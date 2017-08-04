Asset Matters: Small-Cap Investing - Hidden Risks Of Passive

By Small Cap Value Team

Index funds and ETFs are all the rage, but the issues they create in small-caps are worth considering.

Passive investing has become a pervasive force in the markets. Twenty years ago there were just a handful of market indexes, and today there are now more indexes than publicly traded stocks. Meanwhile, passive investments that track those indexes account for about 45% of U.S. large cap equity mutual funds and ETFs and 39% of small-caps.1 Still, there has been a general lack of critical thinking about these vehicles and their pitfalls, particularly in relation to specific segments of the market.

As portfolio managers in the small-cap equity space for many years, we’ve seen a number of risks emerge and grow tied to ETFs and index funds that we think are important to share, including issues related to the profitability, debt levels and potential durability of many index components. While such vehicles can have their place, understanding these potential impacts and the relative benefits that active managers can potentially provide could be valuable in navigating an evolving market environment.

Low Rates Have Put More Risky Companies in Indexes

Capital market cycles are tied to central bank easing cycles. Due to the time value of money, long-term cash flows generally get a better valuation during periods of low interest rates. That’s why riskier businesses that hope to be profitable in the long run, even if they’re losing money today, often will go public in periods of very low rates like we’ve had over the past nine years. And since IPOs are largely the province of small-cap companies, these activities have a major impact on the composition of key indexes like the Russell 2000 that are tracked by ETFs and index funds.

Active managers, who typically employ some sort of fundamental judgment of a stock’s quality in the portfolio construction process, are often less inclined to embrace the riskier components of the small-cap index and thus have tended to underperform the index during easing cycles. After the cycles have reversed, however, active managers have largely outperformed passive managers. For example, during the dot-com bubble, tech and telecom stocks rose to a 40% weighting in the Russell 2000, while the average active small-cap manager held at maximum a 20% weighting to these stocks.2 This hurt active managers during the bubble, but benefited them when the bubble burst.

The Capital Market Cycle and Small-Cap Performance

Small-Cap Annual IPO and Secondary Proceeds ($ millions)

Source: Jeffries, Bloomberg, Morningstar. Data as of December 31, 2016. Analysis was performed using all actively managed funds within Morningstar’s Small Cap Blend Category. Funds that have merged or went out of existence were included in the analysis to minimize the potential for survivorship bias.

*Total Period active performance includes only funds in existence for the entire time period. Graph represents IPO and secondary proceeds for companies with less than $3 billion in market cap.

Small-Cap Indices Often Hold More Money-Losing Companies

As of the end of 2016, for an investment that tracked the Russell 2000, over one-third of the investor’s money was invested into companies that reported losses, versus just 10% for an investment tracking the S&P 500.3 The influence of the economic cycle is clearly evident across both indexes, with the number of money-losing companies increasing during recessions and decreasing after them. However, the percentage of loss-making companies within the Russell 2000 is structurally rising.

This matters. Over the long term, money-losing companies have underperformed profitable ones. Although monetary stimulus has often helped money-losers outperform, history suggests that this outperformance may not be sustainable.

Russell 2000’s ‘Losers’ Are Sizable and Have Been Increasing

% Number of Money-Losing Companies (based on GAAP earnings)

Source: Furey Research Partners, FactSet. Data as of December 31, 2016. Note: The percentage of loss-making companies is calculated by determining the number of benchmark holdings that have negative trailing GAAP earnings and dividing that total by the total number of names in the overall benchmark. This information is calculated for both the Russell 2000 and the S&P 500 on a quarterly basis.

Money-Losing Companies Have Underperformed Profitable Ones Over Time

Russell 2000 Total Return (Annualized)

Source: Furey Research Partners, FactSet. Data as of December 31, 2016.

Leverage Has Helped the Russell 2000 but Potentially Makes It Vulnerable

Extended periods of extremely low interest rates benefit higher-risk balance sheets. Leveraged companies experience declining interest expense through short-term borrowing and/or refinancing long-term debt, while corporations with unlevered, cash-rich balance sheets experience declining interest income. Consequently, in the latest period of central bank policy easing, leadership within small-cap indexes has been skewed toward companies with business models predicated on high levels of debt rather than those with strong balance sheets.

With interest rates so low today, we believe the benefits of leverage likely have peaked. Low-debt and cash-rich balance sheets, however, could have untapped earnings power going forward. The issue of debt is particularly relevant to the small-cap universe. An investment grade rating is required to access 30-year credit, but as of December 31, 2016, only 9% of the Russell 2000 Index by market weight is investment grade, versus a 91% weighting within the S&P 500.4 Without an investment grade rating, most small-cap companies employ leveraged loans and high yield bonds for their debt financing. As a result, the Russell 2000 has a concentration of constituents with shorter debt maturities, many six years or less, while long-term financing is heavily skewed toward the S&P 500. As such, many high-leverage companies could be particularly exposed to rising interest rates as central bank policy normalizes.

Smaller Companies Have Not Locked In Financing Costs like Large Caps

Debt Maturity Distribution of the S&P 500 Index versus the Russell 2000 Index

Source: Bloomberg. Data as of December 31, 2016. Based on notional debt excluding financials. Information reflects all bonds outstanding regardless of maturity. Hedges are not included in this analysis.

Wild Card: Rising Rates

The challenges facing many of the less “solid” companies in the index are becoming more immediate as the Federal Reserve pushes interest rates higher. With the global economy on a more stable footing, policymakers understand the many distortions associated with ultra-low rates (excessive debt, dampening of consumer spending and weak lending, for example) and appear eager to unwind them, albeit in gradual fashion.

That said, interest rates don’t need to rise in order to stem the outperformance of leveraged business models; they could simply stop falling. Many leveraged companies have already benefited from refinancing. In contrast, low-debt companies with extra cash which can deploy those dollars effectively have the potential for increased earnings power.

Understanding the Potential Merits of Active Management

Index funds don’t distinguish between the weak and strong earnings or high debt and low debt. So while they benefited from the rally in low-quality, high debt stocks of the past, they could be exposed to their “dark side” on the way down. Active managers, in contrast, may be more apt to limit exposure to certain risks, and although they trailed in the low-quality boom, the experience could be quite different as the market moves into a new regime. In our view, a focus on quality is a tradition worth keeping. If you focus on balance sheet strength and free cash flow generation, and look for companies with good business models that carry high barriers to entry, we believe that creates the potential for strong performance over time. The small-cap universe is relatively inefficient, with less coverage from analysts than the large-cap market, so it potentially provides many opportunities that active managers with a sound process can seek to exploit.

Active Small-Cap Blend Managers Have Outperformed

20-Year Total Return through December 2016

Source: Morningstar. Information based on active managers currently categorized in Morningstar’s Small Cap Blend Category.

1Source: Citi Research, EPFR Global, Bloomberg.

2Source: Morningstar Direct

3Source: Furey Research Partners, FactSet.

