Emerge Energy Services' (EMES) CEO Rick Shearer on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE:EMES)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

Aug 03, 2017 04:00 PM ET

Executives

Ted Beneski - Chairman

Richard Shearer - Chief Executive Officer

Deborah Deibert - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Jonathan Evans - SG Capital Management, LLC

Selman Akyol - Stifel Nicolaus & Co

Sean Milligan - Coker and Palmer Investment Securities, Inc

Samantha Hoh - Evercore ISI

Waqar Syed - Goldman Sachs

Operator

I would now like to introduce your host for today’s conference Deb Deibert, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Deborah Deibert

Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone, to the Emerge Energy Services LP second quarter 2017 conference call. Just a quick note before we start, our discussion today may contain forward-looking statements. These statements may include, but are not limited to, our estimates of future volume, operating expenses, and capital expenditures. They may also include statements concerning anticipated cash flow, liquidity, business strategy, distributions, and other plans and objectives for future capital expenditures and operations. These statements are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. If one or more of these materialize or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected. These risks are discussed in greater detail in our annual report on Form 10-K and filed with Securities and Exchange Commission.

Please also note that on this call we may use the terms adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow. These are non-GAAP financial measures, and we have provided reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in our earnings release published this morning.

Finally, the internal estimate of San Antonio sand reserves is based on surveying, drill core analysis and other tests performed by Emerge Energy’s geology and engineering staff. By its nature, this estimate is more speculative than proving probable reserves and subject to greater risk that such reserves will not be realized. Therefore we have engaged a third-party engineering firm to estimate the sand reserve volumes even data collected by our internal engineering staff as well as additional more extensive sampling. The estimate of the reserves may be revised after the third-party analysis is complete.

And now I would like to turn the call over to our Chairman, Ted Beneski.

Ted Beneski

Thank you, Deb. Good afternoon, everyone and thank you for joining us to review another quarter for Emerge Energy Services. We are very pleased with our performance in the second quarter of this year, as we continue to capitalize on the surge and demand for frac sand. We are delivering on significant price increases and running our northern plants at the highest possible utilization. We are also working diligently to integrate and expand our San Antonio acquisition, which increases our presence with in-basin sands and diversifies our footprint.

In fact, the plant commenced Phase 1 of frac sand production at the end of July. As a reminder, Phase 1 consist of frac sand production with the equipment already on the site from when we purchased Osburn materials. Phase 2 is doubling the frac capacity to 600,000 tons per year with minimal capital and Phase 3 will be the full scale commercial frac sand plant implementation.

After careful consideration, we have changed course on our Phase 3 permitting and construction strategy that entails less risk and accelerates our timeline to have the larger scale operation completed by early Q2 2018 rather than Q3 2018 as outlined on our last update. Rick will have more details on this important topic a bit later.

While we are proud of the 11% increase in total volume sold to approximately 1.4 million tons, we are experiencing shipping bottlenecks caused by the Class I railroads as they are facing shortage of labor and equipment to handle the record setting demand.

This was reflected in our 3% increase in frac sand sold from Q1 to Q2, but we must remind everyone that our frac volume growth of 156% from Q3 2016 to Q1 2017 was the highest amongst the public frac sand players. We are working closely with these rail partners to resolve the delays and avoid any future unnecessary shutdown at our northern dry plants.

For the second quarter 2017, Emerge Energy reported an improved net and our consolidated net loss of $6.1 million compared to a net loss of $11.4 million for the three months ended March 31st, 2017. Driven by significant improvements in price and the 11% increase in total volume sold.

We generated consolidated adjusted positive EBITDA of $7.5 million versus approximately $100,000 in the first quarter of 2017 attributable to realizing an expected $5 per ton price increase for frac sand as outlined on our last call as well as higher utilization of our plants and logistics assets.

With industry demand still outstripping supply especially on the finer grades prices for stand have continued to rise as we begin the second half of the year. We also expect higher volumes in the second half of the year as our San Antonio frac operations started in July and we are working diligently with our general partners to maximize production statements.

After a very challenging 2016, we are proud of our recent accomplishments in 2017 that include the closing of the transformative acquisition with Osburn materials, growing market awareness with our new product lines, regaining market share and improving our profitability. As we look forward, we are focusing our attention and efforts on growing the business and continuing to drive strong incremental margins.

The expansion of our San Antonio operations is the highest priority in the company and we are currently in the market to refinance our senior ABL facility and raise new capital for Phase 3 of the San Antonio operation. We are targeting a new senior debt facility which first lien and our second lien term debt and we expect to have a financing in place by the end of Q3 beginning of Q4.

Finally we issued guidance last quarter of 40 million in adjusted EBITDA for 2017 and a range of 140 million to 160 million of EBITDA for 2018. With the continued strong demand for Frac sand and our San Antonio quickly operations ramping up and activity, we are confirming our guidance for the next two years.

With that, I will now turn it over to Rick Shearer, our CEO, who will cover the sand operations in more detail.

Richard Shearer

Thank you, Ted. Good afternoon, everyone. On our last update in May we said that the second quarter results would improve dramatically and as we sit here in August we are pleased to say that we have delivered. We are even more excited about what we can accomplish in the next six months because we are continuing to push price increases on Northern white sand and our San Antonio plan expansion is making progress as planned.

