Where Is Snap's Bottom?

Thesis

Though Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is certainly a fun app to have on your phone, it's a dangerous stock to have in your portfolio. This grossly overvalued company will continue tumbling over the next couple months until it finally bottoms out, presenting an excellent opportunity to short it.

Background

Issued at a time of very few IPOs, Snap addressed a general sense of eagerness across the investing community ready to "snap" up the first one that was listed. Upon the announcement of the public offering, a large amount of hype behind the widely used platform was created, too much hype in my opinion. That initial hype behind the Snap IPO which managed to send the stock surging more than 50% above the public offering price has quickly faded away, as the initial excitement behind the company now wears thin and questions of future profitability come to light. Those who bought it at the peak have now shed nearly 50% of their original investment as the stock has been trending pretty strongly downward since it was listed just over five months ago.

Initial Hype

I believe the initial excitement behind the stock led to a complete lack of investor pragmatism. Everyone was ready to jump on the first tech IPO we'd seen in a while much less the opportunity to become part of what was previously referred to as a "unicorn" (a privately traded company with an estimated value of >$1bn). There were some serious questions that should've been asked by those who chose to buy it on IPO day that weren't. One of these questions should have been surrounding the fact that the stock had no voting rights. This is unusual to say the least and just recently the S&P 500 stated it will no longer allow companies that issue shares with no voting rights (CNBC). I believe this calls into question the management's intent in issuing shares.

The stock not having voting rights is hardly the concern surrounding the company. It means virtually nothing to the average investor and is much more important for institutional investors who would have had much more say within the company. I think the issue lies with the intent in management in going public. I believe it was simply attempting to cash out on its "share" of the business without giving up individual control of said business. Don't believe me? Check out the graphic below, though in recent months it has been better than the entire time the stock has been listed, it is still concerning to say the least.



(Source: NASDAQ)

What is the "real value"

What you're actually paying for with Snap's stock (because you're not paying for dividends or voting rights) is simply residual value. Net of liabilities the company's total asset is $3.73bn (SNAP Filings). Factoring in the 1.18bn shares outstanding (YCharts), what we're left with is a value per share of $3.16. At a current market value of $12.65, you would be paying a premium of 300.3%. That premium is comprised of forward expectations of growth and the possibility of dividends (both of which are bleak currently) and initial hype (which has an exact value to you of $0.00).

Relative valuation

I'm of the strong opinion that the relative valuation approach for social media companies isn't as effective as some other metrics because of the vastly different ways they operate in the services they provide and level of diversification they maintain as a company. Nonetheless I have included a quick discussion of this to be as holistic as possible. Below is a chart showing Snap's valuation at IPO, and I think it demonstrates just how overvalued it was upon going public.

(Source: Business Insider)

Obviously, we're sitting in a little different place today as far as P/S ratios go, but Snap's inability to manage expenses, diversify its business or continue user growth at previous levels don't justify its valuation even being equal to other companies operating in similar businesses (extrapolating past quarter revenue for the entire year to create a P/S for Snap, it's still sitting on the high side of P/S of similar companies).

Moving forward

So I think that we can all admit (hopefully at least) that when you buy into Snap, you are (at least in part) paying for future expectations of profitability and growth in the company. There are three reasons why I don't think this will be the case. First, off of the existing user base, the company managed to lose $2.21bn last quarter. Secondly, how much more can we expect that already very large user base to expand (and even if it did, if it can't make money off its users now, why would it be able to in the future). Finally, it is failing to diversify its business, fads come and go, and while Snapchat is a great idea, it could easily become not so "cool" anymore within a matter of a year.

Addressing losses off of current users: Losing $2.2bn off of $149.6mm of revenue is highly alarming. Even removing marketing, R&D and administrative expenses from its I/S, we would still see a loss of $13.7mm. How can it become profitable from where it is now? It can't. The company even said it itself that the cost of revenue (what's driving its large expenses) is expected to rise over the foreseeable future (Market Watch). If the expenses continue to rise (increased need for cloud storage as user base grows), it can't become more profitable.

(Source: Tech Crunch)

Addressing the slowing user growth: This is hardly concerning in and of itself for a large company. Once Snap expands rapidly throughout its target market, there isn't a whole lot more growth that we are going to see. The rapid run-up of users has now slowed and is stagnating to some extent. There will eventually be a finite (and potentially shrinking) number of users to extract revenue off of. Even with more user engagement, targeted marketing and more features, it's unlikely it will see an explosion of growth in its product.

Addressing failure to diversify: I think the two points above prove that Snap needs a more diverse business; it can't make revenue off of its major product. As far as I can see, all it has is Snapchat and its spectacles (which rely on Snapchat users). I also can't find any mention of management discussing expanding its business into other segments. If it can't make money off of its main product and isn't widening the scope of the business, it really won't be able to be profitable at all.

Conclusion

As previously stated, you're paying a large premium on forward expectations for Snap's stock. These expectations are not just lofty, but they're also already priced into the stock. If they come to fruition, you'll see marginal gains (maybe), but if they don't, you'll definitely see a continued wear down in the stock price.

Investor confidence and management actions are going to be the critical drivers of where the stock goes. While I don't foresee any catalyst driving a sharp drop in price, any management guidance relating to decreased expectations, statistics released on slowing user growth or something similar could cause a quick drop in price. What I think we are going to see is a continuous downward movement in the price, more in line with what the company is worth and what we can reasonably expect for growth in the future given the current financial standing.

I see very little downside risk in shorting the stock or buying put options at the present time. Even with short-term good news for the company, it is still grossly overvalued, and in the long term will continue to decline to a more suitable level. I see that value being closer to the $8-9 range, and I see this as a point of inflection for the stock to where the hype has faded; investors are behaving with logic and we can better anticipate short-term price movements. From there where it goes is dependent on whether or not the company turns itself around, but I am very confident it will slowly move to that point before anything else happens.

