The Day Ahead: Top 3 Things To Watch

It’s 'Jobs Friday'

Non-farm payrolls, arguably one of the most important economic events of the month, will help investors assess the strength of the U.S. economy, and provide the dollar, U.S. 10-Year, and gold with fresh direction, as labor market conditions are one of the measures the Federal Reserve considers in its monetary policy decisions.

Analysts forecast that the U.S. economy created about 183,000 jobs in June while the unemployment rate is expected to tick lower to 4.3%.

Heading into Friday’s non-farm payrolls report, investor sentiment remained bearish, after private sector payrolls, widely viewed as a precursor to non-farm payrolls, showed a slowdown in private sector job creation, suggesting a cooling labor market.

Baker Hughes rig count

The weekly instalment of drilling activity from Baker Hughes on Friday, will provide investors with fresh insight into U.S. oil production and demand, after the number of active drilling rigs has slowed in recent weeks.

The weekly rig count is an important barometer for the drilling industry and serves as a proxy for oil production and oil services demand.

At Thursday’s settlement price, crude futures remained on track to snap a three-week winning streak amid concerns over a tick lower in OPEC compliance with the deal to curb production.

GoPro to soar on US market open?

GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) reported quarterly results that beat analysts' expectations on Thursday, posting a narrower loss per share and larger revenue than expected for the quarter.

GoPro posted an earnings loss of 9 cents per share on $296.5 million in revenue, confounding Wall Street estimates of an earnings loss of 25 cents per share on $269.6 million in revenue.

Shares of GoPro initially soared 17% after the report was released, but gave up some of its gains to trade at $9.01, up 9.08%, in after hours trading.

The stock has fallen more than 4% so far this year.

