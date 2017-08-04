What Has To Happen At The Cheesecake Factory?

A share price recovery may be on the horizon, but it seems far off as there are no apparent near-term catalysts strong enough to overcome negative sentiment surrounding the stock.

Despite reporting news that should have already been factored in, The Cheesecake Factory’s stock declined over 6% today in the stock’s first trading session since reporting earnings after the close.

In June, The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ: CAKE) warned of negative comparable same store sales for Q2, resulting in a sharp decline in the company’s share price. In response, the market factored in the news and sent the stock tumbling about 9% over the following few trading sessions. This warning was likely intended to condition market participants into not creating a large sell-off on the day Q2 Earnings actually released.

This conditioning did not work. Despite reporting news that should have already been factored into the stock price, The Cheesecake Factory’s stock declined over 6% today in the stock’s first trading session since reporting earnings after the close yesterday. Upon analyzing the Earnings Release and reanalyzing the environment The Cheesecake Factory is competing in (after the June comp sales update I released a report on the stock), I hold the belief that The Cheesecake Factory remains well-positioned for the long-term, but its stock faces a long road to recovery.

There are many parallels between The Cheesecake Factory and the challenges that faced other affordable luxury companies I covered in the past, an area of the markets in which I have a particular research interest in as I've analyzed how brands such as Michael Kors (NYSEARCA:KOR), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU), Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), and Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) balance shareholder growth demands, perceived luxury status, and affordability. Many of these companies have experienced periods not dissimilar to the challenges presently facing The Cheesecake Factory. Observing these companies respond and succeed or continue to struggle has led me to believe that there are two critical “Dont’s” The Cheesecake Factory must be careful to avoid and one crucial “do” that must be executed upon to reverse the stock’s recent downward trend. After completing my analysis I am certain that The Cheesecake Factory recognizes all three of these items, which should comfort shareholders and enable the company to eventually return to delivering share price gains.

What The Cheesecake Factory Must Avoid

During difficult times for the stock of an affordable luxury company it can be easy for management to panic into self-fulfilling Wall Street’s prophecies. Here it is crucial to distinguish between stock troubles, which I characterize as significant falls in a stock's price, and actual business problems, which would be manifested by the need to close doors or large, consecutive comp sales declines. The first can often be mistaken for the latter by a management team, which would lead to unnecessary strategic changes despite nothing being wrong with the stock. This brings us to our first “Don’t” that The Cheesecake Factory must accomplish in attempting to turn around the stock’s performance: Don’t Sacrifice The Core Business.

No matter what The Cheesecake Factory team experiments with to combat last quarter’s 2.4% decline in traffic, they must not sacrifice the fundamental elements of the business that give it its competitive advantage. There exists no problem with The Cheesecake Factory brand that would call for a dramatic intervention, the only problem is with the company's narrow miss of shareholder expectations and the resulting share price deterioration.

After all, The Cheesecake Factory’s frequent customers are “coming in more often,” which is indicative of the brand’s overall strength. Taking action to dramatically change the brand would put the bulk of the company’s sales at risk; instead, the company must find a way to keep the core while striking the fragile balance of finding ways to innovate that bring in new customers.

This brings us to what is already underway at The Cheesecake Factory and to our second Don’t: Don’t Condition Customers Into Expecting Discounts. When traffic turned light at other companies I’ve covered management often responded through promotional activities or deep-discounting, a dangerous move that undercuts a firm’s long-term profitability prospects. With the exception of giving customers a free slice of cheesecake on their next visit for coming in on National Cheesecake Day, The Cheesecake Factory is clearly being careful to avoid this mistake, with management communicating in the recent earnings call that they are more focused on communicating the menu's value than they are on discounting products.

Just as the company is avoiding giving away its pricing power, management communicated that they are also determined to maintain the elements “within our four walls” that make the brand resonate with consumers. When I covered the comp sales update in June I used the chart below to demonstrate that a lot of what is happening may just be the result of the comp base becoming increasingly difficult to top after what had been 27 consecutive quarters of positive comp sales growth. This adds to the reasons why management must be careful not to mistake poor stock performance for an internal issue, especially as malls continue to face traffic issues and as other external issues (such as weather, which the company pointed to) persist.

Data Source: Company Filings, Chart Generated by Author

What should be encouraging for shareholders is that management truly seems to grasp both of these “Dont’s.” In the Q&A session of the company’s Q2 Earnings Call, CFO Matthew Clark hit on these necessities by saying “I think for us that people may not realize the true value of The Cheesecake Factory not just in the portion sizes but in some of the price points that really are very attractive, if not very competitive, even in today's environment. And so I don't know that we need to do deals or promotions. I think effectively communicating some of the price points that we have on our new special card or the value that's in our Happy Hour would be competitive enough. And so maybe that's where we need to focus is on some of those communications, but not necessarily in running short-term promotions or limited-time offers.”

While some might mistake management’s comments as unjustified complacency, the reality is that the brand is still resonating with consumers (proven by an “industry-leading average sales volumes of $10.7 million”) and the company's perceived inaction is more of a necessary strategic decision to go with what works while finding new ways to communicate the brand’s value to a wider consumer base. The famous quote “extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures” should, in this case, read more like “extraordinary times call for extraordinary discipline.”

What The Cheesecake Factory Must “Do”

As critical as avoiding promotional activity and maintaining the company’s core may be, executing on those items alone will only get The Cheesecake Factory so far. It will take more than playing defense to reverse the stock price as the company is stuck in the negative news carousel plaguing the broader brick and mortar environment. Further complicating matters are investors spooked by the company’s departure from consistently deliver comp sales growth. Opening up to eight more company-owned restaurants this year, as the company plans on doing, will also not be enough to please a financial community that seems to be committed to holding all stocks associated with brick and mortar retail to a higher level of scrutiny.

The company must find a new avenue for growth and deliver. The Cheesecake Factory has knocked down all the low-hanging fruit — a fact reflected by the contraction in the firm’s P/E ratio to 16.54 from an January 2015 high of 27.64 — and now must leverage its brand in new areas to inspire shareholders to have confidence in future growth opportunities. There are only so many A-quality malls the company can open up in and unit volumes can only go so high: what’s next? The Q2 Earnings Call highlighted the company’s dive into the consumer packaged goods market as one potential opportunity, with management saying “We now have The Cheesecake Factory cupcake and cookie mix for sales at Walmart Stores nationwide as well as the cheesecake mix at Walmart and a number of other grocers. Initial consumer response has been very strong, and we have additional products slated to launch later this year and into 2018.”

Time will tell how accretive to earnings this opportunity can be, and time will tell how well the company's new restaurant concepts, such as the company’s fast casual concept, can perform. New concepts are another potential growth avenue I previously described, cautioning that they will take a considerable amount of time before becoming impactful to earnings as the company will probably proceed in this space through slow, measured risk-taking.

Although investors can be confident in management’s ability to maintain the company’s core and the stock remains attractively valued (as outlined before in June), I am avoiding the stock until more concrete results can be observed for the company’s new concepts. A share price recovery may be on the horizon, but it seems far off as there are no apparent near-term catalysts strong enough to overcome the negative sentiment surrounding the sector.



Disclosure: I am/we are long JBLU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.