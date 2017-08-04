Chesapeake Energy: Good News, Bad News

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) has recently released its quarterly results in which it has beaten Wall Street's earnings estimates. I think the company could grow earnings further as it ramps up oil volumes. However, the Oklahoma-based company continues to operate under a large pile of debt and has been burning cash flows. I believe the stock remains a high-beta play which should be approached with caution.

Quick recap

Chesapeake Energy has reported a net income of $470 million, or $0.47 per share, for the second quarter, up from a loss of $1.8 billion, or $2.51 per share, a year earlier. After adjusting for one-off items, the company's earnings came in at $146 million, or $0.18 per share, as opposed to a loss of $115 million, or $0.16 per share, in the year-ago period. The result was better than analysts' expectations of a profit of $0.14 per share, as per consensus data from Thomson Reuters. The company's revenues also climbed 40.6% to $2.28 billion, thanks to the surge in hydrocarbon revenues from $440 million a year earlier to $1.28 billion. The revenue and earnings growth was driven by higher realized prices for oil and gas. The company produced 527,600 boe per day in 2Q17, down 19.7% from the second quarter of last year. In 2Q17, the company's production was 27.5% liquids (crude oil and NGL) while last year, it was 24.9% liquids.

Commentary

Overall, Chesapeake Energy has delivered a decent performance. The company has delivered better than expected results. More importantly, I believe the results also show that Chesapeake Energy has become a better operator, thanks in part to the company's cost cutting efforts that have lifted its profit margins. In the latest quarter, the company's adjusted EBITDA margin clocked in at 20.2%, higher than 15.5% reported for 2Q16. The improvement in margin came as production expense dropped from $3.05 per boe in 2Q16 to $2.92 per boe in 2Q17. And this wasn't just a one-off performance. The company has now reported a quarterly profit for the fourth time in a row while its earnings have been heading in the right direction.

Chesapeake Energy's operational performance has also been good. Although the company has not been targeting any growth in total production, on an unadjusted basis, it has been saying that it aims to increase its oil volumes to 100,000 barrels per day by the end of 2017. Its output fell to 83,700 barrels per day in 1Q17 from 90,400 barrels in 4Q16, but the company stuck with its target. In its latest quarterly results, the company said that its volumes climbed back to 90,400 barrels per day in July which, I think, puts it in a great position to exit the year on a high note.

I believe Chesapeake Energy's oil production growth could accelerate in the second half of 2017 since it plans to bring a greater number of wells online located in its liquid-rich properties in Eagle Ford and Powder River Basin.

In Eagle Ford, the company has started to tap into the Upper Eagle Ford region by placing its first well - which hit a peak rate of 1,759 boe per day (86% oil) - to production. Overall, the company has said that it will place 100 wells to production in 2H17, which is significantly higher than 61 wells placed in 1H17. This will drive the oil production growth. Also, the company plans to place 19 Powder River Basin wells to production in 2H17, up from nine wells placed in 1H17.

The growth in oil volumes will likely have a positive impact on Chesapeake Energy's earnings, particularly if the oil price environment also improves. The US benchmark WTI oil price could end up averaging $49-$50 a barrel in 3Q17 and 4Q17, or even higher, as opposed to $48 a barrel in 2Q17. Although oil is currently finding it difficult to hold its ground above $50 a barrel, thanks to mounting concerns regarding uptake in production from OPEC, the good thing is that the crude oil stockpiles have been declining. As per the latest report from the US Energy Information Administration, the nation's crude inventories dropped by 1.5 million barrels in the week to July 28, marking the fifth straight week of decline. Global oil demand is also expected to improve in the second half of 2017, which should support oil prices.

What I also like about Chesapeake Energy is that it has maintained a solid hedge book which has minimized its exposure to weakness in oil prices. The company has said that it has hedges in place protecting 74% of its anticipated gas production and 60% of its expected oil production for the remainder of the year.

That being said, despite all the positives, Chesapeake Energy has made little progress in terms of improving its financial health. The company does not have significant near term debt maturities and it has ample liquidity of $3.1 billion to meet a cash flow shortfall in the short term. But I believe these are the only bright spots in what appears to be the weakest balance sheet in the industry.

Chesapeake Energy continues to operate under a mountain of long-term debt, which was $9.85 billion at the end of 2Q17 - more than twice as large as its market cap of $4.16 billion. It had just $13 million of cash reserves, which means that its liquidity consists almost entirely of funds available under the revolving credit facility.

On top of this, Chesapeake Energy has been burning cash flows. In 2Q17, its net cash flow from operations clocked in at negative $157 million. Add capital expenditures of $669 million to this equation and we are looking at a large cash flow deficit of $826 million. For the first six months of this year, the company has seen a cash flow deficit of $1.26 billion. And this is ahead of any payments related to preferred dividends, which means that the actual deficit will likely be larger.

Chesapeake Energy stock is cheap, currently priced just 5.1x next year's earnings estimates, as per consensus data from Thomson Reuters. In terms of EV/EBITDA multiple (2017e.), its shares are priced just 5.93x. Although the valuation might appear tempting, Chesapeake Energy is a high-beta play, thanks to a fragile balance sheet and a weak cash flow profile, which could continue to trade a discount as compared to its peers. Investors should approach this stock with caution.

