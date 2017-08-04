GM Is Too Cheap To Ignore

Despite strong underlying fundamentals, GM (NYSE:GM) is trading as if it's going out of business. At <1.2x book value and <6x trailing earnings, the stock is getting no love from the market. Further, its dividend yield of 4.21% is astounding considering that the company is paying out less than 25% of its earnings - a great opportunity for dividend investors. Everyone agrees that GM shares are cheap, but the question remains - are they worth more?

Peak auto concerns

Bears are calling peak auto, citing pending declines in auto sales as a core reason for avoiding the conventional automakers. However, these concerns have been circling the market for well over a year - no news here. Further, GM's sales have already seen major declines in recent months, which have not been accompanied by precipitous drops in share price. It seems that peak auto concerns are baked into the valuation here, and it would take a major, unexpected decline to see further price depression - a big source of comfort for the conservative investor.

Despite declining auto sales, GM has shown the ability to exercise cost discipline to continue to grow earnings in a shrinking market. CFO Chuck Stevens said on the Q2 earnings call that GM is on track to hit its targets for EPS and cost efficiency achievements on the year. Mary Barra reiterated GM's "disciplined and relentless focus on improving business performance". Within the realm of reasonable expectations for cyclical fluctuations in auto sales, GM's track record for profit-focused discipline should give shareholders comfort in the safety of their investment.

Further, there are counter-opinions to consider in the peak auto discussion. Greenlight Capital's David Einhorn has predicted that strength in the economy will sustain the current upcycle. Auto industry analyst Matthew DeBord also argues against the bear thesis, suggesting that while a sales decline may be looming, it is likely to be much less extreme than anticipated. No one can predict the future, but there is room here for a surprise to the upside should declines be less than expected or even reverse, and you want to own GM if that happens.

Regardless of the short-term fate of auto sales, the peak auto concerns are exactly that - a short-term hesitation. Long-term value investors should buy GM because of its strong fundamentals, without too much concern for immediate trends. Investors should heed Warren Buffett's advice and try to ignore these short-term cycles. Buffett quite literally has his money where his mouth is on this one, as Berkshire owns 50 million shares of GM stock.

Does the future of the auto industry include GM?

Many investors are also staying away from GM because they feel that the auto industry of the future will look radically different than it does today, and they worry that GM may not be a part of that picture. This concern fails to realize two of its fundamental flaws: considerable uncertainty about the timeline of auto transformation and the degree of leadership maintained by GM in automotive innovation.

While exciting autonomous features are already being incorporated into vehicles, it will be much longer than most people expect before fully autonomous cars have taken over, and everyone takes self-driving Ubers everywhere. Reporter Sarah Kessler compiled a helpful summary of opinions on the timeline of autonomous vehicles. She quotes Chris Urmson, who formerly led the self-driving car project at Google parent Alphabet: “How quickly can we get this into people’s hands? If you read the papers, you see maybe it’s three years, maybe it’s 30 years. And I am here to tell you that honestly, it’s a bit of both.” Lyft co-founder John Zimmer emphasized that the level of autonomy facing the market over the short term will come with "a long list of restrictions". For the foreseeable future, it seems unlikely that automotive sales as we know them will be completely upended. Further, in the meantime, there is tremendous opportunity in assisted-driving cars.

As the auto industry does transform, though, investors can rest assured that GM will continue to compete effectively because of its continued commitment to innovation. As stressed in the slides from the Q2 earnings call, GM became the first company to use mass-production methods to build autonomous test vehicles, plans to hire more than 1,100 over the next 5 years to develop software for autonomous ride-sharing, and is actively expanding its Maven car-sharing service across the US. Other innovation highlights from the 2017 10K include GM's six models that offer some form of electric power, its 9% ownership in Lyft, a pilot partnership with Uber in which drivers can rent GM vehicles on a weekly basis, and GM's archives of data and advanced safety features from OnStar. Despite some inescapable uncertainty, it seems that GM will be a key player in the auto industry for the foreseeable future.

Is GM going out of business?

Despite the implications of its current multiples, GM has tremendous underlying fundamentals. Not only is the company incredibly profitable (expecting to earn over $6 per share this year), but it has also grown book value, revenue, EPS, and cash flow from operations meaningfully and consistently since its return to the public markets in 2010 (2017 10K).

GM Book Value (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Drivers of continued growth are promising - the company growing its core brands and shifting its focus from less profitable areas. In the immediate term, GM is restructuring in challenging markets, and expects markets in South America to recover behind higher consumer confidence and lower interest rates (2017 10K). Further, GM stands to benefit from any US tax reduction.

In addition to its strong operating record, GM's protection against the downside is overwhelmingly positive. The company has $20 billion in cash and a $14.5 billion undrawn revolver, in addition to its $15 billion in automotive net cash provided by operating activities (2017 10K). This liquidity gives GM plenty of liquidity to meet its capital goals of reinvesting in the business, maintaining an investment-grade balance sheet, and returning excess cash to stockholders.

Conclusion

In short, GM is not going out of business, but rather it is poised to maintain its operating strength over the long term. Current low multiples and market pessimism are unjustified, and intelligent investors should buy before the market changes its mind.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.