After two quarters have substantial growth in Q4, 2016 and Q1, 2017 that vastly performed our peers we approached full year utilization at our Wisconsin dry plants earlier this spring. We were also constraints to quarter by the industry wide issue a peak frac sand traffic on the major Class 1 railroads.

In Q2, our industry easily eclipse the record demand previously set in Q4, 2014 and the railroad service suffering from this search and demand. Although our frac sand sales leveled out in Q2, we do expect volumes to increase in Q3 as we work with our partners at the railroads on more efficient scheduling and our San Antonio plant which in this year in frac sand production in July will have over two months of production.

Speaking of our San Antonio operations, we are very eager to expand the plant to the desired full scale operation. Our sense of urgency is heightened and completing this project on time and under budget is the highest priority in the company. Our sales team is working hard to secure contracts before we break ground on the Phase 3 expansion.

In a short, three month time span, we have received a considerable amount of interest from the leading operator and service companies in the Eagle Ford about taking a piece of the plant’s production. As a result, we are highly confident that we will deliver several new contracts in the near future for our San Antonio operation.

Regarding timing on the San Antonio expansion, we incurred a minor delay in Phase 1 production, mainly, because we needed to add significant additional staffing in a short period of time in order to operate 24x7. However, our Phase 2 goal of late Q3 remains on-track. Our Phase 2 permit was approved in early July and we started installing equipment to bolster the wet plant production and drive screening capabilities. Several existing customers are buying for the increased tonnage so the competition is driving strong pricing and margins on the San Antonio frac product.

As Ted mentioned for Phase 3, we are changing of course on the permitting process and the targeted production capacity. We are doing this for three reasons. First, the customer base has reacted positively to our San Antonio announcement and initial production of in-basin Eagle Ford sand. So we want to deliver as much product to the customer base is quickly as possible and begin generating substantial cash flows.

Second, our environmental consultants and the regulatory agency have advised us that pursuing a longer term permit process runs a higher possible risk of delay. We must mitigate any risks of permit delays to ensure our first mover advantage for large scale production of frac sand in the basin. Thirdly, the new approach will provide us the option of upsizing the total permitted production next year, which will likely materialize due to the strong demand from the market.

Given this rationale, we are pursuing a program expansion that will resolve in a shorter time to completion, but will provide a lower initial production capacity. Our new initial Phase 3 total dry sand capacity will be 2.4 million tons per year. However, we now expect to have Phase 3 operational by early Q2 2018 instead of our best case scenario Q3 2018 under the previous plan.

Once we complete the initial Phase 3, we will evaluate adding on to the capacity depending on confirm market demands, we are calling this the Phase 3 add-on. We are not providing a definitive timeline and capacity number for this add-on, as we are going to take away from see approach on market demand and then decide on the addition. However, we are preliminarily targeting a total tons per year above the original 3.6 million ton capacity.

This additional Phase 3 add-on capacity could be completed as early as year-end 2018. We want to be clear that this Phase 3 add-on projection is highly fluid and could change in the near future. As per capital costs, the initial Phase 3 will run approximately $50 million to $55 million, while the add-on will only need minimal CapEx dollars.

Once again, we are very proud of our purchase for the San Antonio operation and the reserves in the ground. While we were still confident in our internal estimate of over 80 million tons of sand, our third-party engineers are in the process of refining the estimate of 40, 70 and 100 mesh frac sand available. We are confident that we have an ample amount of sand for our intended full scale operations and the preliminary third-party valuation of sand reserves will be well in excess of the purchase price valuation.

Also, we can't help but notice the continued rush of in-basin and frac sand mine announcements, most of which are occurring in the Permian basin. We stand by the attractive deal we struck for the San Antonio site and given the flurry of announced new capacity coming online in the Permian, we are making a conscious decision not to build our own mine at this time in West Texas. Although, we believe that the increase in demand during 2018 should absorb most of the newly announced capacity in West Texas, we do think there is an increasing risk of those oversupply in that region.

Thus we are going to concentrate our efforts on expanding the San Antonio operation and optimizing our northern wide operations. In fact, we announced last week the opening of our newest West Texas terminal in Big Lake which is located in the southern portion of the Midland Basin and can handle dual unit trains. This brings our total transport terminal count in West Texas to six.

Although in-basin local sands receive most of the spotlight today, several of our customers still value high quality northern white sand and many of them actually never even left northern white in the downturn because of its superior physical properties. We are now better positioned to serve the large portion of the market that demands northern white with the state of the art big white terminal and transload logistics are becoming more important as truck capacity tightens.

We have seen some operators convert from regional brown sands to northern white as surging trucking rates are making rail transport at northern and white more cost competitive. Our terminal network is critical and helping our customers optimize their supply chains, so we see the physical properties and the logistical benefits of northern white contributing to a continued bright future.

Another market trend that we are paying close attention to is profit intensity or the amount of sand used for horizontal well. After nearly five years of strong growth, we are beginning to see mixed signals in the market with a couple of customers now claiming they might be approaching a limit while others do not expect a slowdown anytime soon. Regardless, there is a consistent message that proppant placement is becoming more top of mind for completion designs.

