Sanofi Q2/2017: Mixed Signals

The stock has de-rated from 16x to 13.5x NTM P/E, so I believe that we are not so far from a potential attractive entry point.

The corporate signals have been mixed with some positive messages related to Multiple Sclerosis and Vaccines franchises but still a negative outlook for the Diabetes franchise.

On July 31, 2017, Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) reported better-than-expected Q2 2017 results, fueled mainly by a solid performance in the Vaccines franchise.

The stock closed down by 1% because the market was disappointed by the lack of upgrade to the street numbers, despite a solid H1/2017.

Q2 2017 results

Sanofi reported Q2/2017 sales of €8.7, 1% below consensus expectation, while EPS of €1.35 were 3% higher than consensus, driven by non operating items, as finance expenses and other operating income. Thus, Q2 beat was a low quality one for the company.

FY 17 guidance has been upgraded to stable EPS YoY (vs. -3%/0% growth in 2017), but the company has also downgraded the expectations for the forex tailwind in 2017 from 3/4% to 1%.

Thus, applying 0% CER growth to 2016 EPS and taking into account the minimal tailwind for the forex, I estimate a core EPS in 2017 of €5.75, which is approximately in line with the consensus.

Main takeaways from the quarter

The corporate signals from the Q2 2017 results have been mixed. The performance of the key growth drivers in the Vaccines and the Multiple Sclerosis franchises has been excellent, but the management’s confidence in the outlook for the Diabetes division is still not encouraging and there have been some weaknesses related to the Consumer healthcare franchise.

The main takeaways from this quarter have been:

The performance of Sanofi in the Vaccines division has been really impressive in Q2/2017. Vaccines sales were €1016M, 9% above consensus, driven by a strong performance in the meningitis franchise and the recovery of Pentacel from supply issues. The management suggested, during the conference call, that this performance should not be extrapolated for the H2/2017, but it’s worth noting that Sanofi has been beating street expectations related to this division, despite a struggling performance for its Dengue Vaccines (Dengvaxia).

Multiple Sclerosis franchise sales were €549M, 1% above consensus, driven by a strong volume dynamics and a positive pricing environment related to its oral drug, Aubagio. In particular, this performance has been helpful to reassure investors about the potential impact from the launch of Roche’s (OTCQX:RHHBY) Ocrevus, which hadn't any meaningful impact on Aubagio.

Source: Sanofi's Q2/2017 Results Presentation

Dupixent sales were €26M, approximately in line with consensus. The management seems very optimistic, during the conference call, for the outlook of this franchise over the coming quarters, pointing that this launch is trending ahead of other recent launch as Novartis’ (NYSE:NVS) Cosentyx. I believe that the market is too bearish about the long term opportunity for Dupixent, because the atopic dermatitis market is likely to become a multibillion-dollar market.

Source: Sanofi's Q2/2017 Results Presentation

On the negative side, Praulent sales in breast cancer were only €42M, €9M below consensus. I still believe that the opportunity for Sanofi in this therapeutic area will be smaller than expected by the street given that the payors are still limiting the access to the drug only to the most severe patients.

Lastly, Diabetes sales were €1.65B, 2% below consensus, driven by a disappointing launch for insulin/GLP-1 combo, Soliqua, and a dramatic pricing pressure in U.S. for Toujeo and Lantus. The management’s tone during the conference call was still pessimistic related to the outlook for this franchise over the coming quarters, pointing to a further deceleration during H2/2017. On the other hand, it’s worth noting the Express Script (NASDAQ:ESRX) and CVS Caremark (NYSE:CVS) have published the preliminary formulary for 2017 and it looks like there won't be any new exclusions for the Diabetes Category, with Lantus still covered by ESRX and excluded by CVS. It’s too early to say if 2018 will be easier for Sanofi for the Diabetes franchise, because I think they could have offered massive discount to ERX to remain on their formulary, so I think we should wait for the Q3 results to have a clear view on 2018 outlook for this franchise.

“Sales on our global diabetes franchise declined 12% in the second quarter. This compares with the 6% decline we reported in the first quarter and was primarily driven by 23% decline in the U.S., which more than offset high-single-digit growth in emerging markets. As a reminder, we cushioned on our first quarter call that we expected the U.S. diabetes decline to accelerate over the remainder of the year. This remains the case. This reflects the phased impact of formulary exclusion at CVS and United Health as well as a high basis of comparison in last year's fourth quarter. Consequently, it remains our expectation that Diabetes performance in 2017 is highly likely to come in below our minus 4% to minus 8% multi-year guidance on a compounded basis.”

[Source: Sanofi’s Q2 2017 Conference Call.]

Thus, as summarized by the following slide, in Q2/2017 Sanofi achieved a good sales performance in Vaccines and Specialty Care, compensated by the pressure in the Diabetes franchise:



Source: Sanofi's Q2/2017 Results Presentation



Multiples Comparison

Lastly, Sanofi has traded historically at 13.7x NTM (next twelve months) P/E, which was at discount vs. the diversified biopharma group. Today, Sanofi is trading in line with its 5 years average historical P/E on an absolute and relative basis, as shown by the following analysis.

In particular, the stock is trading at 13.6 NTM (next twelve months) P/E, which is in line with its historical P/E valuation, and it’s also trading at 14% of discount vs. peers.





Source: Sanofi's Current vs. 5-year average P/E (absolute analysis) - Bloomberg

Source: Sanofi's Current vs. 5-year average P/E & EV/EBITDA (relative analysis vs. Big Pharma peers) – Bloomberg

Conclusion

The key investor takeaway is that the corporate signals have been mixed, with some positive messages related to Multiple Sclerosis and Vaccines franchises but still a negative outlook for the Diabetes franchise. Despite that, the stock has de-rated from 16x to 13.5x NTM P/E, as I was expecting, so I believe that we are not so far from a potential attractive entry point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice