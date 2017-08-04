Digital Realty - I Like The REIT, But Not Its New Preferred Stock

I like the company, but can't get excited about the new preferred.

Digital Realty tapped the preferred and the debt market to provide funding for its Dupont Fabros Merger.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR) tapped both the preferred and the debt market yesterday, raising money to fund a portion of the repayment, redemption and/or discharge of Dupont Fabros (DFT) debt and the payment of certain fees and expenses incurred in connection with the DFT Merger. The REIT raised $200 million with the preferred and over $1.3 billion in debt for these purposes.

While I provide a summary of the debt at the end of this note, I am focused on the preferred stock. The details of the preferred are:

Issuer Digital Realty Trust Issue 5.25% Series J perpetual preferred stock Rating Baa3 / BB+ / BB+ Size 8mm shares (9.2mm with greenshoe) for $200 million Optional Redemption August 7, 2022 Ticker DLRpJ (DGGTP temporary)

The term sheet can be found here, the prospectus can be found here.

Let me begin by saying I like Digital Realty (I have been covering it and occasionally writing on it here for over five years and have occasionally been long the name) and the business in which it operates. I believe that its merger with its smaller competitor DuPont Fabros is compelling in terms of location, capacity, business mix as well as its combined tenant roster (there is some strong research on the deal done by other SA contributors which are well worth the read - if I could provide additional insight, I would, but it has been covered pretty thoroughly) and integration risk isn't significant. Bottom line, this is a strong company.

My thoughts on the REIT do not have to translate into my thoughts on where its capital structure is being priced. The prime example is its new Series J preferred.

The following is a descriptive summary of the outstanding issues:

Note that I have included the Dupont Fabros Series C as it will become a DLR issue. As it says in the bond prospectus:

each share of 6.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value per share, of DFT (the “DFT Preferred Stock”) will be converted into the right to receive one share of a newly designated class of preferred stock of Digital Realty Trust, Inc., the 6.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share, having substantially similar rights, privileges, preferences and interests as the DFT Preferred Stock.

The new Series J has the lowest stripped yield in the DLR preferred complex:

The DLRpG has a 40bp pick-up to the new issue and is (relatively) close to par, but with a 5.875% stated rate, it is on the cusp of being economical to call next year - if rates head a little lower, a redemption could make sense (rates - or yield requirements - would probably have to fall 25-40 basis points and the REIT could refi the Gs with a preferred). When looking at the Series H - with its hefty stripped yield of 6.88% - one has to realize it is being priced to the call date and the yield-to-call is below 3%.

Next, a comparison to other similar issues and new issues:

I wrote a couple days ago that I didn't think the Public Storage (PSA) preferred made sense given the low yield and lack of upside and I think the same of this issue as well. Honestly, many preferred stocks seem expensive given the outlook for rates which has made many investors look at (potentially) more volatile sectors or higher dollar price issues. Of the above, I prefer the UMH Properties (UMH) Series C as it has better yield attributes all around and is in a sector I also like (manufactured housing). I wrote about that issue here.

Graphically:

Stripped Price:

Stripped Yield:

Yield-to-call:

I thought it might be helpful to see the risk premium of a newer issue, so I used the DLRpI (the most recent DLR issue):

The risk premium of the DLRpI is near its tights (admittedly, many REIT preferreds are as the yield hunt continues), which does not help make a case for investment.

Then I looked at the relationship between DFTpC and DLRpI - any arb is gone:

Then I looked at the DLRpH (the highest stripped yield) versus the DLRpI to see if there might be value in this series:

While it is trading near its wides on a stripped yield basis, recall that it is trading to the call date:

The yield-to-call differential has collapsed, making the Series H less appealing on this basis.

Ultimately, I am not overly excited about the Digital Realty preferreds (as with many preferreds) as the new Series J has a low enough rate that it could darn well be outstanding for my lifetime. I would rather buy the yield cushion of the UMH preferred than the preferred of this higher growth datacenter REIT.

Information on the bond:

Digital also issued $1.35 billion in bonds yesterday - $350mm five years and $1 billion ten years. The term sheet can be found here, the prospectus can be found here.

This is provided for informational purposes only, I am not going to dive into the valuation of these bonds at the current time. I am looking at recently issued REIT bonds for a (potential) upcoming note.

It's hard to get excited over 10yr paper trading at +140 to Treasuries, but relative to where similarly rated bonds trade (most without covenants, mind you), it could be attractive to a fixed income buyer.

The recent covenant compliance summary (from the supplemental):

Note that under the 5.875% Notes due 2020 and 5.250% Notes due 2021, Total Assets is calculated using Consolidated EBITDA capped at 9.0%. Under the Floating Rate Notes due 2019, 3.400% Notes due 2020, 3.950% Notes due 2022, 3.625% Notes due 2022, 4.750% Notes due 2023, 2.625% Notes due 2024, 4.250% Notes due 2025, and 4.750% Notes due 2025, Total Assets is calculated using Consolidated EBITDA capped at 8.250%.

The covenants on the new notes are similar to the more recently issued notes, where the capitalization rate is 8.25%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.