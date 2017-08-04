The Changing U.S. Firm And Your Money

The researchers showed that over the last 40 years, the number of U.S. firms has fallen, and the dominance of the top firms has risen.

I enjoy reading academic journal articles on finance and economics. This undoubtedly puts me in a small minority, but I believe that digesting the diligent research going on in academia can expand my knowledge base and make me a better investor. I especially enjoy when I find a piece that is so confounding that I can reach diametrically opposite conclusions on the findings impact. When that occurs, I want to share my thoughts with the Seeking Alpha readership and try and glean insights from what others might think about the research.

In a recent article in the Journal of Economic Perspectives, entitled "Is The U.S. Public Corporation in Trouble?" authors Kathleen Kahle of the University of Arizona and Rene Stulz of Ohio State University examined the evolution of U.S. public firms. By comparing firms in 1975, 1995, and 2015, they detailed the evolution of the public firm in the United States. Today, the number of public firms is notably smaller.

Public companies are, on average, larger, older, less profitable, have a lower proportion of tangible assets, and invest less back into their businesses. Businesses have markedly changed, and that has had some interesting implications for capital markets. Shockingly, the duo noted that in 2015 just 30 firms (out of 3,766 public companies) generated half of the earnings in the United States.

For me, that stat is where the paradox comes into play. Megacaps are dominating Corporate America, but I am actively trying to find ways to deviate from the capitalization-weighted indices that are themselves dominated by these companies. I have shown that small caps, value stocks, and simple equal weighting would have outperformed the cap-weighted indices that by design own higher weights to these high flyers.

The Paradox

On one hand, the fact that a small number of firms survive and thrive is consistent with Arizona State's Henrick Bessembinder's work on the skew inherent in the equity risk premium. (They evidently are doing strong work at the public universities in the Grand Canyon State.) In tracking nearly 26,000 stocks over the modern history of the U.S. market, Bessembinder found that a whopping 58% of stocks failed to outperform Treasury bills over their lifetimes in the dataset.

On average, we know that stocks outperform over long time intervals, but the median stock in the U.S. equity market has actually produced negative alpha, an average return that trailed risk-free Treasury bills.

Much of Bessembinder's paper focused on the fact that while the equity market generates above-average returns on average, the fact that the median stock failed to generate a return above T-bills was a function of positive skewness in the cross-sectional distribution of stock returns. A small number of firms experienced compounding gains over long time intervals, and these firms generated the lion's share of long-term equity market gains.

On the other hand, I showed in "The Dominance of Megacaps" that the 100 largest companies have historically trailed the broader S&P 500 (SPY) over a period stretching back to the 1975 start of the Kahle-Stulz work. While the skew in average equity returns drives long-run performance, buying the largest companies after they have already become the largest companies also leads to marked underperformance.

The Implications

One of the authors' takeaways from their forty-year study was that U.S. companies are becoming less dynamic. Even while revenues have become more concentrated among a smaller number of firms, firms choose to invest less, and return more cash to shareholders through buybacks. Since firms are returning more capital than they are raising from capital markets, they are less beholden to public markets.

From here, this article could resemble one of the "Choose Your Own Adventure" books from my childhood. We can take this article down a number of different paths, which is why I think the data is so interesting to dissect. Here are a few of my favorites:

Has lower firm dynamism and lower business investment contributed to subdued productivity that is undermining economic growth?

Is the increase in firm size a necessary function of increased competition in a globalizing world economy? Certainly, the number of public companies that U.S. investors can allocate dollars has grown materially as global markets opened up. Is a U.S.-only study too myopic?

Has the increasing shift to a services and technology-focused company necessarily given rise to companies that aptly capture network effects? Amazon (AMZN) and Facebook (FB), two of the most valuable companies in the world, certainly seem like obvious examples of that trend.

Has the lowered dependence on capital markets been the driver of the growth of unicorns, companies with billion dollar valuations that eschew public markets and the regulatory and accounting burdens that come with the admission into this club?

Is private equity the place to invest in domestic equity markets? If so, why have we seen institutional investors like pension funds and insurance companies cut their PE investments?

If the U.S. public corporation is an ineffective structure, why do we not see more private equity buyouts of cash-rich U.S. firms in an era of cheap financing?

What is fascinating about this study and these questions is that I could see two smart investors use this evidence to support different sides. Some might see this as a reason to expect large cap growth companies to outperform. Others might wish to avoid public markets, especially the large cap ones, and invest more heavily in private equity.

To me, this article simply reinforces the notion that you want to purchase quality businesses that can thrive over multiple business cycles. The authors noted that 200 companies (about 6% of listed companies) generate all of the profits. This means there are 3,000+ companies that on average are unprofitable. The small subset of profitable firms will be the ones that capture the skew in equity markets that drive average returns.

Missing investments in these companies will lead to lackluster returns, making stock picking an even more challenging proposition. I believe choosing low volatility companies and dividend growth stalwarts makes me more likely to miss the companies that fail to generate sustainable levels of positive earnings. Buy quality companies at the right price, and you will avoid the pratfalls of an evolving investment landscape in domestic public equities.

