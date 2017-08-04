Craft Brew Alliance's (BREW) CEO Andy Thomas on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 3, 2017 11:30 ET

Executives

Andy Thomas - Chief Executive Officer

Ken Kunze - Chief Medical Officer

Scott Mennen - Chief Operating Officer

Joe Vanderstelt - Chief Financial Officer

Ed Smith - Corporate Controller

Analysts

Vivien Azer - Cowen

Francesco Pellegrino - Sidoti & Company

Andy Thomas

Thank you, Chelsea and good morning everyone. It’s my pleasure to present the Craft Brew Alliance investor conference call to discuss our results for the second quarter 2017. This morning, I am again joined on this call by three other members of the CBA leadership team, our CMO, Ken Kunze; our COO, Scott Mennen; and our CFO, Joe Vanderstelt.

But before we begin, I will ask Ed Smith, our Corporate Controller, to read our Safe Harbor statement.

Ed Smith

Thank you, Andy. As a reminder, this call may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from those described in any such forward-looking statements. The Risk Factors section in our most recent 10-K lists some of the factors that could cause Craft Brew’s actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made on this call. Craft Brew undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Andy?

Andy Thomas

Thanks, Ed. I have mentioned on several prior occasions that it’s not my role, nor that of my team, to sound like frustrated meteorologists, letting weather become the focal point for our performance. So as I endeavored to describe the backdrop for Q2 2017, it’s somewhat ironic that I will keep with the theme of our Q1 call, parting clouds, sunny skies and a bright outlook for the future.

Against a very murky year ago comp period in the midst of anticipated, but nevertheless, challenging marketplace, Q2 2017 represented another win for CBA, reinforcing our outlook for brightening skies ahead. Before the team does their customary deeper dive into their respective areas, let me again offer some context on the marketplace and some perspective on our overall performance. But first a word about the year ago comp period, those who have been on the steering with us, we will recall that Q2 2016 was a remarkable quarter in a number of ways, driven by the reach out of our cornerstone brewery in Portland, Oregon, which has been in the better part of Q1 2016 in various stages of shutdown as we executed our capital improvement plan. That restart in Q2 2016 brought abnormally high volumes in brewing, packaging and shipping, as we refilled inventories across a largely depleted supply chain. The dynamic of those abnormally high volumes rippled through Q2 results from the cost absorption, capacity utilization to revenue and so on. That said, and to be clear, the strong comp and hurdle of Q2 2016 isn’t an excuse, is merely a reality. That’s our responsibility to acknowledge as we transparently walk our stakeholders through our numbers. And it’s the reason that we’ll consistently not only discuss Q2’s results, but will ensure that we also connect the dots with Q1 and with our much smoother first half results.

So on to this marketplace, more than ever before, I feel like the rich lexicon of the English language is beginning to run dry, since I’m finally seeing evidence that the hyperbole used to describe just how competitive the market is has subsided. At times, I felt like many of us industry participants have been tapping our memory banks for sensational National Enquirer headlines from the past. Now while I am yet to hear the competitive nature of today’s beer market is due to alien abductions, we have certainly come close to suggesting that today’s drinker is alien to us. And while we have yet to channel the Church Lady from old Saturday Night Live skits and blame today’s industry woes on Satan, we have certainly gone to great lengths to demonize our competitors, yes, some more than others. But again, none of this is an excuse. It’s our reality. And thankfully, it’s a reality that I believe CBA has anticipated and moreover, it’s strategically and tactically navigating through. It continues to begin and end with a battle for consumers in an increasingly crowded marketplace.

Yes, today’s consumers are demanding, period, but they have always been. Those consumers have increasingly diversifying case. And with the advent of social media, their consumption of case and the need phase are in a period of accelerated and constant evolution. And as for all the clutter from new competitors, as many of us have learned before, if we’re not satisfying our consumers’ needs, it’s only a matter of time until someone else will. What’s different now is that arguably, it’s never been easier to be a start-up competing for those consumers, as evidenced by more than 5,600 breweries in operation and more than 2,500 in planning. And in parallel with that, we’re seeing unprecedented levels of innovation that impact traditional definitions of beer in the beer market.

Innovation is no longer just new styles or flavors or past sizes or new messaging. Spurred by technology, innovation is entirely new categories. It’s new consumption occasions. It’s new rituals. And with things like weed, it’s even new forms and not just liquid pouring from a bottle or through a tap. While all this creates a treasure trove of choice for consumers, it creates angst for us in businesses. And adding to that angst is attention between consumers’ desire for innovative, small, local and different, which is often seemingly at odds with traditional business objectives of scale, broad distribution and cost friendly consistency.

