Chesapeake Energy: Livin' On A Prayer With Cashless Profits

When losses turn to profits things have to be better right? Not when its Chesapeake Energy (CHK). This is a company that manages to report profits without the cash to go with those profits. Anytime a company reports profits without supporting cash flow the investors need to dig to understand the full situation. One of the signs of past, possibly present or possibly future aggressive but legal accounting is profits without the cash flow. To invest without a thorough understanding of the situation could end up being worse then taking your money to a casino. Management may be praying that you do not check under the hood for the rubber bands, tape, and bubblegum.

As usual there is absolutely no cash flow (click on the 10-Q) from operations. Some of that was caused by the previously noted payment for an unfavorable judgment. In the first quarter there was still more "one time" payments. The problem with Chesapeake is these one time payments keep recurring and totally soak up any cash flow. Until they stop (or management forecasts less payments) investors are entitled to assume there are more skeletons in the closet. This is one very loaded closet so far too.

The other thing to note is that depreciation has decreased. But after billions of impairment charges in the past, depreciation had better decrease or investors could look forward to more potential charges.

The cash flows from financing activities are icing on the cake. That shows that management is now borrowing money again. So any ballyhooed progress in paying down long term debt is now being reversed (quietly). The debt paid for in the big first quarter announcement still shows cash used in financing activities, its the increase in credit facility borrowings that is relatively new.

Plus most of the beginning cash is now gone. So exactly how does this management plan to operate? Bankers will only allow so much borrowing for operating activities. Management already made noises about selling properties but has relatively little progress to show for that announcement. The next six months or so could be a real joy ride. No wonder the stock market has been less than thrilled with this company lately.

The cash flow summary provided by the company for the latest three months shows a very stark picture. Net cash used by operating activities was $(157) million. But even removing the judgement payment of $441 million would not produce anything close to an adequate cash flow. That adjusted cash flow does not cover the capital budget, let alone the payments needed to get out of those high cost contracts.

The latest report claims that production is growing. But in order for this company to extricate itself from the large amount of debt, the production may have to grow enough to ensure production growth despite the sales of assets to pay down debt. That may sound harsh, but unless the property sales to pay debt sales are accretive, this company will be in a debt spiral and won't survive. So all that great news about record setting wells will not mean anything unless it translates into enough good wells to help the company's situation materially. Cash and cash flow is what matters and this company has neither.

How To Report Earnings Without Cash Flow

There is about $470 million in earnings. So without boring you with a total reconciliation this explanation will cover the highlights.

First was the gain on the purchase or exchange of debt. That added about $123 million to earnings. It was strictly non-operational and definitely did not produce cash. Management actually had to be careful enough to avoid some of the new accounting rules that do not allow reporting of gains of debt exchanges under certain situations. Management gets full credit for being able to report that even as a gain.

Marketing, gathering and compression did decrease $180 million. However production decreased from 657 KBOED last year to 528 KBOED this year. So in some ways that savings is false savings because it came at quite a price. The per unit cost of $7.44 BOE is still way out of line compared to almost anyone in the industry. This cost and interest per BOE are the two largest competitive disadvantages of the company.

The lack of $1.070 billion in impairment charges is the single most significant improvement in profitability. That is also probably the lions share of the improvement in depreciation of $75 million.

Gathering, processing and transportation costs did improve about $124 million. Of all the costs discussed above, this one was the one that was supposed to benefit (along with the marketing gathering and compression above) from those one time payments. However, the benefits appear to be hard to discern as production dropped so much. The sales of properties change the mix so much that an independent conclusion would be a guess at best. A possible explanation would be that the payments have been needed to make the properties salable. That means the payments may not benefit future production. But it really is hard to be sure.

Selling prices did improve somewhat and the oil percentage of total production is increasing. But until this company can consistently and adequately show decent cash flow, the common stock is not going anywhere. The common stock will continue to be a decent trading opportunity as the stock is pretty volatile like many low priced stocks. But there are far better low risk stocks out there that promise outsized gains. This is one very risky stock with a lot of downside potential until the cash flow problems are reliably resolved.

