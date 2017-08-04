Edwards Lifesciences Will Wow Investors With Stellar Performance In SAVR Segment In 2017

There are certain challenges that Edwards Lifesciences is facing in testing its new technologies.

In the last article, I explained in detail my perspective on the growth opportunities for Edwards Lifesciences (EW) in the transcatheter aortic valve replacement or TAVR space. But there is definitely much more to Edwards than TAVR. The company is currently a leader in the $1.8 billion surgical aortic valve replacement or SAVR segment, and expects revenues between $780 million to $810 million (linked above) in 2017 for its Surgical Heart valve Therapy segment. A few favorable changes have also led the company to increase this segment's 2017 underlying growth estimate from previously projected range of 1% - 3% to new projection of 3% - 4% (linked above).

In this article, I will be writing about the other major growth drivers for the company in structural heart segment.

With continuous innovation, Edwards Lifesciences plans to target markets under-penetrated by TAVR procedures or patients too complex to be treated by any non-surgical method

While no one can ignore the shifting preference given to TAVR over surgical procedures in USA and Europe, there are certain markets such as Japan and China (linked above), countries that continue to rely heavily on surgical procedures. Then again we also have young aortic stenosis patients who would be requiring mechanical valves or those that need to undergo complicated or multiple procedures together at the same time.

Edwards Lifesciences has planned to focus on these patient segments and markets for advancing revenue potential of its Surgical Heart valve Therapy segment. And to that effect, the company is striving to launch multiple innovative valves, which combine the best of its TAVR and SAVR technology.

The leading in this list today is EDWARDS INTUITY Elite Valve System (linked above), which was approved by FDA in August 2016 and has been already been deployed in around 200 hospitals in USA. Edwards Lifesciences has positioned this valve as a premium product and has priced it higher than other surgical aortic valves. Being minimally invasive, INTUITY Elite Valve System, has been developed mainly for those patients who undergo multiple procedures concurrently.

Edwards Lifesciences also managed to secure FDA approval for another innovative valve, INSPIRIS RESILIA , the pioneer in a new class of resilient valves, specially designed for young and active patients. This valve contains RESILIA TISSUE technology with enhanced anti-calcification properties and expandable frame with fluoroscopically visible markers. These properties make it a suitable candidate for valve-in-valve procedures, a requirement for the young patients who may have to opt for TAVR in later stages of their lives. Being TAVR-compliant, has further enhanced growth prospects of this innovative valve, which has already been launched in Europe, while launch in USA and Japan is scheduled for 2018.

Finally, Edwards Lifesciences is also working on a platform specifically being designed for younger patients suffering with multiple congenital conditions all at the same time, including aortic valve disease, aortic root disease, and ascending aorta disease. This KONECT platform, is expected to be approved by regulatory agencies in 2018.

Mitral regurgitation and tricuspid regurgitation targeted devices can prove to be a solid long term growth driver for Edwards Lifesciences

Mitral regurgitation or MR and tricuspid regurgitation or TR are fatal conditions, with significant unmet demand. To get some perspective, we will compare the prevalence and treatment rates with that of severe symptomatic aortic stenosis or ssAS. While there are around 650,000 people suffering with ssAS globally, the number of MR and TR patients in the world is much higher, around 2.5 million and 1.5 million, respectively. The treatment rate for ssAS patients is around 18%, while that for MR and TR patients is 2% and lesser than 1%, respectively. Hence, it becomes apparent that the burden of MR and TR is much more than even ssAS, offering a robust growth opportunity to Edwards Lifesciences.

Hence, to expand its product portfolio in the complicated MR and TR segments, Edwards Lifesciences has taken on multiple clinical research programs, either through organic initiatives or through targeted acquisitions.

Added to its portfolio through acquisition of CardiAQ Valve Technologies completed in August 2015, the transcatheter mitral valve replacement system is expected to be launched in Europe by 2019 (linked above).

The company also completed another key acquisition of Valtech Cardio in January 2017 and got hold of Cardioband, to target moderate-to-severe mitral regurgitation patients. Already tested in 125 patients for reducing MR as well as maintaining results over period of one and two years, Cardioband has been granted CE Mark in Europe. The device will be soon evaluated in U.S. IDE trial. Cardioband is expected to prove to be a very flexible treatment option for MR patients with enlarged annulus.

Edwards Lifesciences is also actively enrolling patients in the CE Mark trial for PASCAL transcatheter mitral valve program. Additionally, the company is also awaiting approval for initiating early feasibility study with this system in USA. This innovative transseptal mitral valve system is being developed to repair the heart leaflets in elderly MR patients.

In December 2015, Edwards Lifesciences purchased an option to acquire investigational minimally invasive technology for degenerative mitral regurgitation, from Harpoon Medical targeted at benefiting, do not resuscitate or DNR patients. In bypass surgery, the patient is put on heart-lung machine and the heart is stopped before repairing the mitral valve. However, the heart will continue to beat with this innovative technology even during the procedure, and may subsequently result in faster recovery times. And being minimally invasive, also implies better health economies for the overall payer community.

As enrollment continues in the clinical trials evaluating this technology, Edwards Lifesciences will be deciding whether to exercise the option in later part of 2017. According to terms of the agreement, Edwards Lifesciences will pay $100 million for this technology and then additional $150 million in the future as milestone payments.

Till date, tricuspid valve repair has been mostly dealt with by medicine. However, real world evidence is showing that if patient is undergoing mitral valve replacement and shows annular tricuspid enlargement, then the tricuspid valve also needs to be repaired. Edwards Lifesciences is developing transcatheter solution, FORMA, for complicated TR cases. Additionally, Cardioband system is also being studied as a solution for TR patients.

Hence, we see that Edwards Lifesciences is busy developing multiple innovative systems for various types of MR and TR patients who may require valve replacement, annular repair, leaflet repair, or chordal repair. And this will enable the company to target many MR pathologies, unlike Abbott Laboratories (ABT) MitraClip which is mainly approved for degenerative mitral regurgitation.

Edwards Lifesciences, is however, facing multiple challenges related to testing of early-stage technology

Unexpectedly, Edwards Lifesciences is facing tougher regulatory environment in Europe as compared to USA for testing its early-stage technology. Besides, each of the country in Europe is implementing different regulatory framework resulting in loads of administrative work and high amount of resource deployment for the company. And this has been a major factor delaying commercial launch of some of its most innovative technologies in the continent.

Edwards Lifesciences has also claimed that patients entering the trial for the surgical valves are already very sick and also suffering with other co-morbidities. This is proving to be a major challenge for the company while performing transcatheter procedures, even when they are minimally invasive. The nature of the patient sample may even affect final trial results.

But there is no denying that the opportunity on surgical side is too big to ignore

And yet, with all these challenges, the opportunity in surgical aortic valve replacement, mitral regurgitation, and tricuspid regurgitation is too big to ignore.

Though focused on cardiovascular area, Edwards Lifesciences claims to have a very well-diversified and yet related product portfolio. Hence, any downturn in demand for TAVR will be offset by increasing adoption of SAVR therapies. And the company is well-positioned to benefit from each of these trends.

Beyond this, it should be also remembered that not many medical device players have succeeded in repairing or replacing the very complicated mitral valve. Hence, the company's MR research programs have a strong potential of becoming a very strong long term growth driver for the company.

Hence, on a risk-adjusted basis, Edwards Lifesciences surgical business actually makes it an even more stable and competent business. Coupled with the previously discussed TAVR trends, I believe that Edwards Lifesciences will definitely reach and even surpass its 12-month consensus target price of $130.90, making this one solid investment opportunity for 2017.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.