So this attitude shift could work very well to our advantage with SandMax our unique at mid self suspending technology. We view this product as a next evolutionary answer in the fracing space. Adoption and interest are continuing to gain momentum with additional trials completed over the last few months.

In fact, a recent successful frac job completed with SandMax and the Eagle Ford consisted of 19 stages. With this latest trial SandMax has now been successfully pumped across five different shale basins in North America. Also we are further refined and improved the technology to eliminate dusting and enable suspension and high salinity processed water. Evidence continues to melt suggesting that SandMax is indeed the best self suspension technology option known.

Looking at overall supply and demand dynamics, the market remains undersupplied in terms of fine grade sands. We have capitalize on this period by securing take-or-pay contracts with our key customers. We signed up one key customer in May and another last week, so we now have over 60% of our 2017 projected volume under take or pay contracts.

These agreements contains significant penalties or short fall quantities which will help most of our financials whenever the next downturn may occur. These contracts also prove that the pressure pumpers and the E&P wanted a deal with Tier-1 frac sand producers rather than procure sand from unreliable Tier-2 producers.

As one of the top five producers of frac sand in the industry we have seen our market share improve significantly and we expect this share to increase with our expansion of the San Antonio operation. Another benefit of the undersupplied market for frac sand is to continued positive upward movement in our average selling price. We deliver in our second quarter increases as expected and now we are anticipating our Q3 ASP for frac sand to improve by another $3 to $5 a ton compared to the Q2 average.

Leading edge pricing for fine sand is moving higher than that range, with core sands continue to sell at a discount. We are working on several projects to maximize our production as the premium price fine sands in Wisconsin including mining under the water table to define our grade sand and installing more advanced wash plant equipment to eliminate the core sand fraction earlier in the production process.

Although we expect to see some of the benefits from these projects later in the year, we are successfully moving more course product in today's environment versus even 60 to 90 days account. Canadian activity has resumed after the annual spring breakup period and select areas around the United States are gradually taking more 20/40 and 30/50 product. We continue to hear from certain customers that course demand will return in time.

Finally I would like to spend some time on logistics. We currently have 789 cars in storage which are down from 842 cars at the end of Q1. The shipping bottleneck on the railroads prevented us from pulling a greater number of cars from storage, but we are working on deals to sublease or even return cars to our lessors given strong market demand for covered hopper cars.

We expect to have all of our rail cars out of storage by the end of this year, as mentioned earlier the Big Lake Texas terminal enhances our west Texas position with six terminals in that area and we opened additional terminals in Western Canada and the Marcella's basin during the quarter. We stand by our decision to lease these sites rather than earning them out right, because we retain valuable flexibility, when our customers activity moves within and between certain-basins.

Another important logistic subject these days is last mile service. Similar to our transload strategy, we have elected not to buy or invested this time in our own proprietary last mile concept, because we believe, there are third-parties who can provide this solution better than we could on our own.

However, we are in discussions regarding a more definitive collaboration with Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, who has strong last mile market share and offers a very nice solution to the problem of handling several high intensity completion job simultaneously. We are excited about teaming up with Solaris to bring our customers and their bundled product for frac sand sourcing and handling. The Solaris relationship promises to be a win-win for both companies.

Now, I will turn it over to Deb to review the financials. Deb.

Deborah Deibert

Thank you, Rick. Emerge Energy reported a consolidated net loss of 6.1 million or negative $0.20 per unit for the three months ended June 30, 2017. This compares to net loss 11.4 million or negative $0.38 per unit for the three months ended March 31, 2017. We reported consolidated adjusted EBITDA in accordance with our credit agreement at 7.5 million for the second quarter of 2017, a strong improvement compared to nearly 100,000 for the first quarter of 2017.

As Rick and Ted mentioned earlier, robust prices increases and further volume growth drove our bottom-line improvement. However, SG&A increased by approximately 1 million sequentially as we have increased our staffing levels to meet higher level of this activity. And we are now also estimating significant payout. In the other expense and income line item, we recognized 3 million mark-to-market gains on the fair value of warrants outstanding.

We also incurred a 2.7 million loss on our discontinued operations providing a portion of hard figure and top-line [indiscernible] associated with the field sales that closed last August. This resulted from completion delays and cost overruns on Birmingham project. We generated distributable cash flow of approximately 2.6 million positive during the quarter, compared to a debt exit of 4.2 million in the first quarter of 2017. But our Board of Directors and our general partners have elected not to make a distribution for the quarter.

We are also still restricted and to our credit agreement contain distributions at this time. Our capital expenditures for the quarter were 2 million, which includes approximately 500,000 of maintenance capital. We continue to operate our business on a greatly reduce capital expenditure budget and are including [indiscernible] those projects in 2017 that are necessary for our current operations and/or for which we contractually obligated as well as the initial expansion in the San Antonio fracs in operations.

As Ted mentioned in his remarks, we initiated a refinancing project to our senior debt in July and we expect to complete a transaction by the end of September or at the latest in October. We will be seeking additional debt capital finance to finance the Phase 3 San Antonio expansion and we plan to resetting the covenant package including the current severe restrictions of capital expenditures. After an extensive two years during the down cycle, we are now excited to grow our business and improve our competitive positioning with the help of new cast tool.

