Opportunity In Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls is now trading at an attractive valuation, and stands to benefit from a trend towards improving energy-efficiency in buildings and a CEO change.

Q3 earnings saw strength in EPS and margins, but weakness in revenues and cash flow. The stock dropped significantly following the report and could face continued headwinds.

Investment Thesis

After weak earnings, Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) is trading near a 52 week low. The company remains competitive in its industries and is trading at a low valuation compared to its peers and the broader market. This presents a good buying opportunity.

Company Overview

Johnson Controls International is a global industrial company based in Ireland. It has two primary business segments: Buildings and Power Solutions.

The Buildings segment consists of HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning), fire-safety, and security. The Power Solutions segment consists primarily of lead-acid automotive batteries.

Johnson Controls was originally based in Milwaukee, but in 2016 they merged with Tyco, an Ireland based industrial company specializing in security and fire-prevention. While the merger met with regulatory and shareholder approval, it garnered bad PR for the combined company, as politicians spoke out against the move to Ireland and many US citizens viewed it unfavorably.

Earnings

Q3 earnings results were released on July 27 and Johnson Controls International suffered a 9% intraday drop in share price. The positives from the report were an increase in EPS and margins, but these were overshadowed by coming in below expectations on revenues and cash flow.

The EPS and margin growth stemmed largely from efficiency gains from the merger with Tyco. Corporate expenses were 16% lower than the previous year, and the tax rate of 15% compared favorably to the previous tax rate of 17%.

The disappointing revenue numbers were blamed on a few factors, and it was not universal across the company. Some segments saw growth. In particular, start-stop batteries that are used in hybrid vehicles saw a 17% increase in global shipments year over year.

Weakness in the Buildings segment was blamed primarily on growing pains from the merger with Tyco. According to the CEO, Alex Molinaroli:

I'm sure the merger itself and some of the changes that have come along with that have created some near term distractions that have contributed us not achieving our top-line objectives. We believe we can get that back on track.

When questioned about these distractions during the Q&A portion, he responded that the largest part of that segment's business is North America and the two legacy businesses of Johnson Controls and Tyco came together there in the 3rd quarter. He couldn't point to a specific thing such as a lost contract, but stated that when you change the structure of an organization it takes time for people to adjust. Both he and the COO, George Oliver, were optimistic that the changes would benefit the company long-term. While they seemed to indicate that the revenue problems in the Buildings segment would be temporary, the market seems to be taking a wait-and-see approach.

In the Power Solutions segment, revenue challenges were blamed on customers of lead-acid batteries, primarily in China and EMEA, waiting for a reduction in lead prices. Johnson Controls has the leading market share in this business and one can assume that high lead prices affected the sales volume of their competitors, as well. Customers delaying purchases should translate into more demand in Q4 and beyond. In the words of the CEO:

We had meetings with our customers, so particularly in North America, our very large customers who essentially put us on notice that they're not going to be short of batteries anymore. And so I think we've compensated for that in a way that we have the inventory and we're also putting in capacity, so that we don't have to have this much inventory on an ongoing basis.

The build-up of inventory of batteries to meet future demand, and the increased spending to improve AGM capacity in North America with two plants that should finish up in 2018 and 2019, seemed to be the primary drivers behind weak cash flow during Q3. The company still expects to meet their cash flow targets later this year, however.

Valuation

Recent price: 39.37

Estimated forward earnings: 2.88

Estimated forward P/E: 13.67

Quarterly dividend: 0.25

Dividend yield: 2.54%

Johnson Controls hasn't traded at a forward P/E ratio this low in a year and a half, and that proved to be an opportune time to invest in the stock

When compared to the 5 year average P/E for JCI, as well as the US MSCI, World MSCI, and Ireland MSCI forward P/E provided by Yardeni Research, Johnson Control International's current P/E of 13.67 compares quite favorably.

JCI 5-yr average forward P/E: 17.0 (20% discount)

US MSCI forward P/E: 18.2 (25% discount)

All Country World MSCI forward P/E: 16.1 (15% discount)

Ireland MSCI forward P/E: 15.6 (12% discount)

In addition to trading at a discount to both itself and the broader market, Johnson Control's quarterly dividend of 0.25 makes for a healthy dividend yield of 2.54%. If it takes some time for the stock price to recover from recent weakness, the dividend income should make the wait more endurable.

Risk and Reward

There is always execution risk when it comes to mergers, and this one is no exception. While the reduction in corporate expenses and tax rates are evidence of some of the benefits of the merger, the loss of revenues in the Buildings segment has been disconcerting to investors. If we take management at face value, these growing pains should be transitory and we should see improvement in Q4. There is always some risk that the merger results in a loss of market share, however, or that the revenue problems are due to something else entirely.

In addition, recent weakness in auto sales could impact the Power Solutions segment. 75% of sales volume in that segment are on the aftermarket side, however, and those should remain resilient.

Despite the recent earnings miss and the potential for continued revenue shortfalls, the sentiment around the stock seems overly negative. With its current low P/E multiple, there is a large margin of safety in an investment in Johnson Controls International at these levels. It is hard to imagine a significant compression in P/E multiple from here, and it would not take much improvement to send the stock higher.

Recently, Barron's contributer Jack Hough described a potential tailwind for the stock, specifically in HVAC sales in the Buildings segment. The article references a Morgan Stanley report about a "long-term trend of upgrading building technology to drive down operating costs and emissions." Energy is apparently the biggest expense for commercial building operators and high-efficiency buildings command higher rents. The report names three companies that have high exposure to this trend and stand to benefit, and Johnson Controls International has the lowest valuation and the biggest upside of the three.

Morgan Stanley is not alone, either. In additional articles in Barron's over the past three months, Johnson Controls International received favorable coverage by William Priest of Epoch Investment Partners and an upgrade by Brian Sponheimer of Gabelli & Company.

Finally, the upcoming CEO transition from Alex Molinaroli to George Oliver is being viewed favorably by analysts and investors, despite the risks inherent in any leadership change. George Oliver, former head of Tyco, is set to take over the CEO position in March of 2018, and then assume the additional role of chairman one year later. This could be a positive catalyst for the company as it puts the excessive compensation paid to Alex Molinaroli behind it.

Conclusion



Johnson Controls International has stumbled with recent earnings, and there is no guarantee that the problems are entirely behind them. With its cheap valuation and the overly negative sentiment surrounding it, however, JCI appears to have a large margin of safety and significant upside potential. I purchased shares of Johnson Controls International this week and am prepared to add to my position on any further weakness.

