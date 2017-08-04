Sturm, Ruger: Down But Not Out

Investors in Sturm, Ruger (RGR) took a shot in the gut today when shares plummeted 8.4% after a massive 2Q revenue and earnings miss. Despite the setback, RGR's strong pipeline, pristine balance sheet, and positive long-term industry outlook make RGR a buy and hold. Investors should hold their shares and, depending on the size of their exposure to the industry, even add to their position on the dip.

Declining gun sales, a product recall, and RGR's refusal to offer huge promotions hurt their quarterly results. While other companies were offering huge promotions, Sturm, Ruger kept to its policy of not changing its sales policies, costing the firm market share during the quarter. Management echoed these reasons on their earnings conference call:

We believe there are three primary reasons for the slowdown in estimated sell through of our products ... the industry experienced strong demand that lasted almost the entirely of 2016 ... and fell off sharply by mid-November ... This surge in demand likely pulled some 2017 sales back into 2016 ... many retailers reduced their purchases in the second quarter in an effort to manage their inventories and generate cash as they head into what was expected to be a very slow summer season ... retailers and consumers likely focused on the aggressive price discounting and lucrative consumer rebates offered by many of our competitors ... we do not chase our competitors' offering to achieve better short-term results ... we do not offer any extended payment terms to our customers, which likely would have increased our second quarter sales.

Adding to the company's tough quarter was a significant recall of the company's Mark IV pistol, costing the company $2.5 million. Though it hurt short-term results, the company's initiative in conducting the recall as soon as they discovered the malfunction in a few of the guns reflects well on the management's integrity and commitment to quality and reputation over short-term results.

Despite the poor results, the company continued to generate plenty of cash (totaling $39.9 million in the first half of the year) and maintain a pristine balance sheet ($44.0 million cash pile, with a 2.7 current ratio and no debt). In addition to the strong financial position, the CEO maintained his optimistic long-term outlook, pointing to an increasingly diverse customer base, more women shooters, and concealed carry in all 50 states as drivers of long-term demand, stating:

I'm much more optimistic given our customer base. I think it's a question now of yes, 2016 was maybe a little supper charged due to some political events going on and the election. But by and large we are not hearing anything negative from our customer base, we're just seeing they are maybe take a little bit of a breather ... we just have to encourage our customer base to get back up in the range, burn up and enjoy the sport and get back into the store and remember how much fun it is to start buying a few more guns for fun, not just because you think they might be banned in the future.

Investor Takeaway

Despite the tough quarter, RGR remains one of the few companies in the public market place run like it is private. It boasts long-term average ROIC above 30%, no debt with plenty of cash, a history of repurchasing shares at prices that create significant value for shareholders while paying a solid and sustainable dividend, and experienced, trustworthy management with the character and focus to value integrity, consistency, quality, and long-term results over patching up an individual quarter's results in the midst of a soft market. As I pointed out in a previous article, gun sales are still at higher levels than they were in 2015 and the changing dynamics of the customer base and geopolitics point to long-term growth trends for the industry.

Sturm, Ruger may be down after its tough quarter, but it will most certainly be back. Take advantage of the dip and buy into this rare gem while it is on sale.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RGR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.