Looking at our balance sheet, the principal balance on our ABL facility decreased from approximately 159 million outstanding at March 31 to 137 million outstanding as of June 30, 2017, we generated positive operating cash flow during the quarter and we issued a 40 million second lien term loan in April to finance the San Antonio asset acquisition with a portion of the proceeds directed towards pay down on the ABL.

We had $43.6 million at unavailability under revolver at the end of the year versus the covenant of $15 million and we should continue to generate operating cash flow in the second half of the year. Regarding our other covenants, we comply with the minimum EBITDA and maximum capital expenditures, we expect to remain in compliance with the covenants on all of our debt in the future.

As mentioned previously, our adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2017 and 2018 remain at 40 million for 2017 in a range of 140 million to 160 million for 2018. Despite the changes to San Antonio plant that Rick laid out, we will begin to produce frac sand out of Phase 3 earlier in the year so we are not changing our 2018 guidance on volume and earnings.

You may find a reconciliation of net income to adjusted EBITDA on our website. Once again, this guidance assumes that the market demand remains robust for frac sand in our San Antonio expansion plans are hit.

Operator, we are now ready to open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Jon Evans of SG capital.

Jonathan Evans

Can you just talk a little bit about I guess the refinancing? And then what you hope your capital structure is going to look like after it and just after you bring on San Antonio et cetera. your thoughts on the capital structure, because I assume you are not doing equity down here, but I’m just curious.

Deborah Deibert

Yes, you are correct. We currently are not planning on issuing any equity, just it doesn’t make sense to add at this point in time, we are planning to finance it with debt. So we are looking to refinance our ABL facility and we don't have specifics in mind, but we do have a very well thought out and organized process already in the work and we are getting quite a bit of interest from multiple parties who wish to participate in this refinancing.

So that course total amount of debt will go up because we are going to finance Phase 3, but we will more than likely reduce the total commitment on the ABL. But again the overall structure, the specifics are not yet set in stone they are still negotiable and we are highly confident that we will be able to get this done by the end of Q3, but at the very latest in October.

Jonathan Evans

And just the last question, pricing couple of basis points more and the total size of it will be like 250 or where you are going to take the size to?

Deborah Deibert

We are still looking at that, we are still working out the details on that.

Jonathan Evans

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Selman Akyol of Stifel.

Selman Akyol

Thank you. Good afternoon. You referenced surging trucking rates making it more competitive, can you just talk about how much the trucking rates are up?

Richard Shearer

Well, it does vary Selman, so it's hard to peg it specifically, but certainly in the Texas market we are seeing not only a surge in pricing and that again varies even by trucking company, but importantly we are seeing a shortage of trucks now. So, as a result of that that gap is narrowing to the point that the better quality material needed from Wisconsin becomes more competitive as we look to improve our logistics position here both with competitive rail rates that we are fighting for everyday and making progress on and then the trainloads site that we have in place. So as we see more and more frustration with some of the trucking logistics challenges we have actually had more customers begin to look at bringing northern white sand down as a result.

Selman Akyol

Got you but then how does it go from the transloading facility over to the well, I mean you still need truckers right?

Richard Shearer

Yes I mean that’s still an issue, so it does a create a concern once you get in-basin for sure, but it does allow our overall landed economics throughout the supply chains and narrow from in-basin sand.

Selman Akyol

Got you, so you also discussed in reference sort of increased traffic on the rails, how much do you think that cost you in terms of tonnage this quarter.

Richard Shearer

We have been tracking that Selman and the question is how much of that are we able to make up, but when you look at overall tons its varied anywhere from 30,000 to as much as 60,000 tons a month.

Deborah Deibert

Per month yes.

Selman Akyol

You talked about sand that’s been pumped in all five different shale basis, how many wells have SandMax actually been used in.

Richard Shearer

We have done over 35 well.

Selman Akyol

And I'm sorry I missed in terms I know you said you are pulling cars out of storage but how many are still left.

Richard Shearer

It was 800 and, we are just north of 800 Selman. I'm sorry, I don’t have that right in front of me. I'm sorry Selman 789 cars in storage and that number is coming down, we are moving some cars out even this month and as I mentioned we are well under negotiations to sublet additional cars. so that gives us the confidence that we will get that number down and we expect to do that. I will say though on that note, we are as much better utilization of our rail cars now in today's market and we are observing those rail cars fixed cost now.

Selman Akyol

So yes I guess that does, so what is the fixed cost against right, I mean, what is the cost to store a rail car per month.

Richard Shearer

We will have to get that number.

Selman Akyol

Okay and last question for me, you talked about teaming up with [Solaris] (Ph) when does that actually happen and how much do you think that might drive you business.

Richard Shearer

So we been in discussion with all of the last mile providers for several months now and as we looked at the landscape as to which is the best concept and which is the best partner for us, Solaris certainly made a lot of sense for us moving forward. They do have strong position in the marketplace, they in fact integrated in the sand that we bring a certain value to the table with them to create this win-win situation. And we have been able to discuss very favorable terms that are attractive for us to make this a profitable event for us as well as bringing more business to them.