With that as a backdrop, what does it take for a business to navigate this? At a high level, the key is not just tapping into fads. The key is understanding and capitalizing on trends, the trends that touch your business model and fuel sustainable growth. And breaking it down for CBA, that means one, the relevance of our brands; two, the quality, consistency and innovativeness of our beers; three, the sustainable health of our pricing; four, the efficiency of our brewery and supply chain operations; and five, the best management of and use of our funds. So turning to mirror on ourselves in Q2, we continued to believe our Kona Plus strategy is built for this evolving market, and that Q2 in the first half of 2017 signaled our success in delivering on that promise.

Let’s start with the relevance of our brands and as with most things for CBA these days, let’s start with Kona. With our growing understanding of lifestyle being anchored by the magical echoes of Hawaii, in Q2, Kona served through that alien market with another quarter of robust depletions growth, bringing Kona’s year-to-date performance to an impressive plus 11% in depletion growth.

Continuing on to the Plus brands in the Kona Plus equation, from Widmer Brothers and Redhook in the Pacific Northwest to AMB in North Carolina to Cisco in New England to Wynwood in Florida, where we successfully completed our planned 24.5% equity stake as communicated last December, our local portfolios all made significant strides in connecting with local consumers by celebrating their authentically local roots. Additionally, the Omission brand demonstrated new energy through innovation with the launch of Omission Ultimate Light.

As for the consistency and quality of our beers, our efforts of streamlining our supply chain and reducing inventories continued as we maintained lower days of inventory of wholesaler and throughout the chain. Consequently, our already consistent high-quality beers are that much fresher when they reach our consumers. And looking at innovation, we made great strides towards completing Redhook’s new home in Seattle, Redhook BrewLab, which will add further small batch capability to CBA’s portfolio, strengthening the efforts in our pilot breweries in Portland, Portsmouth and Kona and ensuring over 40 innovation cats daily across the CBA-owned brewpubs.

As for pricing, Q2’s strong volumes also came with continued strong pricing. As Joe will point out, even after controlling for non-core revenue enhancements and mix, average pricing was nearly 2% in the quarter, underscoring the health and relevance of our brands and tactics. Within our brewing and supply chain operations, Q2 was one for the record books, with milestones strategic achievements, including the startup of Fort Collins, shutdown of Woodinville and exit from Memphis, all while keeping a smooth flow of products and achieving record decreases in beer loss, contributing to a healthy improvement in year-to-date gross margins despite lower owned brewery utilization. And lastly, as for cost management and best spending, Q2 saw continued strong investment in the market while tightly managing and leveraging overall spend to ensure our highest return.

Now, let’s get some detail from the team, beginning with Ken.

Ken Kunze

Thanks Andy and good morning everybody. CBA’s depletion performance in Q2 was again consistent with recent quarters, consistent with CBA’s long-term strategy and aligned with our internal budgets and guidance. On a national level, CBA’s depletions were again led by the strong performance of Kona Brewing Company. Kona’s depletions increased 9% in the second quarter and 11% year-to-date. Kona’s growth was supported by gains in new partner volumes in focused home geographies. Our new partner line-up includes Cisco Brewers in Nantucket, Massachusetts, Appalachian Mountain Brewery in Boone, North Carolina and our most recent addition, Wynwood brewery out of Miami, Florida. Kona’s growth was offset by Widmer Brothers Brewery and Redhook Brewery declines as those brands are trenched to more narrow geographies. Total CBA depletions declined 2% in the quarter and 1% for the first half of 2017 compared to the same time period last year. This performance was achieved in spite of a rather dramatic slowing of the Craft market in the first half. The slowing, more competitive press segment has been well documented elsewhere.

For CBA California, Oregon and Washington are three of our largest markets and are some of the most highly developed Craft markets in the U.S. In these states, the Craft segment posted some of the slowest growth figures in the first half of 2017, with California down 4.7%, Oregon down 3.8% and Washington down 3.3%, as measured by Nielsen All Channel through July 1 on a volume basis. Our current strategy was developed in anticipation of the market we currently find ourselves operating. And our performance of flat depletion growth was achieved despite difficult market headwinds. Year-to-date Kona has – CBA has maintained its share of total beer and has increased share of Craft in key focused markets. In Hawaii, Kona grew share of Craft by 250 basis points. In Oregon, Widmer Brothers grew share by 100 basis points. In North Carolina, Appalachian Mountain Brewery grew share by 50 basis points. In New England, Cisco grew share by 170 basis points. And in Florida, Kona grew share by 80 basis points. In California, Kona lost 10 basis points of share, while Washington, Redhook saw an erosion of 100 basis points of share. All measured in dollars in Nielsen All Channel year-to-date through July 1.

