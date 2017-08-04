Microsoft: Is It Worth Buying Now?

What did I think last time?

I last wrote about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on April 18th, just before it released its earnings report on April 27th. I liked that MSFT seemed to have put the turmoil within the PC market behind it and was growing revenues outside of that market. I liked that it was doing well in the commercial software business. I found it significant that it managed to beat its guidance in Q2 and expected a positive reaction when it released its Q3 results at the end of the month. I liked the share price at the time, but worried that a likely positive response from the Q3 results might push the stock out of my buy range.

I made a prediction for price movement which I normally try to avoid. So, how did my prediction work out?

Clearly, my call that the price would go up didn’t move the stock higher, and it actually was lower the day after my article came out. All kidding aside, I wasn’t the only one who expected MSFT to have a good earnings report as plenty of people started buying in the days before it came out. And I was right, the optimism based on the results did push the stock price above my buy zone. If only I could figure out these price moves correctly when no one else did!

What new information do we have now?

On July 20th, MSFT released its Q4 earnings report. While I certainly like that MSFT reported both earnings and revenue beat, I think the results from the cloud computing segment are the most important news. Azure's revenue nearly doubled and the revenue from the Intelligent Cloud segment was up 11%. In the past, MSFT has been criticized for being late to recognize the importance of new technology, so these results more than justify the company shifting focus to Azure as it was the main driver of these increases.

Looking at the earnings call presentation, several slides caught my eye as important.

As a dividend growth investor, I am always looking at how a company is doing supporting its dividend and how much room it has to grow that dividend. While earnings is a reasonable metric for how profitable a company is, it also contains many non-cash items, so it’s not always the best metric to see if a company has its dividend covered. FCF (Free Cash Flow), which measures how much actual cash a company generates, is often a better metric. So I am quite happy to see that MSFT grew its FCF during the quarter by around 50% over what it was a year ago. With dividends being $3.0 billion, the $8.7 billion gives MSFT plenty of coverage as well as a plenty of extra cash to grow the dividend. Also, on the slide above, we've seen one of the few positives from the Windows Phone business, a loss carried forward that helped reduce taxes owed. I really like my Nokia Windows phone, but I am apparently alone in that.

The slide above shows the numbers for the Intelligent Cloud segment. The Server products line actually increased revenue by 15%. This is where Azure and other cloud services are counted. The results of focusing on this area are quite visible; just look at the growth in Q4 this year, its three times what the rate of growth was in Q4 last year. Azure's revenue grew 97% while the Azure premium services revenue was up triple digits. It will be interesting to watch if this trend continues.

I think for the next few years, cloud services will be very important to MSFT's growth. Not that I think after that time cloud services will no longer be important, but rather I think how well MSFT does in developing such services and getting customers for those services will have the biggest impact over the next few years. Beyond the next few years, MSFT will have a hard time changing the narrative in that segment if it doesn't provide needed services at a good price.

So looking at that, I like this news. I don’t think self-driving cars will be out anytime soon, although I do expect lots of driver assist features to be added to cars. I know that I would like, and my son very much needs, a feature that would help park the car. But I expect a lot of companies to spend a lot of money working in this area, so I very much like that MSFT is rolling out cloud services for other companies working on the platform its partner Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) is working on. I also like that MSFT released a new feature in its Azure Container Instances tool that allows for quick creation of a cloud container and is priced by the second rather than longer term the older features had. This is similar to an already existing Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) product. With Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Google, and Microsoft all competing in this area, identifying attractive features from competitors’ products to add to your own is important in holding or gaining market share.

I think that virtual reality, augmented reality, and mixed reality are all gimmicky and cool without much real use. However, that will change rapidly once someone comes up with a viable application for them (think Apple II and VisiCalc). When this application comes on the market, the supporting technology will not have a lot of time to adapt, so even though I don’t think this will yet produce much revenue for any of the players, none can afford to fall behind on the technology. So I really like seeing news like this where MSFT is upgrading headsets for instance.

While the news doesn’t have MSFT returning to its glory years where it crushed all rivals, it is certainly good news. And as I have said, I think the progress in cloud computing is the most important part of that improvement.

What’s a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). I also found this discussion of DDM and note that in the article the author uses a discount rate of 5%.

Looking at David Fish’s CCC List (which contains data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for five or more years), I see that analysts are projecting EPS to grow by 9.4%. In the last article, I did calculations on projected EPS growth and dividend growth showing that with an 11% dividend growth rate, the payout ratio would be lower than it currently is by 2018, so I will continue with that 11% dividend growth rate. MSFT has paid out three dividend payments so far (and declared the fourth). I expect the first payment next year will be at a higher rate, so if I figure the next 12 months of dividend payments will be one at the current number, $0.39, and three more at the new higher rate, $0.42, if the increase is the same dollar amount as last year, for a total dividend paid out over the next 12 months of $1.65.

Using those parameters, I see that the NPV of the predicted dividend payments is $71.15. That makes for a buy price of anything under $72. Currently, I see the market price is $72.15, but I also see that it’s down 11 cents for the day so far. A little patience might pay off here. Normally, I don’t use limit orders on such frequently traded stocks, but a limit order at say $72 or even $71.90 might not be a bad move for a day or two to see if it fills. August 1th is the ex-dividend date, so you have some time to wait for the price to come to you.

Can options help?

I like the August 18th expiration date, but one thing to keep in mind is that the ex-dividend date is August 15th and the premiums you can get for this expiration date take that into account.

For writing a put, I like the $72 and $71.50 strike prices. Both offer a nice premium for 15 days even after you subtract the $0.39 dividend you won’t get even if the shares are assigned to you.

I like the $73 strike price call contract for a covered call. The Delta is 0.35, so the odds are reasonable that you will keep the shares. However, if you have the shares and are willing to write three or four or more contracts, the $73.50 can work nicely as well.

As always don’t write a contract unless you are willing to have the shares trade hands at that price no matter what the market price is. For the most part, I am not worried about a big drop in share price, but rather when the price continues to climb.

What to watch for going forward?

Cloud computing revenues and profits are the things to watch for going forward. Azure is the key piece to this. Right now, overall revenues for Azure are close to doubling year over year. I want to see little to no fall off in that ratio. Also the premium services are experiencing even faster growth, so for better profit margins, I’d like to see that trend continue too. Also, while MSFT isn’t as dependent as it used to be on sales to the PC market, I want to see the reduction in revenues for that segment not go higher than very low single digits.

Conclusion

MSFT is a great company whose products changed the world. Of late, it has struggled as its main market was disrupted by several different developments. Its foray into the smart phone market was less than successful. But it has refocused on cloud computing services and its product Azure. And so far the results have been impressive. Given its history of dividend increases and its current solid performance in multiple quarters, I think the future dividend payments are worth around $72, just short of where the market price is now. Buying some now would be a bad decision, but I think a little patience will be rewarded with a better price.