So we are really focusing San Antonio as an essence to clean sheet of paper that makes a lot of sense, because we will be trucking most all of our product into the Eagle Ford from the San Antonio plant. So of Solaris last mile concept makes a lot of sense to our customers and to us as well to provide that service. So we see a major ramp up opportunity there for sure with Solaris. So focusing again on San Antonio is a real impetus to put a relationship in place with them.

Selman Akyol

Got you, but you just sound like you have a exclusive with them in San Antonio?

Richard Shearer

No. We do not have an exclusive.

Selman Akyol

Okay. All right thank you so much for the color.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of [indiscernible]. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

So could you speak a bit to the status of potential competitor mines in the Eagle Ford? And maybe give your commentary as to why you believe there has not been the large number of announcements that we have seen in west taxes?

Richard Shearer

Well there maybe half, I mean we think that certainly as we look at thing the early mover in the Eagle Ford. We think that, that’s an attractive basin. And the fact that, there are now more sand company starting to look in-basin, in the Eagle Ford basin for sand sourcing. There is one competitor in particular, that’s actually been out publicly the newspaper anyway wanting to move to put a mines within the neighborhood of where we span.

I think we are expecting that there will be others to come into this basin. We are proud and we are excited that where the early mover. And the reason, we want to move ahead with our permitting process as we discuss is so that we can take full advantage of that early move position that we have in hand right now.

So there are others looking and others wanting to take advantage of the opportunities that we have in place. That said, as we studied this option and as we look at the Osburn acquisition. This was an ideal model that will be, we think best in class for the Eagle Ford. When you look at the fact that there is no trucking in this model, there is no over burden. This is a very low costs model, the logistics out to highway 281, a four lane road off our property and the direct line, mainline UP railroad on our property. It will be very difficult for someone to duplicate our model, when they look in the Eagle Ford area we believe.

Unidentified Analyst

And do you have an estimate of expected Eagle Ford demands through 2018 is too far away in development environment, but even kind of second half 2017 run rate. And I want to trying to get a sense of this. As you bring this my up to capacity curve what percentage of that Eagle Ford demand are you going to be able to meet yourself from that line?

Richard Shearer

Well, right now as we look at the Eagle Ford and the pace of proppant demand in that basin. We think that we are probably headed towards about 12 million or 13 million ton demand for 2017 expecting that will perhaps go to the 16 million to 18 million tons in 2018. So if you take that overall demand and think that those are good numbers, as we mentioned before we are on-track to have by April 2.4 million tons of overall sand capacity. We do want to measure the mine yield and see how much of that is frac sand.

So, we will have to look at that, but the beauty of the process we are in is we are going to be able to look at this overall demand and get specific with customer contracts right now to properly size the ultimate optimum capacity that we want to put in place in San Antonio. The original plan had is maxing out at 3.6 million tons. We will see, we will see what the number is Matt. But the thinking is we really want to put in something bigger than 3.6 million tons, we just aren't sure and we need time to verify what the proper size number should be.

Unidentified Analyst

Right. And then last question on this. When you look around the Eagle Ford, you have just spent a lot of time looking around the Eagle Ford when you needed this purchase. Are there significant number of other deposits that are similar size and logistical attractiveness to what you were able to secure in this transaction or is it a more limited set of opportunities that some of your competitors might have to replicate what you are doing?

Richard Shearer

There is sand down there in a simple statement in the south of San Antonio, but there are not the logistics situation or the package I'll call it as we have seen with Osburn. There are drawbacks with additional trucking with the logistics bottlenecks even with the mine deposits that we have seen that says that Osburn is going to be very difficult, very difficult to duplicate.

Unidentified Analyst

Great, thank you very much.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Sean Milligan of Coker and Palmer.

Sean Milligan

Hey, guys. Just on the on Osburn, have you signed any actual contracts there yet or can you just update us on may be the timing of when you think you get contract signed if you haven't?

Richard Shearer

We are well into negotiations with a list of customers, in fact we are really looking strategically at which customers we move with now versus later given the capacity limitation and the demand that's there. But we are well into discussions now with a number of customers putting together a letter of intent followed by contracts. So we are confident we will have a letters of intent with the customers that we select sometime during the month of September or October in that range and follow that as quickly as we can paper it up with a formal contracts.

Sean Milligan

Okay. And then on the northern white side, can you address how you might look on a contracted basis out in 2018 and there was an 8-K filing recently from you all. And then in terms of why you think the contract this cycle might look different than they did, the previous cycle in terms of defensibility.

Richard Shearer

We see the 60% plus of our volume in take or pay contracts there is additional contracts that are not take or pay but none the less commitments. So we don’t see that changing really in 2018 because these contracts are all longer term being three years or more that are in place. So that really shouldn’t change Sean, what we do see is the these contracts have more, I will call it teeth and more teeth in them then the contracts that we are being putting together by us and others in the industry in 2012, 2013.

Those contracts were I will call it watered down take or pay contracts with rollover causes and if you need the extra year allowed to take the tonnage when you pay us $0.10 on the dollar or something. So these contracts give us added confidence because they are not watered down as I just described the earlier contracts being. That tells us that customers are serious about getting a reliable high quality source of supply from people like us and other top five or Tier-1 proppant producers outside.