Let me address Washington and California. Redhook’s performance in Washington reflects the ongoing repositioning of Redhook in its home market. While more work is needed, we are seeing positive traction behind new beers like Big Ballard, Imperial IPA and Bicoastal IPA. The finishing touches to Brewlab, Redhook’s new Capitol Hill brewpub in Downtown Seattle are being completed in anticipation of the August 17 grand opening. And we encourage each of you to visit the next time you are here in Seattle. Brewlab is a block out from Starbucks’ premier Reserve Roastery on Pike Street. Brewlab joins Redhook’s forecasters public house in Woodinville, Washington, which remains open to the delight of its many fans in Seattle even though the Woodinville Brewery has stopped brewing beer. Brewlab is an investment in and a pillar for where Redhook is headed moving forward.

Moving to California, the California market has slowed considerably for domestic import and other Craft players. And each have shared and addressed this fact in their respective earning updates. In California, a number of factors are at play, including retailers rapidly adopting and promoting a narrow set of local Craft brands at higher price to consumers as consumers continue to move to purchase local. Kona’s performance in California in the first half is the only significant underperformance for the brand against our internal budget. While performing below expectations in California, the Kona brand has been resilient, moving only 10 basis points of share in California and picking up incremental volume in other geographies, while we have a number of initiatives in place to address Kona’s performance in California.

Kona media activity, which is focused in California, started at the end of May and will continue through the end of summer. As part of this effort, Los Angeles will receive its first ever media support behind the brand. In addition, we have an aggressive consumer engagement sampling activation program where we will conduct over 1,200 events across Southern California in the balance of the year. Also for the first time, CBA brands are participating in select California wholesaler variable comp or pay for performance payouts and we are piloting the test in San Diego, including Kona and specific AB distribution KPIs. This is especially important in California as these wholesalers make up a significant proportion of the volume in California. In addition, we continue to focus on improving the execution behind retail activity while continuing to push distribution further into the independent market.

Other highlights from Q2 include the launch of Omission Ultimate Light, a 99-calorie 5-carb gluten reduced beer targeting active lifestylers. Omission saw the launch of updated more pack – full packaging graphics to make the gluten removed call out more prominent and pronounced. Omission remains the share leader in the gluten reduced, gluten free segment. Widmer Brothers beers were formally and officially withdrawn from our Northeast, Southeast and Central regions in Q2. We began the retrenchment last year with significant reduction of Widmer Brothers SKUs and brands sold in those regions. Shipments to wholesalers in 35 states were stopped as of April 1, 2017. With this retraction, Widmer Brothers’ national trends look considerably worse than the whole market trend in Oregon. In Oregon, Widmer Brothers gained a full share point of the Craft market. As a result of this performance, Widmer Brothers became the leading Craft brewer in Oregon, overtaking Deschutes in the most recent 13 week Nielsen data. This is in addition to Widmer Brothers’ flagship brand, Hefe remaining the Craft market share leader.

Appalachian Mountain Brewery depletions were up 50% in the first half and the brewery became the number seven local Craft brand in North Carolina food as measured by Nielsen. Cisco Brewers’ depletions in Q2 were up 8.4%, the first full quarter of comparison. We have taken a number of steps to better align this brand in AB wholesaler network in Q2, which should result in improved execution moving forward. We are expanding distribution both in geography and in type of account which should help address Cisco’s current seasonality over time. And our latest emerging business partnerships saw the completion of the [indiscernible] agreement for a 24.5% stake in Wynwood completed in July. Adding these three locally relevant brands in these three key Eastern geography rounds out our footprint and lays the groundwork for a stronger portfolio in the future. The addition of local brands in key markets will increase CBA’s share of the profit pool, which supports Kona by increasing share mine with both wholesalers and retailers. Brewpub top line performance across our five locations was down 4.4% for both Q2 and the first half, driven by lower traffic counts which were affected by weather, weather related closures, a general slowness in restaurant trends and a proliferation of new brewpub options on the mainland where consumers can fulfill their brewpub occasion.

International volume was up plus 19% in Q2, driven by further penetration of our top four markets via our partner, Craft Can Travel. Further international distribution expansion through ABI is being planned, but is yet to materialize the results in a meaningful way. We remain optimistic on the international opportunity for Kona. And lastly, Kona’s growth was driven by flagship brand, Big Wave Golden Ale, with plus 24% depletion growth year-to-date and by the launch of Hanalei Island IPA in Q1. Hanalei is the number seven new Craft item launched nationally, the number five new item launched in California and the only non-local California new item in the top five and the number two new item in LA Food. Kona continued to post double digit growth in the first half.

Next, from a depletion standpoint, given the current competitive environment, the first half of 2017 was solid in terms of overall depletion performance and was in line with our internal expectations. In Q2, more progress was made rebalancing the portfolio with Widmer Brothers officially exiting from 35 states and with the addition of Wynwood Brewery joining Appalachian Mountain Brewery and Cisco Brewers in the Northeast and Southeast, respectively. Kona continues to deliver strong depletion performance, plus 11% year-to-date, with significant run room remaining both domestically and internationally. We remain confident and committed to leveraging our Kona Plus strategy to strengthen our top line and deliver our top line guidance.

