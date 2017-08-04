New Oriental: Excellent Long-Term Play

According to Peter Lynch's free cash flow line, the company's shares are projected to grow at more than 30 percent CAGR in the next five years.

Investment thesis

The leading provider of private educational services in the People's Republic of China – New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU) – has been on fire this year, with its shares up more than 80 percent year-to-date. Even though one might think at this point that the company's rapid growth potential has been to a great extent exhausted, formidable business momentum and free cash-flow variation of Peter Lynch's earnings line suggest that the company's shares are still considerably undervalued.

Business profile

As the largest provider of private educational services in China, New Oriental offers a wide range of educational programs, services and products such as English and other foreign language trainings, overseas and domestic test preparation courses, all-subjects after school tutoring, primary and secondary school education support or various online courses. As of May 31, 2017, the company operated a network of 77 schools, 855 learning centers, 20 bookstores in 65 cities across China, as well as an online network with approximately 17 million registered users. New Oriental divides its operations into two segments - Educational programs & services and Books & others – which accounts for approximately 89 and 11 percent of total net revenues respectively.

At New Oriental, our mission is to inspire Chinese students of all ages to improve their lives and expand their horizons through a lifelong commitment to learning. By empowering students to achieve their potential, build self-confidence, and develop a global vision encompassing both traditional Chinese values and modern thinking, New Oriental is committed to training a new generation of business and community leaders.

Q4 earnings recap

Last week, the company's Q4 FY2017 earnings report came as no surprise as it again exceeded analysts' revenue and earnings expectations. In the last fiscal quarter of 2017, New Oriental's revenue reached $486.4M USD (+23.2% YoY) and non-GAAP diluted EPS rose to $0.41 USD (+40.5% YoY). Reading through the transcript, I believe it is worth highlighting the following points:

During the year, the company opened a total of 4 new schools, 3 new learning centers in 10 new cities and added a net of 93 learning centers in the existing cities.

The recently launched Interactive Education System for overseas test prep programs, including IELTS, TOEFL and SAT courses - a business largely dominated by New Oriental's American counterparts - has been successfully rolled out already in 10 Chinese cities.

Operating margin for the quarter increased to 10.7 percent from 9.4 percent in the same period of prior fiscal year and seems to have stabilized from a long-term perspective.

Among top 100 most valuable Chinese brands

According to BrandZ TOP 100 Most Valuable Chinese Brands report, New Oriental Education belongs to top 10 risers with an estimated brand value of $1.7B USD. Year-over-year, the company's brand value increased by more than 43 percent. This is a significant jump that helped the company to rank just three places behind the largest Chinese EV maker BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF) which placed 43rd with an estimated brand value of $1.8B USD.

Peter Lynch earnings and free cash flow lines

Based on Peter Lynch earnings line, a famous valuation technique that helped the legendary investor to achieve an annualized return of 29 percent and the best 20-year return rate of any mutual fund in history, New Oriental's shares seem to be currently overvalued. However, the projected free cash flow variation of the line provides a completely different picture. Using the Fast Graphs forecasting calculator, New Oriental's intrinsic value by the end of FY2022 is forecasted to reach $329.6 USD, which implies more than 30 percent annualized rate of return upside potential.

Source: FastGraphs.com

Relative Valuation

Looking at valuation multiples, New Oriental Education is presumably the best pick with respect to long-term growth prospects. Even though New Oriental's closest competitor – TAL Education Group (TAL) – is predicted to have an even rosier expansion, its valuation premium is more than double compared to the one of EDU.

Mkt Cap (NYSEARCA:USD) Net profit margin ttm (%) ROE ttm (%) P/E ttm P/BV ttm EV/EBITDA ttm P/S ttm (NYSE:EDU) 12.3B 15.3 17.8 47.3 7.8 42.6 7.2 (NYSE:TAL) 12.8B 11.0 20.3 119.4 19.9 74.9 13.4 (NYSE:BPI) 280M -1.9 -3.9 33.2 2.0 3.4 0.8 (NASDAQ:CPLA) 790M 10.5 22.0 17.5 3.5 7.2 1.8 (NASDAQ:LAUR) 2.9B -4.9 -31.6 6.6 2.2 11.2 0.6 (NASDAQ:LOPE) 3.5B 18.0 22.0 21.6 4.2 11.7 3.9 (NASDAQ:STRA) 890M 7.4 18.6 26.7 4.5 10.1 2.0 (NASDAQ:LINC) 80M -15.4 -51.8 24.1 1.8 9.6 0.4 AVG. 4.2B 5.2 1.7 37.0 5.7 21.3 3.5

Source: Ycharts.com as of 02/08/2017

The Bottom Line



To sum up, educational business in China has picked up significant momentum in recent years, which is not likely to ease in the foreseeable future. With attractive relative forward valuation (PEG 1.03 at the time of writing this article) and accelerating revenue, net income and free cash flow growth, New Oriental Education is an excellent stock for the long run. Nevertheless, one should also be aware of the fact that the stock is riskier than the overall market and therefore its journey towards higher values might be accompanied by higher volatility and larger drawdowns in case of any negative market event.

Author's note: To bring similar articles to your attention, please consider subscription of my SA feed by clicking on the ''Follow'' button at the top of this page, or alternatively, connect with me on Twitter.

Additional disclaimer: Please note that this article has an informative purpose, expresses its author's opinion and do not constitute investment recommendation or advice. The author does not know individual investors' circumstances, portfolio constraints, etc. Readers are expected to do their own analysis prior to making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EDU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.