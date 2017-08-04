Bargain-Priced, 8% Yielding CEF for Your Income Portfolio

7.9% Yielding CEF In the Bargain Bin

I want to discuss a CEF that has been consistently losing at market.

Take a look at this chart:

Does that look like a fund you’d want in your portfolio? While is sports an appealing 7.9% yield, I’d assume that most readers would see it as having been losing money for too long and too consistently to be of any interest.

Ok. How about this one that’s paying the same 7.9% yield?

More like it, you say? Looks like a decent chart for this level of yield, doesn't it? Well, you can buy the second. Well, that's not exactly correct, but you can buy the history on that second chart.

In reality these charts are both for the same fund. Over the same time frame. Huh?

As I’m you have figured out by now, the first one is a market price chart and the other is a NAV chart for the same fund. The fund has been consistently priced at a premium. But that premium has been steadily declining, sufficiently to swamp that decent NAV performance and turn it into a loser for an investor. But today that premium has all but disappeared, which means today's investor can buy the fund nearly at NAV. That means you’re getting the fund at the historical performance of the lower chart.

The fund is Barings Corporate Investors (MCI) and it’s one of precious few closed-end funds that has been bucking the trend of giving up discount. Less than a year ago MCI was priced at more than a 35% premium. It’s now down to 0.20%. Z-scores tell the tale in numbers:

But this chart tells it better.

The Fund

MCI is a 46-year-old (inception Sept 1, 1971) closed-end fund. It invests principally in privately placed, below-investment grade, long-term debt obligations purchased directly from their issuers and sourced through Barings extensive deal network of private-equity sponsors. These direct-placement securities may in some cases be accompanied by equity features such as warrants, conversion rights and occasionally preferred stocks. Barings typically purchase these investments directly from their issuers, who tend to be smaller companies, and may also temporarily invest in marketable investment-grade and other debt securities (including high yield) and common stocks. (source: MCI website)

In a sense, MCI is an early version of a BCD wrapped up in a closed-end fund format.

The fund has net assets of $326.5M and trades an average daily volume of 20,000 shares ($0.35M). Many comment to me that they avoid funds at low AUM levels but MCI is at the 41%tile for this metric, so it should not deter most CEF investors.

Others are dissuaded by the high leverage that tends to characterize fixed-income CEFs. If such is your bias, MCI should have some appeal. Its leverage is only 9.63%, which places it among the lowest ten fixed-income CEFs for leverage. Yet its 7.9% yield ranks in the top third of the category.

Distribution

MCI has paid a $0.30/share distribution four times a year since 2011 when it was raised from $0.27. There have been occasional year-end special distributions as well. Since The fund reports annually. At year-end 2016, the UNII (undistributed net investment income) was $0.08/share, so the most recent data raise no alarms on potential distribution cuts.

The distributions schedule is unusual. MCI pays no distributions for the first quarter. It pays one normal distribution for the second and third quarter, and two for the fourth quarter. The first of the fourth quarter distributions has been a consistent $0.30 per share. The second has been the same $0.30 since 2012 prior to which an additional $0.10 or $0.15 was added.

NAV Performance Is Solid

Performance measures are, as I noted at the top, not encouraging if one looks only at market returns. But, those market returns integrate large loses to the disappearing discount. If one looks at NAV alone, the fund has performed well for an 8% yielder.

Z-Scores

MCI is in a rare position among high-yield fixed-income CEFs. Most have Z-scores well into positive numbers. Only six high-yield, fixed income CEFs have a six-month Z-score. At -1.8, MCI is by far the lowest; the next closest is -1.0 (source: cefconnect). As has been widely noted, bargains in CEFs are hard to find these days. By this measure alone, MCI is one of the rare bargains.

Summary

The fund has an exceptional distribution yield at 8%, particularly when one considers it has only 9.63% leverage. Consider that the median leverage for high-yield, fixed-income CEFs is 26.4% and the median yield is 7.43%. The only fund that comes close to MCI’s combination of leverage and yield is its sibling fund, Barings Participation Investors (MPV), which yields 7.4% on a 9.90% levered portfolio.

The unusual distribution schedule might be a negative to some income investors, many of whom would prefer to receive a monthly payment. Getting paid twice in December, the month that tends to have the highest income anyway, is a bit of a negative. On the other hand, December is often the most expensive month, so a year-end boost to one’s income might even be welcome.

Another negative is the quarterly NAV reporting schedule. But with a portfolio comprising private credit this is hardly unusual.

Overall, I find MCI to be an attractive buy at today's near-par valuation. It did dip briefly into discount territory late last year, but otherwise the fund has been consistently at a premium. Will that premium return? I cannot predict whether it will or won’t but the solid NAV performance and the attractive yield certainly would appear to support a buy at the tiny premium it currently carries.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MCI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an investment professional and this article does not constitute investment advice. I am passing along the results of my research on the subject. Any investor who finds these results intriguing will certainly want to do all due diligence to determine if any security mentioned here is suitable for his or her portfolio.