With that, I would like to turn it over to Scott Mennen, CBA’s Chief Operating Officer.

Scott Mennen

Thank you, Ken and good morning everyone. Before getting into the numbers, I would like to remind everyone of the initiatives we are focused on in 2017 to drive positive results. Evolving CBA’s brewery footprint has been a key initiative for CBA to improve our cost structure and to ensure a high-quality supply to our customers. In the first half of the year, we made significant strides in brewery footprint evolution that I want to bring to light.

As a reminder, in 2016, we announced a suite of agreements with Anheuser-Busch. As part of these agreements, CBA has the opportunity to contract, brew up to 300,000 barrels of beer annually with AB at a cost savings of $10 per barrel. The combined team of CBA and AB has worked tirelessly in the first half of the year to bring this production online. And as of the end of June, our contract brewing is now fully operational and we expect to ship approximately 150,000 barrels of beer out of AB’s Fort Collins brewery in 2017. In conjunction with this move to Fort Collins, we have ceased production in Memphis. Additionally, in Q2, we announced that we’d be winding down brewery operations in our Woodinville brewery and letting the facility for sale. As of June 30, all operations are complete, and the brewery has been placed up for sale.

On top of the efforts to evolve our brewery footprint in the first half of the year, the operations team has been focused more than ever on delivering cost reductions. In Q1, we kicked off a continuous improvement initiative we called World Class Craft. WCC is an umbrella initiative capitalizing on process control, benchmarking to drive results. And it is embraced – and it has been embraced within the operations group, driving ownership, accountability and results. WCC is focused on improving efficiency to reduce the variable portion of our cost of goods sold and we are seeing enhanced engagement at all levels of the organization to deliver these results.

Our supply chain redesign efforts are having a positive impact and have allowed us to remove 10 days of wholesaler inventory in the first half of the year, supporting our goal to reduce wholesaler inventories by 1/3 compared to prior years, while keeping adequate inventories on hand to meet our consumers’ demand. Added benefit of this will conclude the ability to smooth production, enable a more efficient brewery and logistics operation, thus combining the reduction in logistics costs with the important benefit of providing fresher beer in the marketplace.

Now on to the results. Q2 shipments were 226,000 barrels, 8% behind last year. The second quarter decrease reflects the lapping of second quarter 2016 shipments there were increase – where there were increased shipments following the closure of our Portland brewery in the first quarter of 2016. Year-to-date shipments were 378,000 barrels, 4% behind last year, reflecting reduction in wholesaler inventory, as I outlined earlier. Capacity utilization for Q2 was 68% compared to 86% in Q2 of last year. This reduction is driven by lower shipments reflecting the reduction in wholesaler inventory and the start-up of production in Fort Collins. Year-to-date, capacity utilization was 61% compared to 69% last year. The lower capacity utilizations underscores the importance of rationalizing Woodinville from our brewery footprint.

Q2 beer gross margin was 33%, 230 basis points behind Q2 of last year. The lower gross margin was impacted by reduction in capacity utilization and lower fixed costs absorption, partially offset by improved variable and logistics costs. Year-to-date, beer gross margin was 32.7%, 150 basis points ahead of last year, reflecting improvements in brewing logistics costs, partially offset by lower capacity utilization and lower fixed cost absorption. I see positive momentum as we look into Q3 and Q4 as the benefit of the initiative started in the first half of the year bear fruit in the second half of 2017.

CBA’s brewery footprint has evolved in significant ways. At the beginning of the year, we were brewing beer in 5 locations: Portland, Woodinville, Portsmouth, Kona and Memphis. We are now leveraging a streamlined footprint of Portland, Portsmouth, Kona and Fort Collins, which is our new normal. As we focus on the second half of the year, we will continue to balance production between Portland and Portsmouth to ensure we have the right cost base for the volume in these breweries. On top of the footprint’s work, we will see additional benefit from our continuous improvement efforts, including World Class Craft and our supply chain redesign efforts to improve our cost base and expand gross margin.

And before closing, I’d like to give a brief update on the new kind of brewery. We have finalized our contracts agreement with ICC, a leading provider of engineering consultant services, to design and build our new 100,000 barrel brewery in Kona. The project has experienced slight delays as we worked through some technical challenges related to building of brewing on an island, but we are on track to commence construction in 2018 with the brewery being online in Q1 of 2019. In closing, the efforts of the team in the first half of the year has set us up for a very strong second half of the year, give me strong confidence that we’ll be able to achieve our gross margin target of 30.5% to 32.5%.

Now, on to Joe who will go deeper into the numbers. Joe?

