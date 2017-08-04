Glass Half Empty Or Full - The Critical Service Sector Read

Considering the details of the data and other data, I see the glass as half full, and am looking for a pickup in activity in second half 2017 on increased consumer spending under full employment.

The service sector is critical to the American economy, basically driving it. Some 90% of our economy is services based, with 10% being manufacturing based. So, when the ISM Non-Manufacturing Index was reported lower for July, that raised my unibrow. But, depending on your perspective, you could see the glass half empty or half full. Allow me to explain.

ISM's Non-Manufacturing Index was reported down in July to a reading of 53.9, versus 57.4 in June. Economists were looking for a reading of 56.9 for July, so it was a downside surprise. Still, the figure represents economic expansion, while above 50.0 (not a decrease), but it also means the pace of growth slowed from June's pace. So is that good news or bad news? You can see how it depends on our perspective, and on what we see ahead.

Now, ISM's figure is important, but it is not the only measure of the service sector. In fact, another measure was reported on Thursday, and it showed an increase in its index for services. Markit Economics published its PMI Services Index, which showed acceleration in business activity to a six-month high in July. The index improved to a mark of 54.7, against a reading of 53.0 in June; the reading also beat economists' expectations for 54.2 this month. So, depending on which data point you believe, the glass is either half full or half empty, though what's inside it still tastes pretty darn good since each showed expansion.

Looking further into the details we find that the data is pretty positive nonetheless. 15 services industries reported growth in July, according to ISM, while just two reported contraction. Those two were Management of Companies & Support Services and Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing & Hunting. I gleaned from further reading that the contraction in the former of the two was driven by a normal summer lull in employment services activity (read executive search firms like Korn/Ferry Int'l (NYSE: KFY)).

This, however, does not raise a red flag for employment. In fact, hiring is still increasing generally, though perhaps its slowed for the C-Suite (aren't all those people on the beach anyway now?). The Employment Index showed expansion, marking 53.6 for July, though it was down from 55.8 in June. And most of the shortages reported were in various forms of labor.

Importantly, for ISM's data, New Orders marked 55.1 (growth), down from 60.5 in June; Backlog marked 52.0, down from 52.5. Every component measure marked expansion. Commodity prices (NYSE: DBC) (NYSE: GSG) were on the rise as well, save for a decrease in dairy, gasoline (NYSE: UGA) and lumber (pine). Many commodities were reported in short-supply, most notable among all was labor, especially in construction, services (NYSE: XRT) and temporary staff (like via Robert Half Int'l (NYSE: RHI). That is a positive indicator for employment and for wage inflation.

In conclusion, I read the service sector positively, especially when considering the details and the contrasting report from Markit. According to ISM, it's Non-Manufacturing Index for July corresponds to GDP growth of 1.9% annualized. ISM's Manufacturing Index had GDP growth above 4%, but because of the importance of services, we can see how this corresponds to Q2 GDP growth of 2.6%, which was reported. I'm looking for better growth in the second half, especially for services, as a fully employed labor market means more eating out at Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI) and more day-trips for Americans to Six Flags (NYSE: SIX) etc., as well as increased discretionary spending (NYSE: XLY) generally. Thus, I say the glass is half full. For more of my regular work on the economy and markets, readers are welcome to follow my column here at Seeking Alpha.

