) bookings, but it looks like bookings will trend right around $2 billion, maybe a little bit less. And last year, you did $2.1 billion in bookings. So I'm just wondering how much heavy lifting this year is going to 2018 versus prior periods to get that revenue growth if bookings are down year-over-year?

Robert David George - Esterline Technologies Corp.

George (59:19), I'll – this is Bob. I'll start. In looking at our bookings trends, and again, this comes back to a little bit of Rob's question on volatility. Esterline's diversity of our – first of all, our segments, but also our products and our programs leads us to having movements up and down in our overall bookings and backlog trend. Last year, so if we look at it last year, we benefited from a number of very significant – particularly in the middle of last year, where we're getting our compares right now, we benefited from a number of very significant multiyear commercial and military programs that we bought, okay?

And so that kind of took our backlog up to a very healthy level. This year has been more normal than last year. Although when I say normal, we were a little bit light, and we've talked on previous calls with soft bookings early in the year, anticipating that a number of those programs were going to be booked in Q3 and Q4. And that is what is occurring, and certainly what occurred in Q3 and what we're anticipating in Q4. So relative to your question to next year, and it's one that we are talking about in Curtis's level and our segment president's level is with those bookings coming in late this year, will that influence our ability to turn them around next year, and right now, we're just not prepared to do that. We're evaluating that.

But fundamentally, your point is spot on, and we look very carefully when we're looking at our forecasts, and that backlog number and our ability to turn the backlog and what our book-to-bill ratio was going to be in order to generate our top line revenues. But right now, we're not seeing that issue based on what we're looking at today. No.

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

No, I think – and Bob, just to add. What we've got I think a better handle on some of the shorter-cycle book and ship in the year, because at the opposite end of the spectrum of these bigger orders where they may order a year's worth of orders, there's others that are, hey, you got to have it on the shelf or very...

Robert David George - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Yeah.

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

...very close to being in a deliverable state and can you go sell it and book it in the year, and just the focus we've had on sales and top line growth, we're getting to a pretty nice – a better visibility and a better how to go pull the leverage to deliver some things in the year.

Robert David George - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Yeah. That's a great point.

Unknown Speaker

Yeah.

Unknown Speaker

Great. Thank you for taking my question.

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Yeah. Thanks, George (01:02:25).

Operator

Thank you. And ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude our question-and-answer session. I would now like to turn the call back over to Mr. John Hobbs for closing remarks.

John B. Hobbs - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Well, thank you very much, everyone. Thank you for your interest in Esterline, and for taking the time today to listen to our call today. I am pleased to join the Esterline team, look forward to working with each and every one of you, and I'll be available for any follow-up questions you may have this afternoon and through the balance of the week. Today's press release and supporting documents can be found at esterline.com. Thanks so much, and have a good evening.

