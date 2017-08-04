Good Spirit: Bad Spirit

Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) delivered a decent quarter and maintained full year guidance of AFFO at $0.80-$0.84 a share. We were surprised at the number of positives and the major interesting development that was announced this quarter.

The Positives

1) Same store rents moved to a a positive 1.1% from a negative first quarter.

2) SRC executed one of the most aggressive buybacks, buying back $200 million in stock in one quarter at an average price of $7.59 a share. That was 5.4% of the float. Quite stunning to say the least.

3) High revenue recapture rate of 98.7% over the first 6 months of the year for expiring leases.

4) Reduction of Shopko to 7.9% of annualized gross rent.

5) Improvement in rent loss reserves driving the AFFO jump.

In summary, we could not have asked for better performance and guidance in relation to the core portfolio but it was the other thing that stole the spotlight.

The Exorcism of Bad Spirit a.k.a The Spinoff

To reduce its debt (which was not that high to begin with) and segregate assets that have the perception of being distressed SRC will conduct a spinoff to create a new company which we shall call "Bad Spirit" (SRC calls this SpinCo). This will include assets from its 2014 Master lease plan and ShopKo.



The resulting company left (New Spirit) after this spin off, which we shall call "Good Spirit", will have a very different profile.

The net debt to adjusted EBITDA of Good Spirit will be below 5X which would be one of the lowest in the triple net lease sector in line with Realty Income (O) and National Retail Properties (NNN). Investment grade tenants will comprise 45% of the total tenant pool, again line line with the top triple net REITs.

The flipside is the metrics that will be inherited by Bad Spirit. Bad Spirit will be taking on the debt of the real estate that is spun-off to them AND giving Good Spirit $400 million (midpoint of guidance) through a debt issuance.

This leaves Bad Spirit with a debt to EBITDA of 9.7X and debt to asset ratio of 75%. The rationale for this is to create a company that will be much more leveraged but will attract capital from people who want that higher risk-higher return profile. It is highly probable that Bad Spirit/SpinCo is basically a liquidation trust that helps realize the true value of the assets. SRC could have done this itself, but it would take a lot of time and prevent the market on focusing on the growth opportunities that SRC sees ahead.

Conclusion

While similar news had leaked previously, it had only alluded to Shopko assets. This large spinoff was a big surprise but the initial reaction in the after markets looks positive. There is a long time between this being announced and actually being executed. Capital markets will have to bless this event (even though the CEO sounded very confident). Remember, currently SRC has a net debt to EBITDA of 6.6X and this is considered excessive in the current retail malaise. Hence 9.7X debt to EBITDA in Bad Spirit will be an interesting development to say the least. It is possible that post this deleveraging exercise for SRC, Good Spirit could be bought out.

We had initially purchased SRC at $7.10 and rated it a 6.5. We continue to see the progress made by management on the core portfolio as substantial and continue with the same rating, regardless whether the spin-off is completed. We will provide an update once the company releases more relevant information.

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

If you did not like this article, please read it again, change your mind and then click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SRC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.