Sean Milligan

Okay great and then on the 2018 EBITDA range that you had given. I just want to confirm what is the tones from Osburn that you are including in that.

Richard Shearer

We will have to see what the exact tonnage is, it depends on the mine yield Sean that of the 2.5 tons just what percentage of that is 47/70 100 mash of course the vast majority of that number will be frac sand given what we know about this point about the yield, but we will have to nail that mine yield number down more specifically and we will do that. So we will know exactly how much to expect from San Antonio, but…

Sean Milligan

It’s the legacy industrial tones which I think are what 300 plus to 6000 frac that you are adding this year plus 2.4 frac by mid next year, in terms of main places in there.

Richard Shearer

In terms of main play, as you did say something I do want to be careful with you said 2.4 million of tons of frac, it won't be 2.4 million tons of frac, sorry to confuse this that will be the total capacity that we will be able to produce under the permit that starts in April of next year.

Sean Milligan

Okay so to clarify, can you walk us through because previously you had the industrial volumes plus, call it, I think it was 600,000 this year that you are adding plus 3 million next year, I want to make sure I hit the cadence right, now on the incremental.

Richard Shearer

Okay, we will have the industrial products running something north of 400,000, so that won’t change, but that should grow into 2018 for sure and then where we originally said by July we would open up a plant at 3.6 million tons, now we are saying by April we will have a plant of 2.4 million, that’s total sand tonnage available. And then we will reassess, where we go with the last expansion as I mentioned, which should be in place by the end of 2018.

Sean Milligan

Okay and so, I was just trying to think through this. Obviously that’s a pretty big swing in terms of the amount of frac standardized that you will have online by mid next year and you maintain in the guidance. So I’m just trying to understand kind of the moving parts in the guidance. Is it that you are getting better price in there than you thought you would or what kind of makes you maintain the guidance for next year given the swing?

Richard Shearer

Sean, I guess where we see, it is. Yes, there is some upside pricing opportunity from the discussions that we have had from what we have model. But with the model that we use, have used the tonnage that we will be able and expect to sell starting in April versus the tonnage that we would sale annualized in July. Basically washes to the same almost identical EBITDA number. So we don’t see our sales being panelized by the guidance that we have given, we won’t be panelized with San Antonio in 2018 that’s our expectation.

Sean Milligan

Okay. And then just one last question. I think you have addressed this previously, but I just want to confirm the guidance for next year includes a pretty low amount from I will call it value added proppants with SandMax in terms of EBITDA correct. And then based on kind of the completions that you have seen do you put the over under on some of kind of commercialization of SandMax in 2018 or is it more like 2019 event?

Richard Shearer

We have a minimal amount of EBITDA contribution for SandMax in 2018. We do see it growing. As we mentioned in the script, we do see more and more optimism in the marketplace and with this technology. It’s very, very difficult for us to judge. The adoption curve here that’s really the quarter nobody has an answer to. So we try to be conservative with 2018. And no, we are not counting on a major bottom-line contribution next year with SandMax. That’s not to say, it won’t happen, but we are certainly not planning for it.

Sean Milligan

Okay great. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Samantha Hoh of Evercore ISI. Your line is open Samantha.

Samantha Hoh

Hey guys, thanks for taking my question. So I kind of want to jump back to the whole Solaris partnership again. I was just wondering if there is any sort of incremental CapEx needed for installing the equipment or any sort of contribution that you guys have to makes towards that partnership and if there is any sort of design changes to the plant that you are incorporating to less minus efficiency of that solution.

Richard Shearer

Samantha first of all there will be no capital required by Emerge Energy to move forward with the Solaris arrangement. So there is no impact there. There is really no change necessary at our plants to do Solaris. We have already done Solaris with some customers already, been very successful, been very smooth process. So we have already done this and we know it can be done very successfully and customers have been very pleased with the result.

So the whole Solaris package really is something that offers a lot of promise, the one thing that I will say that we talk with Solaris about is them making some retrofit changes to their silo and their handling process as a result of SandMax and obviously we want to be careful not to get SandMax wet before it is down whole, because as you know the polymer will expand if it gets wet. So, certain precautions need to be taken and Solaris is open to that discussion and they are open to some retrofitting possibilities at least of their equipment so we can more better I'll call it handle SandMax even in inclement weather.

Samantha Hoh

That's great. Congrats on that and that’s actually all I had. Thanks.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Waqar Syed of Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

Waqar Syed

Thank you for taking my question. Just one quick question and then another on the rail side. What portion of your figures were in-basin?

Richard Shearer

Our sales in-basin Waqar have been hovering between 40% and 50%.

Waqar Syed

And do you expect that stays the same in the second half?

Richard Shearer

If anything it might increase a little bit because we have seen the Canadian break up season now, we were at the lower end of that 40% to 50% number because of Canada. So, now that number should pick up some pace, because we are now moving more and more product into Canada not only because the demand is there and we are one of the major suppliers in Western Canada as you know Waqar, but that's of course sand outlet for us and for us to sell our material balance we are very much dedicated to the Canadian market and certainly dedicated to moving more course sand.

Waqar Syed

What portion of you sales are into Canada?

Richard Shearer

Again, as we ramp up ultimately I would expect that our Canadian market property makes up 17% to 18% of our market.

