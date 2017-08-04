How Long Can IPG Photonics Run?

IPG Photonics (IPGP) reported excellent second-quarter results recently, and it looks like the company's growth story will continue for the foreseeable future. The company's high valuation (relative to the broad market) seems justified.

IPG Photonics is the leader in the industrial fiber laser market, which is growing fast due to an increasing amount of utilization in a diverse range of industries:

IPG Photonics' lasers are used for cutting, welding, drilling and many other tasks in manufacturing, by companies that include Boeing (BA), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) and many others.

During the last year, IPG Photonics commanded about 70% of the global fiber lasers market; thus, it is the clear leader in this fast-growth market:

IPG Photonics expects that the market for fiber lasers will grow by about 70% through 2021, which provides for a strong growth outlook, even if IPG Photonics does not capture any additional market share (which it likely will, due to being the lowest-cost provider and having a global footprint due to its size).

During the first and, more recently, the second quarter of the current year, IPG Photonics' growth was excellent:

The company managed to grow its revenues by a massive 46%, delivering margin growth on top of that. Thus, the company's earnings per share grew by an even better 53% year over year - both the top line as well as the bottom line beat analyst expectations easily.

Revenue growth and earnings growth have accelerated from the already strong first-quarter numbers, and it now looks like IPG Photonics' guidance for the current year might be too conservative:

IPG Photonics has previously forecasted revenue growth of 12% this year, and operating margins of 35% - with six months in the books, it looks like those numbers are too conservative, as H1 operating margins totaled 37%.

IPGP Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts

Since IPG Photonics grossed $1.0 billion in sales last year, this year's revenues had previously been forecasted to hit $1.12 billion - with $655 million in revenues in the first half of the year, the Q3 and Q4 would have to total just $465 million in sales combined for the estimate to be correct. Due to the fact that IPG Photonics has grossed $370 million in revenues in the second quarter alone, that seems very unlikely.

We thus can expect that IPG Photonics will beat its previous guidance for the top line as well as when it comes to the company's margins, which is also underlined by the fact that the analyst community is seeing sales of $1.34 billion in the current year - much more than the company's own forecast.

It thus looks like the company will be able to deliver strong growth this year, and due to its market leadership in the high-growth market it is active in, I believe that the outlook beyond 2017 is pretty good as well.

IPGP EPS Estimates for Next Fiscal Year data by YCharts

Analysts are continuously increasing their estimates for IPG Photonics' future earnings (but as we have seen with the Q2 beat, estimates are not too aggressive at all), but the company's shares nevertheless trade at 22.6 times forward earnings only - not a low valuation in absolute terms, but not a very high price relative to the strong growth the company is experiencing. Nevertheless, we have to look at the fact that IPG Photonics has been a lot less expensive for quite a while - the current valuation is higher than it used to be, easily explainable by IPG Photonics' strong share price performance over the last year (shares are up 95% over the last twelve months).

source: finviz.com

IPG Photonics' shares are in a strong and rather narrow uptrend; shares broke out of that channel after the company's Q2 results, but quickly came back again. It looks like that channel supports future share price increases and could provide a bottom should shares fall a couple of points, at least as long as IPG Photonics continues to deliver strong operational results.

At about 30 times trailing earnings and about 22 times forward earnings, IPG Photonics is trading at a premium to the broad market. But that premium does not look excessive, but rather well deserved due to the strong growth IPG Photonics is delivering. Shares have additional upside from the current level, I believe, although IPG Photonics is vulnerable to a market-wide down-move due to its very high beta of 1.7.

