ETF Trends: Fixed Income, Currencies, And Commodities - 8/3/17

Long Duration Treasury leads the charge this week among the world of ETFs we track daily, up just over 3%. Also up just over 3% is Brazil, followed by consistent outperformers Coffee and Poland. Solar and Insurance also continue to trend upward. Oil and Natural Gas have been fixtures on our worst performers list, down over 5% and 4%, respectively. They are joined by other notable underperformers Biotech and Telecoms.

