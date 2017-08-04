Citigroup: Poised For Major Rallies?

While we feel the bank’s own projections are overly optimistic, there is still clear opportunity for long-term investors that have the patience to withstand volatile outcomes if earnings projections are.

A recent article in Barron’s highlighted the potential for 50% rallies in Citigroup Inc. (C) and while we feel as though the projections are a bit ambitious, there are reasons for optimism when compared to many of the bank’s peers in the financial sector. Here, it should be remembered that the thesis rests mainly on the bank’s own growth projections beyond 2020 so the outlook must be ingested with at least a small grain of salt. Citigroup’s CFO John Gerspach suggests that an earnings target of $9 per-share is within reach for 2020, so it will continue to be important to assess the ways recent restructuring efforts can actually make these projections look realistic. Shorter-term, it does look at though the rallies are set to continue as the 1.84% dividend yield still looks attractive in our current low-interest rate environment. This bullish bias will remain valid as long as valuations hold above 63.10 and our price target for the end of this year holds at 73.30. This means there are still opportunities for dividend investors to capitalize on multiple fronts -- and anything resembling a dip in the stock should be viewed as another change to buy more exposure to Citigroup.

On a comparative basis, Citigroup offers a good deal of value for investors. The broad slowdown in trading volumes cited by banks like Goldman Sachs (GS) in justifying certain areas of weakness had only a limited effect on Citigroup’s overall revenue performance. This was confirmed by the $1.28 in per-share earnings (against expectations of $1.21 per-share) that were posted in the bank’s most recent reporting period. This came alongside revenues of $17.901 billion (against $17.367 billion expected) and this strengthens the outlook as trading volatility turns back toward historically normalized levels.

Citigroup Earnings Forecasts: Pro Stock Markets



Citigroup’s long-term projections have been viewed as favorable by most of the market, and this is reflected in the share price rally back toward levels seen before the global financial crisis. Shorter-term, however, investors will need to remain cognizant of the recent developments at the Federal Reserve, which could present risks for the stock if a more dovish monetary policy outlook is signaled.



At the beginning of this year, most of the market was expecting much more from the Fed in terms of its aggressive attempts to normalize interest rate policy. But the reversal in sentiment here suggests that we could be in for a much more prolonged period of loose policy signalings that could make it more difficult for Citigroup to meet its ambitious earnings projections over time. Key data points to watch can be found in the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI), which tracks inflation rates at the consumer level. We have seen clear signs of stalling here, and, if this continues, we will see the Fed start to scale back in its earlier intentions to continue raising interest rates this year.

Similar trends can be seen in U.S. wage growth, which is also showing significant signs of volatility and weakness. This is likely to be viewed as particularly troublesome by the Fed, as it is a central indicator of sustainability in the underlying GDP figures. Until we see changes here, we can expect dovish rate commentaries from the Fed, and this is something that could hamper Citigroup earnings over the next few quarters.

Citigroup Analysts Forecasts: CNN Money

That said, the balance of the evidence remains positive for the stock and this has been reflected in the consensus price forecasts that are currently visible within the analyst community. The median expectations suggest a rise to $72, which would create gains of roughly 5.7% from current levels. It should be remembered that the stock should continue to benefit from Fed approvals for stock repurchase programs, as this enabled Citigroup to double its quarterly dividends for investors. If we are, in fact, entering into a prolonged period of lower interest rates, this type of yield will not be easy to find -- and this should put C on the stock radar for dividend investors with a long-term view

Citigroup Stock Analysis: Dividend Investments.com

Near-term, we expect to see a period of consolidation after the latest runs higher. The Commodity Channel Index is currently over-extended to the topside, so we will like see some stalling here as this unwinds. The true line in the sand comes in at 63.10 and the bias remains bullish as long as this key support area is intact. Buy positions can be taken in this area with relatively tight stop losses, as any decline through here would alter the bias and signal that a top is already in place for the year

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.