Joe Vanderstelt

Thank you, Scott. Good morning, everyone. During my remarks, I will share our Q2 2017 financial results and provide an update on our balance of year outlook. You’ll see that although we are cycling a challenging comparison period for Q2 as discussed during our last earnings call, we’re seeing continued growth from Kona and our partner brands, we’ve taking some bold steps to right-size our cost base and improve gross margins, and the performance on a year-to-date basis allows us to remain confident in our full year guidance.

For the second quarter, net sales were $60.6 million, down 3% versus same period last year. Gross profit for the quarter decreased 10.6% to $18.3 million versus Q2 2016, while gross margin decreased 260 basis points to 30.3%. Net income for the quarter was $1.7 million or $0.09 per diluted share compared to $0.12 in Q2 2016. Lower net income and EPS as a result of lower shipment volumes, higher cost per barrel and lower pub gross profits partially offset by higher net revenue per barrel and lower SG&A expenses.

Q2 2017 net sales were lower versus Q2 2016, primarily due to an 8% reduction in shipments, again, with expected challenging comparison period in 2016. As a reminder, we were cycling increased shipments in Q2 of 2016 following the closure of our Portland brewery in Q1 of 2016. In addition, wholesaler inventory levels continued to align the targets announced earlier this year, resulting in a lower seasonal spike compared to previous years. Shipments for the quarter were primarily driven by declines from the Redhook brewery, Widmer Brothers brewing and contract production, partially offset by shipments from our partners and Kona Brewing Company.

Net sales per barrel increased 2% versus same time last year and 1.5% next – net of fixed AB International incentive payments. Net sales in our brewpubs declined 4% due to lower traffic. Cost of goods increased $4.40 per barrel or 10% versus the same period last year, primarily as a result of lower cost absorption from the transition of production to AB’s Fort Collins brewery and lower shipment volumes. As Scott noted a moment ago, we have closed our Woodinville brewery as of June 30, and we eliminated production from Memphis as well. Our focus in the second half will be on further cost reductions and improved operating efficiencies in order to fully realize the savings benefit from our new contract brewing agreement with AB.

Gross margin for the second quarter came in lower versus the same period last year despite increased revenue per barrel due to the cost increases I just noted. The actions we have taken to right-size our cost base in the first half of this year, savings from our contract brewing agreement with AB and Scott’s team focused on efficiencies, allow us to remain confident in the full year gross margin guidance.

Moving on to SG&A costs, we saw a $1 million or 6% reduction in SG&A costs for the quarter when compared to Q2 2016. The decrease in Q2 2017 is a result of timing associated with marketing costs, lower labor-related costs, partially offset by an increase in professional fees. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A costs were 25.7% compared to 26.6% during the same period last year. Putting it all together on a year-to-date basis, depletions are minus 1%; shipments, minus 4%; net sales, plus 3%; gross profits, plus 6%; gross margin, plus 80 basis points; and earnings per share, $0.05 versus the first half of 2016. As a result, we are reaffirming our 2017 full year guidance with depletions and shipments expected to be at the low end of the range.

Potential risk and opportunities for full year 2017 are as follows. First is potential for increased competitive discounting activity due to slowing craft segment growth and excess brewery capacity. Second, with the closure of our Woodinville brewery, we expect $1.5 million in 2017 cost savings and an annualized benefit of $3.5 million once the brewery is sold. Third, like Q2 2017, there is a potential for increased investment behind the Kona brand for balance of the year, which could increase SG&A costs. And finally, deferred revenue of $2.7 million associated with the cancellation of the past agreements is expected to be recognized in December of 2017.

In summary, we have cycled the challenged comparison period for Q2, while year-to-date performance is in line with expectations. Our plans for the balance of year will focus on advancing our Kona Plus strategy, unlocking the value of our AB agreements and optimizing brewery efficiencies.

And with that, I will turn it over to Andy.

Andy Thomas

Thanks Joe. To sum it up, Q2 in the first half of 2017 has brought solid performance, both strategically and operationally, are in line with our expectations and we believe bode well for the future. I will end with a quick chat against the three commitments we continually reference on these calls; to strengthen the top line, to improve the core health of our business model and to actualize the future. As for strengthening the top line, there is a solid checkmark. Year-to-date double digit growth for Kona, increasing contribution from local partners, renewed energy from Widmer Brothers and Omission and a new era for Redhook on the horizon all have healthy pricing and strong volume development despite maintaining lower inventory levels in the supply chain.

In terms of improving the core health of our business model, another solid checkmark, significant strategic accomplishments in brewery footprint evolution, improved efficiencies off of that new base, solid gross margin dynamics and continued solid cost management. And lastly for actual – as for actualizing the future, a solid checkmark again, continued improvements in leveraging the partnership with ABI, progress in international market development, completion of the equity stake in Wynwood and an evolving asset base.

