Cyber Security Market Is Growing, And FireEye Is Strong!

The cyber security company FireEye (FEYE) is a company whose stock could pay great dividends in the coming year. It has made some large acquisitions and its losses have been significant over the last two years, as a result. It seems stabilized now and it was selling at around $15 as of the end of July. Looking at the cyber security market, in general, and what this company is capable of makes us feel it is an investment worth making. We can also look at the company's recent performance as an indicator of where it is headed. It is still losing money, but not nearly as fast as it was, and there is likely to be more demand for this type of company in the coming years. Another thing that makes this company interesting is its ability to spot cyber attacks before they happen.

FireEye is not making virus protection for your laptop. This is a cyber security software for major multinational corporations and governments. It is the kind of stuff that could be involved in stopping hacking by foreign governments. It's the only cyber security company that has received certification from the U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security. It has 4,400 customers in 67 countries around the world. It has been involved in solving attacks on some major corporations. Cyber security is likely to become even more important and since it has had some good results, that should give customers confidence to use this company.

FireEye has been part of several high profile cyber security operations over the years. In 2017, it discovered a malicious piece of software in Microsoft (MSFT) Office RTF documents. This helped Microsoft come up with a patch to fix the problem. This is the level of security FireEye deals with.

The company was started in 2004, and has only been publicly traded since 2013. Part of the reason for its instability in recent years are normal growing pains. The company was on a downward trajectory for a few years but is turning things around by launching new products, buying companies and controlling costs. It seems to have started turning things around and that should mean profits are on the way.

This was seen in the first quarter of this year when it surprised a lot of people with a 40 percent gain. Since it has become leaner, and gained more products through development and acquisition, it seems ready to take advantage of a growing cyber security market. Some experts think growing through acquisition is a positive way to grow and should add to the company's general health.

While FireEye seems to be growing, and the cyber security market is growing too, there are some serious competitors out there.

While when it comes to security needs, there is no one-size-fits-all. Choosing the right vendor involves recognizing where your greatest cybersecurity requirements are and finding the best fit. FireEye has invented a purpose-built, virtual machine-based security platform that provides real-time threat protection to enterprises and governments worldwide against the next generation of cyberattacks. These highly sophisticated cyberattacks easily circumvent traditional signature- based defenses, such as next-generation firewalls, IPS, anti-virus and gateways. The FireEye Threat Prevention Platform provides real-time, dynamic threat protection without the use of signatures to protect an organization across the primary threat vectors and across the different stages of an attack life cycle. The core of the FireEye platform is a virtual execution engine, complemented by dynamic threat intelligence, to identify and block cyberattacks in real time.

There are other well established companies that also provide this service, and since it is working for large companies, there is not a limitless supply of customers. This does raise some concern, but its price is low so that makes it a fairly easy purchase to make.

We also need to take a look at the bigger picture of the company's overall health. According to Stock News Gazette, the company has $163 million in cash on hand halfway through 2017. FireEye has $2.3 billion in total assets and $1.49 billion in liabilities. Not too long ago, just a couple years it had more liabilities than assets, so that is a very positive sign.

On the negative side, over the past year, it has had a minus $16 million in cash flow. Last quarter the company had $173 million in total revenue. It was estimated to have had a gross income of $109 million after expenses.

When you consider the size of this company, that is not a tremendous amount of money. Still, this is a stock that is loaded with potential. The measures to control costs, along with making some acquisitions, is a signal that this company's efforts are paying off.

The potential growth of the cyber security business means there will be more clients out there, and more business to be had. There are competitors yes, but the company has held its own against them so far and there is no reason to think it will not do so in the future. It has also gotten into cloud computing and that is also expected to grow in the coming year or two.

Zacks Equity Research thinks this stock could do well with its position. It peaked at more than $50 a share in July of 2015, and then sank to about $10 as 2016 began. It has shown steady, if slow, growth since then, hovering around $15 since April. The issue, according to Nasdaq, is whether its turnaround will be long-term.

There is no doubt that it is headed in the right direction. Company officials had anticipated a one percent loss in revenue for the first quarter, but when the final numbers came in, it had gained three percent. Cost cutting helped a lot, and in the last quarter it had a seven percent loss on operating margin. That doesn't sound great, but consider at this time last year that figure was at 44 percent. That is a great turnaround.

The company has released some new products to appeal to mid-sized businesses, and that should increase the customer base. Company officials believe they will be in the black by the end of this year. It should start to generate cash by then, instead of just spending. It is in position to take advantage of growth in the cyber security industry, which most people think will happen. The projected growth of the industry combined with FireEye's own growth put it in a great position. Recently it has also been on the short sell list and that has driven the price down.

The lower price per share makes it attractive, and it makes taking a risk on this company easier to take. Experts are expecting it to grow in the coming year. All the conditions are right, the company is strong and the market is ready to buy the product.

