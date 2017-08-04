Cara Therapeutics: Opportunity On The Dip

Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) offers an interesting investment opportunity on account of a sharp slump in the stock price in the past month. The stock lost nearly 40 percent of its value in a single day. However, since then the company has come up with several encouraging news regarding its product pipeline and the stock regained its upward swing. At the current price point, the stock provides a good opportunity to create positions for short as well as long term investments. It also offers an opportunity to participate in the upbeat medical marijuana market. With relaxed regulatory and social norms, the medical hemp market is set to show long term secular growth and Cara is well positioned in this booming sector.

CARA's lead candidate CR845 is in phase 2/3 trial in an intravenous form for treating chronic kidney disease associated pruritus (CKD-aP) in patients undergoing hemodialysis. In part A of the trial, the drug showed the following results:

Met primary endpoint with 68% reduction in worst itching scores versus placebo after eight-week treatment period (p < 0.0019)

Met secondary endpoint in quality of life domains versus placebo after eight-week treatment period (p < 0.0007)

I.V. CR845 well tolerated after eight weeks of treatment

Note, however, that this trial was for the IV form of the drug, which severely limits its scope and market. The good news is that the drug was also tested in a phase 1 trial in its oral form, and comparable or better plasma levels were attained in the oral form as well. Since the drug's efficacy has been more or less ascertained, attaining similar plasma levels even in a phase 1 shows that the oral form is also equally bioavailable. Moreover, it also showed, per the company's latest announcement, that all four tablet strengths of Oral CR845 were generally well-tolerated when administered either daily or after dialysis three times per week. With these results, the company is in position to significantly expand the addressable market for the drug as the IV form is mainly targeted at dialysis patients, while oral drugs may be administered to other CKD patients as well. The drug is currently in Phase 3 and has a breakthrough therapy designation as it has the potential to become the first approved kappa opioid receptor agonist.

The company received another boost for CR845 for treating postoperative pain, where again it is in Phase 3 trials. An Independent data monitoring committee recommended the continuation of the Phase 3 trial. The company expects the trial to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2017, paving the way to get the drug approved. While the results of the trial may not be predicted, but with the performance showed in the previous trials, the drug has high potential to successfully complete the trial.

Now, coming back to CR845 for chronic pain and the debacle which led to the stock's free fall, it now seems likely that the market overreacted to the news. The main culprit was the seemingly disappointing data from the drug's Phase 2 trial for treating patients suffering from osteoarthritis of the hip or knee. However, post hoc analysis showed that the results were mixed, at the worst. The trial involved testing three doses of 1mg, 2.5mg and 5g each twice a day for eight weeks. 1mg and 2.5mg dosages failed to provide statistically significant reduction in mean point pain score. The results sent the stock crashing, largely ignoring that the 5mg dosage offered statistically significant joint pain score reduction. For patients suffering from hip or knee OA, the 5mg dosage administered to the end of the eight-week treatment period exhibited a 35 percent reduction in mean joint pain score (p=0.111 vs. placebo). It performed even better for patients suffering from OA of the hip who were maintained on the 5.0 mg dose to the end of the eight-week treatment period. These patients exhibited a statistically significant 39 percent reduction in mean joint pain score (p=0.043 vs. placebo). The hip patients on 5mg dosage also showed an overall improvement of 62 percent from baseline in WOMAC scores, which underscores the overall potential of the drug.

As important as the chronic pain segment is for the company, it is important to bear in mind that Cara has performed well in other trials for pain management including post-operative pain management. This highlights the fact that while the company's trial might have failed, the drug's potential as a pain management therapy is not undermined.

We should also highlight the pain point of the company, which is the concern regarding its liquidity. The company does not have a revenue stream and negative news like the one we saw that brought the stock crashing down can also ruin its chances of raising money. The company's latest 10-Q showed $36.8 million in cash, while it raised another $86.5 million in financing earlier this year. With this cash balance, the company expects the stash to fund is operations until 2019. However, this assumes that the company's trials will continue to do well. With its current situation, Cara is expected to remain extremely cautious. However, investors may bank on the potential of the company's pipeline and take advantage of the sudden slump in the stock price to create a position.

The stock is good for short term investment as it emerges from the deep slump it experienced earlier this year. The positive news about the phase 1 trial now increases the addressable market and should fuel a breakout from current levels. The post hoc analysis of the post-op trial results should also help improve the stock's momentum. Assuming it gets back near its pre-fall levels, an investment at the current price point is expected to yield 20 to 30 percent return by the end of this year as the stock reclaims its average price level during the past 12 months. However, the company stock's long term potential will be based on the FDA's position on CR845. The positive decision will let the company access the CKD-aP market, which is roughly 4-5 million people in the US. According to some estimates, the market size could be about $600 million. Even a modest 5% penetration could see revenues of around $30 million for CARA. For a company with about $400mn in market cap, this is a very good number in just one indication. This kind of cash flow has the potential of taking the stock beyond its all time high of $28.50.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.