Looking at the balance of the year ahead, as evidenced by our confirmed guidance, we expect to stay the course and continue to execute our plan, bringing great brands, great beers, healthy revenue management, efficient operations and in-depth cost management together to the benefit of all of our stakeholders consumers, retailers, wholesalers, partners, employees and shareholders alike. Before moving to questions, I would like to again say thank you to all of you, to our investors, to those analysts who cover us, to our interested parties and importantly, to our hard working, passionate and engaging employees and partners be there at our own locations in New Hampshire, Oregon, Washington, California and Hawaii and our partners in North Carolina, Massachusetts and Florida who are working remotely somewhere between.

And with that, I will open it up for questions. Chelsea?

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Vivien Azer with Cowen. Your line is open.

Vivien Azer

Hi good morning.

Andy Thomas

Good morning Vivien.

Vivien Azer

So as we look out to the back half of the year, obviously Kona so critical, solid performance considering the headwinds in California and the call out in terms of the incremental work on Kona and bolstering the relationship with ABI and establishing KPIs, seems like a very good strategy. But it begs a bigger question. Can you remind us of the change in terms of Kona’s fit with the ABI distributor network after you guys signed the new agreement last August, because I was under the impression that Kona already was getting kind of the enhanced visibility with – through the distributor network by virtue of that agreement? Thanks.

Andy Thomas

Thanks Vivien. So I will start and maybe Ken can add some context to it. But the status within the AB network hasn’t technically changed, in a sense, we are already like most CBA brands, fully aligned into the AB network. The difference is through the extension of the agreements and through the kind of enhanced partnership, we have been working a lot more closely in understanding not only how do the brands sell through those wholesalers, but how do they kind of fit within those markets to help those wholesalers be more competitive in their respective marketplaces. So in joining kind of I call it for nation status within the AB network is having them as our master distributor, affords us additional opportunities I would say, to basically participate in some pay for performance targets that they have and to fit more into kind of how they plan their market and how they will execute against retailers. So while technically nothing physically changed, what changed a lot was kind of how we speak to the wholesalers, how we participate alongside AB Craft brands in those markets and how we can talk about the role of Big Waves or the role of Kona specifically with respect to the rest of their portfolio in those markets.

Vivien Azer

Okay, that’s helpful. Thank you very much for that. In terms of the gross margin progression Joe, thank you so much for the very specific detail around the benefits of the sale of Woodinville, just as we think about some of the potential pitfalls that you called out and I appreciate kind of your candor around potential upside/downside against your guidance, as you think about those line items or the items that you articulated, just in terms of like order of magnitude, how would you kind of frame those out in terms of kind of risks that you would end up that will kind of bottom half of the range from a gross margin perspective? Thanks.

Joe Vanderstelt

Sure. I think from a risk perspective, we are calling out some risk on competitive prices just because the reality is in the marketplace. But as you see, our pricing has actually been very solid. And just even looking at Nielsen over the latest four weeks, it seems relatively solid. There is a few folks that are kind of right around 1% to 2% basically, so right now it’s healthy. And we have got some revenue management efforts in place right now that I think is going to help bolster those things. So it’s more of what I would call a potential risk. But I would say low probability. When we look at what’s going to essentially get us – from where we are at today, 30% up to the low end of – it’s somewhere between the low end and the high end of the guidance. We have got a number of things that are – can be working for us on the back half of the year. We have kind of swallowed a pretty big pill I think with making the transition from our breweries over to Fort Collins. And you are trying to do that – on one hand, you re trying to hit transition where you don’t lose any production and have issues with your customers. At the same time, Scott has to do a balancing, he got to do balancing act in terms of taking costs out of our system at the same time moving things over. So we have absorbed a little bit, I would say in the first half of the year and we expect to get some pretty good benefit on the cost of goods side and combine with what we think is going to be a relatively healthy pricing market. And then we have got – as you are aware Vivien, we have got the $2.7 million that we are getting at the end of the year on the past termination. We are wholly unrecognizing that until the end of the year. And then the AB fits itself paying us a combination of those make us feel really good about our guidance on gross margins.

Andy Thomas

Vivien, maybe just to build on kind of what Joe said, I think as you listen to the script, you follow the story for a while. As we look at the back half of the year, I think more than ever before, I feel like we are really kind of walking the talk on kind of where to play and how to win, not to kind of consultant ease. But if you think about it, more than ever we are targeting specific geographies with specific brands. And with withdrawal of Widmer Brothers from those 35 states that Ken referenced, we really are picking our battles now. So with more targeted geographies, we feel the volumes in the back half of the year are more defendable and more defensible in the face of some of the headwinds. We feel with those volumes being more defensible, we will have better traction on the pricing front as Joe just alluded to, because we are basically not trying to use price as a proxy for anything else within the brands, healthier in those geographies, which is why it’s there on the first place. The other compounding benefits from that are we are able to focus our commercial efforts, which allows us to get more leverage out of the spend, as Joe referenced. So we are still able to spend the same amount of dollars but get more bang for the buck proverbially. And last but not least, with the advent of the cleaner footprint on the brewery side, Scott can kind of marshal the resources that hit disposal to be a lot more efficient in terms of kind of flexing the supply chain towards those targeted geographies, where we feel the volumes are more dependable, the pricing will be healthier and the commercial efforts will generate a better return. So that’s kind of what gives us a little bit more confidence in the back half of the year relative to all the work that’s been done, not just in the first half, but candidly over the last 18 months.

