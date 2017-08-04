Wall Street Breakfast: Jobs Day Comes Round Again

Stocks

Overnight earnings roundup: RBS +4% premarket after first half profits smashed estimates, but the bank warned of a tenth consecutive year of losses due to a DOJ settlement. Allianz (OTCQX:AZSEY) said Pimco is a "performance engine again" as the asset management business logged net inflows of €52B in Q2. While Toyota's (NYSE:TM) first quarter operating profit fell 10% from a year ago, the automaker maintained its full-year global sales forecast.

Latest Brexodus: Royal Bank of Scotland (NYSE:RBS) is in discussions about using Amsterdam as its post-Brexit EU hub. The center could employ 150 staff, although it may not be necessary to move employees to the city as some could remain in London. RBS expects the cost of setting up the operation to be in the "tens of millions."

"Toyota & Mazda to build a new $1.6B plant here in the U.S.A. and create 4K new American jobs. A great investment in American manufacturing!" President Trump tweeted overnight. The plant will produce 300K vehicles a year, with half being dedicated to the Corolla and the rest an unspecified Mazda (OTCPK:MZDAY) model. As part of the deal, Toyota (TM) will take a 5% stake in its smaller rival.

Uber knowingly rented defective cars in Singapore, which were at risk of catching fire, and the ride-hailing firm only moved to fix the electrical problem when a driver was in a vehicle that went up in smoke. According to the WSJ, UBER's fleet of 1,000 Vezel SUVs were purchased from cheaper "gray market" importers, rather than authorized Honda (NYSE:HMC) dealers.

Raytheon has won the dismissal of a $1B whistleblower lawsuit accusing the defense contractor of overbilling the U.S. government on a contract for satellite sensors. It comes nearly 1.5 years after a federal appeals court revived the case and marks the fifth attempt former Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) engineer Steven Mateski tried to bring his allegations to court under the False Claims Act.

It seems Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) wants a piece of the self-flying market as it sunk $30M into Germany's Volocoptor. The aviation startup's ultimate goal is to develop a battery-powered air taxi that could revolutionize transport. The "Volocopter 2X" can currently transport up to two passengers without a pilot, traveling for 27 minutes on a charge at a maximum airspeed of 62 mph.

More fish in the sea... Mini-rocket transporter Vector Space Systems successfully tested its Vector-R launch vehicle from Spaceport Camden on Thursday. The rockets will meet demand from companies that can't foot the bill to ride along with SpaceX (Private:SPACE) or United Launch Alliance (BA, LMT), but still need to put satellites in orbit.

Jurors in the Martin Shkreli securities fraud trial ended their fourth day of deliberations Thursday without reaching a verdict - and without asking any questions about evidence or testimony. The "Pharma Bro" is charged with defrauding investors in two hedge funds he ran, as well as a drug company he founded, Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX).

In the latest string of deals in the sector, Paysafe Group (OTC:PASZY) has backed a £3B takeover offer from a consortium of funds managed by Blackstone (NYSE:BX) and CVC Capital. Payments companies have become sought-after targets as more shoppers switch from cash to paying for purchases by smartphones or other mobile devices.

A sharp industry debate... Bats, a unit of the CBOE, is hitting back at opponents over its efforts to create an alternative to closing auctions. "Both Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) and NYSE (NYSE:ICE) seem to be comfortable with creating dueling closing auctions themselves but they are unwilling to allow for a non-disruptive closing process when it creates competitive pressures on their revenues," it said in a letter to the SEC.

Did Google want to buy Snap? A new report suggested the tech giant floated an offer to buy the firm for $30B ahead of its IPO, in an effort to beef up its social credentials. Business Insider wasn't sure how formal the discussions were, but Google (GOOG, GOOGL) reportedly expressed interest multiple times. Alphabet also contributed to a funding round SNAP raised in May 2016.