Waqar Syed

Okay. As of today's stated capacity?

Richard Shearer

Yes.

Waqar Syed

Okay, good. And then as you talked about the bottlenecks on the rail, are the railroads trying to push pricing up?

Richard Shearer

They are. We are doing everything we can, I’m sure the whole industry is to negotiate those numbers down. We have had some success with some of the railroads in getting some advantage, I'll call it versus the least market pricing. I'll remind you we have a 10 year contract we put in place for the CN railroad that contract has served us and them well in the sense but we have a guaranteed pricing sealing for the next 10 years on their rates, that's already come into play.

A couple of times that has allowed us to get a lesser increase than the rest of the market. That 10 year contract was really driven by the fact as you might remember when we built the Barren plant, the CN built 38 miles of track to get to that plant. So that’s what prompted that agreement. They have no agreement like that with any other sand producer.

Waqar Syed

Great and due to railroads understand that may be in a couple of years time there may be less volumes moving from Midwest into the Texas area and so they could see some loss of revenue, so willing to may be sign up longer term contracts or give reduced prices for longer term contracts.

Richard Shearer

Well they aren’t there yet but I hope you are right Waqar, in that scenario we see that as well, we think that’s a real potential given the in-basin sand sourcing that that should impact railroads in a way that may be they will be more receptive to competitive rates and longer term agreements. We are open to that when they are and I hope that does happen sooner rather than later.

Waqar Syed

Great, well best of luck. Thank you, that’s all I have.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

Hi guys thanks for taking my question. So first one just thinking about margin going into the third quarter you get three to five bucks of price and then probably some fixed cost benefit as volumes increase a bit. But then you have kind of plant start up cost, I assume in the third quarter. So just trying to think about then that impact to margin is it fair to say that its somewhere around four bucks a ton.

Deborah Deibert

So yes, we hadn’t it really been looking specific margin per ton on that, we don’t expect to have huge startup cost on San Antonio plant because they been in operating all along but we do expect to have positive margin on San Antonio on day one, we have already been experiencing that into last from the very first frac sand ton produced.

Richard Shearer

I will add to that, we have been here in the last 60 days somewhat in a grey where San Antonio because we have incurred some ramp cost by adding staffing and getting ready for the frac transition and yet we just now started really making and selling frac sand. So we have a little bit of, as you expect start up cost related to getting that conversion.

Deborah Deibert

Most of that occurred in Q2, and so we call on our SG&A cost to occur in Q2 because we are getting all the second ramped up even though we weren’t produce yet. You are right, we will be affording more than fixed costs, especially as we get those rail cars that have storage. So hopefully - we also have to get the rail issue straightened out before we can get the rest of its rail cars on storage that probably don’t happen out already.

Unidentified Analyst

Right okay, and then I guess taking that a little further to the 2017 guidance of $40 million in EBITDA. What gives you confidence and your ability to kind of hit that level just given some of these start up cost and also does you are previous volume guidance of 5.7 million to 5.8 million tons sold still holds for 2017.

Richard Shearer

I will get to the volume first of all. We are confident that the demand is there, the wildcard is the railroads. Will the railroad pull us down from that number. But we are confident that we can do something and we will do something north of 5 million tons this year. We were headed towards as you know 5.5 or better. So we will have to see in the second half what level of support, we can get them in the railroads. We are working very hard to improve things and I’m confident that we will. It’s just a question of how will it impact that number. But clearly the demand is there and we expect that demand to hold for further remainder of the year.

Deborah Deibert

We are seeing pricing to be slightly better than what we had anticipated earlier. So even though, the total volumes may be coming down in our forecast, the pricing is coming up.

Richard Shearer

So on that note, that Deb just mentioned pricing. Yes, that’s the other expectation, that gives us confidence is we will get our pricing to continue to move up, which is what we had forecasted early in the year. We were hoping and expecting and indeed, it is happening. We think pricing will up Q2 to Q3 in the range of 10% to 15% anyway, that certainly looks like it’s materializing given all the discussions and the pricing that we are seeing in front of us. So that’s certainly going to help and then San Antonio getting some additional EBITDA contribution from San Antonio in the second half.

Unidentified Analyst

Great that’s helpful and then I guess to follow-up to that. I’m assuming, you get a bit more pricing in the third quarter. Are you baking in additional pricing in the fourth quarter as well or are you still kind of flat with the third quarter?

Richard Shearer

We fully expect to get some additional pricing in Q4.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thank you for taking my questions.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of John Evans a follow-up from SG Capital.

Jonathan Evans

You commented earlier that you thought that there might be too much capacity eventually coming on into the Permian and that would displace some northern white. How much of your northern white goes into the Permian and do you already contracts for whatever you have of your northern white is going into the Permian?

Richard Shearer

We do have contracts Jon that our northern white contracts that move product into the Permian for sure. I don’t have a good take at the moment to tell you exactly what percent of our capacity is going to the Permian. But we clearly, I want to make the case that northern white sand is not dead. Yes, there are such a flurry of announcements and bows about in-basin sand in the Permian that it’s easy to lose sight of the fact that probably 35% of the overall volume is in-basin right now but that says the balance right now is in northern white sand.