Vivien Azer

That’s great. Thank you for that. So just one housekeeping item and then I will turn it back, the tax rate was a little bit lower than we usually see, can you offer any incremental color on that?

Joe Vanderstelt

Sure, Vivien, so essentially what we did is we recognized a 2016 tax credit that was related to our New Hampshire biofuel project. So essentially, once the study was finalized and we found that we were eligible for it, we took it in the month of June.

Vivien Azer

Prefect. Thanks very much.

Francesco Pellegrino

Good morning, guys.

Andy Thomas

Good morning, Francesco.

Francesco Pellegrino

So, I want to discuss on the wholesaler inventory objectives from the first quarter and how things sort of shaped out during the second quarter and how they are setting you up for the second half of the year. So, it just seems as if like wholesaler inventory levels, if I could just sort of peg them against Craft Brew’s performance, would you say going forward they are neutral or favorable for you guys?

Andy Thomas

Yes. No, I think the truth is somewhere between neutral to favorable, Francesco. And let me frame up why and maybe Scott can talk a little bit about the benefits of what I am about to articulate. So if you take a look at the 5,600 breweries and the 2,500 in planning and the clutter, one of the challenge is that, for some reason a lot of people haven’t spent a lot of time with is beer actually takes up space. So, as the wholesaler that has a more fragmented portfolio and in our case even with an aligned AB network, if they have taken on more craft brands and those craft brands start to introduce more brands within the portfolio, there actually becomes not only a battle for shelf space with retailers, but for a wholesaler space – inventory space with wholesalers. And it doesn’t get a lot of attention. But as a result, you start to feel inventory pressure that you never felt before just because physically, you don’t have the space to locate the product. We started dealing with that dynamic more last year than ever before. And so as a result, we kind of dipped the bullet and we said, hey, given efficiencies we have got in supply chain and given confidence that Scott has in his team’s ability to keep that product flow, how much lower can we go without risking kind of how to stop at the retail level. And that’s what led us to this third kind of inventory reduction that we have basically gotten to in the first half of the year. So, why do I say it’s neutral to favorable for the back half of the year? It’s kind of on the neutral side, because inventories should just be a byproduct of your demand. And to the extent that depletion stay healthy, we should be able to keep an appropriate number of days of inventory on hand of the wholesaler to satisfy that demand and to buffer any kind of uncertainties in that demand flow, which is the purpose of inventory kind of the safety stock. Why it could be favorable is as we get to that new lower level and the brands continue to grow with the headwinds, there could be some upsize and there could be some less pressure, downward pressure on inventories than we had last year, because we are actually not one of the problems that the wholesalers have because our products are moving. And as Ken articulated, despite a slowing craft market in most of our focused markets, we are gaining share. So, there might be an opportunity to start to scale up a little bit of inventory in absolute terms relative to increased sales and increased size in that marketplace, coupled with less downward pressure, because people are just trying to carry less physical beer. So, those are some of the dynamics. And I don’t know Scott you want to elaborate a little bit?

Scott Mennen

Yes, I will add on to it just a touch. I think you articulated very well. It wasn’t just about reductions inventory. It was part of our effort around redesigning our supply chain with a lot of focus on planning to ensure we have the right beer at the right levels and for the right wholesaler so that we can meet the demand of our customers, with the benefit back into brewery to being able to balance production and smooth production and lower those costs. One of the major benefits we have seen with this is having the right beer in the wholesalers, but it’s also reduced the age of our beer in our marketplace. And we all know that fresher beer tastes better. So as we look forward, we will have fresher beer in the market place. We have a much tighter planning and synchronization between what we need to do on the logistics side and the production side or the brewery side with our new brewery footprint, which allow us to be more efficient and make – again, make sure we have the right beer for the wholesalers. And I think it removes some of the downward pressure we have seen in the past of inventory levels. Now we have the right beer at the right levels at our wholesalers.

