Things To Know About Stitch Fix's Reported IPO Intentions

Investors should watch this IPO over the next few months as Stitch Fix releases further information on its plans to expand and financial numbers.

The company is purportedly profitable and has good revenue growth, and online apparel as a whole has grown more popular.

The 2017 IPO market has been better than last year, though that was not exactly difficult. But overall the market has been disappointing, best portrayed by the disappointing performances of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) and Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) as well as the lack of companies going public.

But an interesting company has emerged into this problematic market. On Friday, TechCrunch reported unconfirmed rumors that Stitch Fix has filed confidentially for an IPO and that it may go public between Labor Day and Thanksgiving. The online apparel company is reportedly aiming for a valuation between $3 and $4 billion.

It is far too early to reach a conclusion on Stitch Fix's prospects one way or the other. It has yet to release a formal public filing with the SEC, let alone go on the roadshow. But there are several factors about Stitch which make it one of the more important IPOs this year, and investors should keep a heavy eye on it as it releases further information in the coming months.

The Rise of Online Apparel

Clothes were once the go-to example of how there was supposed to be hard limits on how far online retail could expand. Who would ever want to buy clothes online which they could not physically try on themselves?

But Stitch and other online retailers like the Luxury Team, solved that problem by offering free returns and personalizing consumer's clothes to their tastes. In Stitch's case, the company sends you five pieces of clothing after consumers fill out a style quiz that lets fashion designers know what types of clothes suit them best. The consumer then picks which clothes they want to keep, buys those, and sends the others back.

Because of online apparel retailers like Stitch, online apparel sales now are 19 percent of the total market and contains all growth in the apparel industry. Stitch itself has grown into a major company since 2011 as it reported revenues of $730 million in the 2016 fiscal year.

But while that number is impressive, perhaps the most important thing of all is that Stitch has been profitable since 2015. Plenty of tech startups like Snap file for an IPO and report massive revenue growth. But then they tack on some warning in their SEC filing of "this company may never be profitable" and investors turn away after it is clear they have no path to profitability. If Stitch is profitable, that alone makes better than your average IPO.

While a further look at the numbers is needed to reach a more solid conclusion, the initial prospects look enticing.

Competition and Growth

The good news for Stitch is that the online apparel industry is growing. The bad news is that the growing industry invites competition from both traditional retailers like Macy's and other online retailers. And then there is the 1000-pound gorilla in the room named Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

In June, Amazon launched a service called Prime Wardrobe which like Stitch lets customers try on clothes before buying it. And while Stitch may boast about earning $730 million in revenue and being profitable, Amazon is expected to earn $28 billion in apparel revenue in 2017 and surpass Macy's as the single biggest apparel retailer in America this year.

Investors should remember how Blue Apron's stock was hit hard when Amazon announced that it would be offering a similar meal delivery service and thus worry that Stitch may suffer a similar fate. But there are differences between what Amazon and Stitch offer. While Amazon has users pick their clothes, Stitch sends clothing designed for the customer by professionals. Furthermore, Stitch has been able to grow even while Amazon became an apparel giant over the past few years, so there is reason to believe that trend can continue.

Nevertheless, the threat of competition from Amazon and other online retailers appears to be the biggest problem which Stitch faces going forward.

Wait and See

Competition from Amazon and the struggling IPO market may turn some investors away from Stitch Fix, but a preliminary analysis suggests that this could be a terrific IPO in a few months. Stitch appears to be a profitable company with good revenue growth, additional ways to expand its brand and in a market which is becoming more accepted.

The company will have to answer questions about how it will stay competitive in the tough online apparel market and release further information about its financial numbers, but that will happen eventually. For now, investors should wait for further news and keep a close but optimistic perspective.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.