Maybe that will move more in the direction of in-basin brown sand in time. I think you have to expect that. But northern white sand will remain certainly in demand and it’s not going to dry up and go away. We don’t see that happening anytime in the future and our contracts and our customers are telling us that as well, that they are going to continue to expect and meet the demand of northern white. So, we are very well positioned in Wisconsin with ample capacity over 7 million tons in Wisconsin to take care of those needs and more.

So that's going to work for us for sure and now with San Antonio, yes we have taken the path less travelled I'll call it. We did look, we had two very real deals on the table in the Winfred County permit area which is where the feeding frenzy is happening and we made a conscious decision to pull back on that at least at this time and see how things develop in the Permian because of so much capacity going on there.

Our efforts and our resources at the moment are much better spent as we focus on being the early mover in the Eagle Ford and focus on San Antonio. We will look at the Permian and any opportunities there for local sand when the dust settles and the market plays out over there. Meanwhile, we are fully committed to the Permian, as you know we have six terminals now in the Permian where we are shipping northern white, we are going to be a major player and we will continue to grow our northern white position for those who want that product in West Texas.

Jonathan Evans

Okay. And then just a follow-up on the Eagle Ford, the San Antonio. As you start to ship that sand, can you just help us understand to think about how that will affect your margin, so I assume it will make your average for your sand go down, but it will make your margins go up is that right or no? Am I thinking about that wrong as that mix comes in?

Richard Shearer

When you say the mix, you mean the product mix?

Jonathan Evans

Yes, just because I assume you are going to sell, it's delivered cheaper correct? It's delivered cheaper than northern white just because there is no rail capacity?

Richard Shearer

Yes, correct. It obviously offers us the opportunity to enhance our margins and we fully expect that that will happen with San Antonio operation just for the reason that you said, that we can deliver the product competitively, even give our customers the savings in-basin and still enhance our margin some. So we would expect that would be the scenario.

The other thing I like about it is with the fine grade that's out there as you know this mine is 40/70, 100 mesh runner mine sand. So, this plays out very well for the current demand to find our sands. Unlike again, I'll go back to the Permian most of those mines, many of them are purely 100 mesh mines. We have the luxury and the benefit of 40/70 about 50% actually in the ground in our San Antonio mine.

Jonathan Evans

So, you talked about April, you would have 2.4 million there, about 400 just to follow-up on Sean's question you have about 400 that's the industrial, so about 2 million will be frac is that just right to make sure.

Richard Shearer

I don't know that it's just right, because we are trying to understand exactly what the mine yield will be as far as the percent of 100 mesh 40/70 versus overall what is in the ground. So, at this point, we are not ready to commit to a specific number, but I think you can realize that the vast majority of that 2.4 certainly would be frac sand, but we can’t detail that the moment, we are waiting for some more core drilling analysis and then we will have a better idea.

Jonathan Evans

Okay and then the last question that I have for you. You talked about earlier that some of your customers are using more sand, some of them potentially aren’t or they are testing thing. You seem to be the only one besides Halliburton that’s mentioned that, is there a certain-basin that you have seen that in or could you give us where people are potentially testing less sand.

Richard Shearer

It’s really more customer driven and I do want to be careful, we are not saying this overwhelming database of customers telling us that they have maxed out on proppant intensity Halliburton you mentioned yes, they had confirmed us what they have said that they saw a leveling off anyway of sand we have had one other customer hinted that. But no we are now sitting here thinking that the market is tapped out at all in proppant intensity to the contrary. We are confident that there will continue to be additional amount of sand for well overall in the market.

All we were trying to say is yes, there is a couple of data points out there among the total customer base that are starting to hint that may be they are saying a bit of a leveling off. Should this happen and this is a longer term proposition. SandMax and the idea of proppant placement becomes very critical in how you evolve the technology and improve further the yield on these wells.

So once you get to a point whenever that is and that’s not know right now as far as maximizing or optimizing the proppant intensity, customers will start look at I believe SandMax as the next evolution area option in drilling technology. And we are very excited to be sitting here with this patented technology that can offer an answer to improve yield.

Jonathan Evans

Got it, and I do apologize, I do have one more. You stated I think that in the quarter you lost somewhere between 30,000 to 60,000 tons per month that you estimated, I was wondering if you could give us any kind of cadence like, did it get better as you went through the quarter that the rails were getting better, how was it in July relative or is it still kind of being 30 to 60 among the whole quarter end in July.

Richard Shearer

We are still moving along somewhat at the same basis, but we are working hard both with planning on our end and working hard with railroads to ensure that that penalty so to speak because of rail improve and we are confident that it will improve going forward.

Jonathan Evans

Great. Thank you for your time.

Richard Shearer

Thanks Jon.

Operator

And ladies and gentleman we have no further questions in the queue. I would now like to turn the call back to Ted Beneski for closing remarks.

Ted Beneski

Okay, great. Thank you all today for participating on the call. In closing, we just want to say that we are pleased with our second quarter performance and we are even more encouraged about what the second half of the year has store. We believe we have positioned to Emerge Energy to finish strong in 2017 and that the results in 2018 will be very exciting. Thank you all.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today’s conference. This does conclude the call. You may now disconnect. Everyone have a wonderful day.