Francesco Pellegrino

It seems as if there is sort of some tempered enthusiasm, only because when I look at the first quarter numbers, we see depletions being worse than shipments for Kona, Widmer and Omission. And now all of a sudden, in the second quarter, we see this relationship almost turned on a tad. And the fact that shipments performed 4x worse than depletions, I would think that demand is extremely strong. And then when you start breaking it down towards some of the better performing brands, such as Kona, you could almost think that those inventory levels are significantly depleted and this sort of gets me to something that, I guess I am hinting at. Your second half shipment – implied second half shipment guidance growth. It looks like it could be a range of 3% to 13%. And just given I guess the conversation we are having right now about where depletions are relative to shipments, it just seems as if we are at an inflection point right now of something special. We haven’t seen double-digit shipment growth for the company in quite some time. And it almost seems as if we are on the verge of sustainable double-digit shipment growth. And given the implied guidance, it almost seems realistic for the back half of 2017. And then as we go into leverage, the international distribution network with Anheuser-Busch, it definitely seems sustainable. So, I want you to push back on that temper my enthusiasm because everything is just pointing to double-digit shipment growth here on out.

Andy Thomas

I will now let Joe temper your enthusiasm, Francesco, but we appreciate the confidence.

Joe Vanderstelt

Yes. So Francesco, I will do everything in my power to temper your expectations on that. We feel comfortable with the range we started at the beginning of the year, but we do expect to finish at the low end of the guidance. Before we hit a sweet spot in terms of our days of inventory and the work that the Scott’s team has done in terms of the whole forecast to deploy business process and specific demand planning, we have got a really good sense of demand and his team is doing an awesome job from a supply chain perspective, so we feel we have got a pretty good handle on it and we will finish at the low end of our guidance.

Francesco Pellegrino

Okay. The last time you tried to temper my enthusiasm was when the product mix shift starts to shift significantly towards Kona and then it just ramped up significantly. So, it will be interesting to see how that plays out. Next thing I want to talk to you guys was about the capacity utilization. So, there is a lot of things happening right now in the second quarter. There was a – you closed Woodinville on July 1, so that sort of gets thrown into the math, the capacity that you could have brewed at. In the third quarter, what’s annualized capacity? Is it a 1 million barrels? Is it slightly less, slightly more? Because I think I was backing into capacity utilization in the second quarter of $1.3 million and that just seemed really high. But you explained some of the items that you are taking offline everything. So I am just thinking like going forward, how do you look at capacity utilization?

Andy Thomas

So well, I will let the guys kind of answer the detail, but one thing to talk about with capacity utilization, Francesco, is just to kind of draw the differences, some kind of asset utilization and capacity utilization. And where I’m going with that is just because I have a car that’s capable of running 24 hours a day, 7 days a week doesn’t mean basically that, that’s kind of how I would run it. So one of the efforts that Scott’s been going under and his team’s been really spending a lot of work at isn’t just kind of looking at overall what beers get brewed and what breweries and how much capacity do we have on those breweries. But what kind of ship structures and how do we man that capacity. So I think we’re really expecting some benefits in a couple of ways. One, with the rationalization of Woodinville out of the footprint and the stop production in Memphis, we have a much better starting point. And secondly, as Scott can talk to, he has been a lot more, I will say, aggressive in kind of shifting around the dynamics of scheduling and ship structure on the labor side to make sure that even if there’s an asset out there, we are not basically maintaining it unnecessarily and having a idle capacity with idle labor sitting around, which kind of is a one-two punch. And that’s some of the benefit you’ll see in the back half of the year. So with that as kind of a backdrop, Scott, maybe you can kind of fill in some of the blanks.

Scott Mennen

Yes. So on capacity, the way we looked at it and try to balance it all out is with bringing on Fort Collins, we have the ability to brew 300,000 barrels of beer there. With that, we exited Memphis where we said we brew approximately 100,000 barrels of beer. And now we have rationalized Woodinville – which is around that 200,000 barrel capacity. So if you look at it, net-net, we’ve remained total capacity about the same, yet our own capacity utilization within our breweries would be reduced where we have a footprint at the starting half of this year at Portland, Portsmouth and Kona, which means our capacity now is about 850,000 barrels of beer. And most importantly, I think to kind of underscore what Andy said, we haven’t been standing still on capacity utilization and what it means in the breweries. And we’ve been very aggressive in the first half of the year, not only waiting, Woodinville to put it up for sale, but also making sure that we are making our cost structures in our brewery match the volumes that we have for the second half of the year. So that aligning ship structure, very focused with going back to world class Craft and a focus on variable costs to make sure our variable costs are in line with what we do need to form a capacity standpoint. And that work will continue. As I have said looking forward, the work that Kris Scholl and his team are doing is we are going to continue to be aggressive at balancing our costs, the volumes that we have in our own breweries. But very long winded to say that we still have about total or same capacity as we had before, it’s now blended up between Fort Collins, Portland, Portsmouth and Kona and Memphis and Woodinville now out of that mix.

Francesco Pellegrino

Okay, that was very helpful. That’s it for me. Thanks again.

Andy Thomas

Thanks Chelsea. I appreciate everybody’s continuing support of CBA and being available for this call. We look forward to discussing the results of the third quarter of 2017 with you soon. Thank you and have a great day.

