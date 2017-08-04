Rowan Companies: 2Q'17 Results: A Solid Company With Potential.

Basically, Rowan Companies, is a working business model with a solid "engine" considering the seriousness of this bear market.

Rowan Stavanger (Offshore Jack-Up Drilling Rig) - DJI Phantom 3 Drone Flight.

Investment Thesis:

It is not a secret, the offshore drilling industry is not doing well and drillers are struggling to survive while waiting for an elusive recovery that seems to slip further away due to a stubborn low oil price environment, which is not enough to push oil majors to invest again in exploration capex.

However, the market is far from being dead and I have noticed some tendering activity the past few months, especially in the jack-up segment -- recently, the floaters segment has appeared to move as well -- unfortunately, the Rowan's (RDC) UDW class is clearly a weakness for the company now, with three out of four drillships ready stacked.

Rowan's rig fleet is very versatile and the company owns a particularly large jack-up fleet, which represents about 80% of the total backlog, excluding the long-term effect of the new JV 50/50 created with Saudi Aramco. I have commented on this issue on February 13, 2017. Please click here to read my article.

Rowan is doing particularly well in this terrible environment if we judge by the number of contracts the company signed this quarter. I believe Rowan is now quite undervalued and is ripe for a cautious accumulation.

Stephen M. Butz said in the conference call:

Combining extensions and new contracts, we booked approximately 1,400 rig days and $137 million in backlog for our jack-up fleet. We expect this backlog will add to our gross profit, albeit not at the levels that we would normally hope for. While we continue to experience downward pressure on day rates, we are encouraged by the slight uptick in jack-up utilization across the industry.

Rowan 2Q'17 results (8 consecutive quarters)

Liquidity for the Quarter: RDC cash balance at quarter end was just under $1.2 billion and the company has $1.5 billion revolving credit facility remaining undrawn.

Commentary:

Rowan Companies released its 2Q'17 on August 2, 2017. Rowan reported a net loss of $28.7 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, which includes a $2.4 million gain on the early retirement of approximately $36 million of debt. Second quarter total revenues were $322.2 million.

M. Butz said in the conference call:

We remain highly focused on our balance sheet and liquidity runway in what may prove to be a slow market recovery. We are exploring additional ways to reduce costs and adapt to the lower for longer oil price environment, while maintaining our record of strong drilling performance. We recognize the challenges ahead, but we believe that our fleet quality and balance sheet position serves us well to endure the downturn and benefit from the prospective market recovery.

Basically, Rowan Companies is a working business model with a solid "engine" considering the seriousness of this bear market. I indicated the free cash flow trend above to illustrate what I mean. RDC shows 9 consecutive quarters of positive free cash flow (~ cash from operations minus capex). Furthermore, the company has a very solid cash position of $1.15 billion and a very affordable long-term debt of $2.52 billion. RDC presents a great balance sheet and has the flexibility required to maneuver through the challenging time facing the drilling industry.

Update on ARO Drilling

CEO, Tom Burke said in the conference call:

We look forward to the launch of ARO Drilling, our joint venture with Saudi Aramco. We experienced some delays with certain regulatory approvals due to holidays over the summer, but anticipate an operational start date this quarter. We believe this venture with Saudi Aramco differentiates us from our peer group and will provide steady and profitable growth in the coming years. As ARO Drilling begins operations, we believe the scope and scale of this excellent business opportunity will become more apparent to our investors. For the last several months, the ARO Drilling team, with Saudi Aramco and Rowan's support, have been running a thorough newbuild design process. We expect to submit the first newbuild order into the newly formed marine yard company in 2018. Delivery is expected in 2021 for the first of 20 state-of-the-art, fit-for-purpose modern jack-ups, each with 16 years of firm contract backlog.

The company is pleased to witness a "recent uptick in fixtures throughout the industry" which may lead to a faster recovery. Nevertheless, utilization and day rates will be stagnating for a while longer, due to a stubborn oversupply, which will lead to a net advantage for the "good" assets mainly.

We continue to hear from our customers that modern, high-spec units in both the jack-up and floater markets are the rigs of choice.

Recent auction for 2 Petrobras Jack-ups update:

Rowan bought at auction two jack-ups from Petrobras -- Petrobras' P-59 and P-60 jack-ups -- in May 15, 2017, for quite a bargain price of $30 million each. During the conference call, M. Burke said that it will cost about $10-$15 million per rig to revamp them, when the auction will be completed which is still ongoing as we speak.

Conclusion:

Rowan is perhaps the most balanced offshore driller in the industry now, with a low net debt and a good quality fleet.

The jack-up segment is a clear winner while the UDW drillships are still lagging behind depending on the timing of the recovery.

Assuming a wave of M&A is about to come ashore, and has just started, in fact, with Ensco (ESV) proposed acquisition of Atwoods Oceanics (ATW), I would not be surprised to hear Rowan contemplating a merger with another driller such as Noble (NE) or Diamond offshore (DO).

I recommend RDC has a long-term investment with a regular accumulation.

Important note: Do not forget to follow me on RDC and other offshore drillers. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My long position in RDC is modest now, but I intend to add more.