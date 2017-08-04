Why CytoSorbents And Spectral Medical Inc Are Not Good Stocks For A Long Position



CytoSorbents and Spectral Medical Inc. are two medical device companies that have much in common. One is based in US and the other in Canada. CytoSorbents is in the business of reducing ICU deaths from fatal inflammation. Spectral Medical Inc. is in the business of treating sepsis, “life-threatening organ dysfunction caused by a dysregulated host response to infection.”, which is the leading cause of ICU deaths globally. This article deals with the reasons why these two companies are not good stocks for a long position. Here is the reason number one:

The underlying science is limited and the efficacy (mortality benefit) remains unproven

The underlying science of these two companies are similar. Their techniques are in a category called blood purification techniques. Though different in the specifics, the core idea is the same: to remove the inflammatory mediators and/or toxins from the blood in the hope that their removal will reduce or disrupt the deadly inflammation sufficiently to save the patients’ lives. Spectral’s device (NYSE:PMX) removes endotoxin while CytoSorbents’ device (CytoSorb™) removes cytokines, free hemoglobin, etc.

In a recent review on the use of extracorporeal blood purification techniques in treating sepsis, the authors concluded that:

‘Despite initially promising results, most blood purification techniques have not provided any sustainable mortality benefits. In severe sepsis, source control, early appropriate antibiotics, and haemodynamic support are the three most important treatment components.’

The Surviving Sepsis Campaign also comments on blood purification techniques (section K):

‘Blood purification includes various techniques, such as high-volume hemofiltration and hemoadsorption (or hemoperfusion), where sorbents, removing either endotoxin or cytokines, are placed in contact with blood……When these modalities of blood purification are considered versus conventional treatment, the available trials are, overall, small, unblinded, and with high risk of bias. Patient selection was unclear and differed with the various techniques.… In consideration of all these limitations, our confidence in the evidence is very low either in favor of or against blood purification techniques; therefore, we do not provide a recommendation. Further research is needed to clarify the clinical benefit of blood purification techniques.’

An elusive promise of a huge market, but the reality of low product sales

In their respective presentations to investors, both companies highlight huge target markets: CytoSorbents $20B+ globally; Spectral $3B+ in the US. However, these figures are somewhat misleading. First, both these treatments are add-on therapies, not replacement therapies, meaning they work alongside the current standard of care rather than replacing them. Currently, the standard of care is to provide the best care possible to ensure the patients’ survival. Neither CytoSorbents’ nor Spectral’s treatments have yet to show a proven effective mortality benefit in order to penetrate into the target market.

Secondly, both companies also emphasize that there are no other sepsis treatments available, and that their treatments have been safely used in approved countries (other than the US): CytoSorb™23,000 cases in 2016; and PMX 150,000 cases to date. Looking at these numbers in isolation, they don’t seem small, however, considering them in the context of the number of sepsis cases in the approved countries (not in the US), they are minimal.

According to Statistics Canada, 13,500 Canadians died in 2011 with sepsis being the underlying cause or contributing cause. Spectral’s PMX has been approved in Canada since 2010, but no sales have yet been reported, despite the company’s announced intention to start marketing in 2011. Both companies’ devices are approved for use in Europe. In England alone, there are 123,000 sepsis cases, resulting in 37,000 deaths, annually. In Germany, sepsis death was estimated at 40,000 per year in 2005. In a Canadian document released in 2009, it is said that there are more than 18 million of severe sepsis cases each year worldwide. Minus one million cases in the US still leaves 17 million cases in the rest of the world, and in many countries, these two devices are approved.

Therefore, the usage of both devices remains low compared to the massive target market sizes, and the lack of other available treatments. Most of PMX use has been in Japan, where its use has been approved since 1994 – 23 years ago. However, in their comment on the use of PMX as a sepsis treatment, the Japanese sepsis guideline states: ‘On the basis of the understanding of the pathophysiology of sepsis, endotoxin does not play a key role but rather functions only as one of the pathogen-associated molecular patterns. Therefore, there are doubts about the efficacy against sepsis of a blood purification method that removes only endotoxin.’

The lack of proven efficacy, together with a considerable price tag (CytoSorb™: US$1,000 per cartridge, using 3-5 cartridges per treatment for sepsis; and PMX: $20,000 per 2-column treatment), are perhaps more important considerations than the regulatory approval in hospitals’ decisions whether to use these devices or not. To date, this has translated into low market penetration of their products in Europe, Asia and Canada (for Spectral), where the devices have been approved to treat sepsis.

FDA’s unwavering efficacy standard

Sepsis is one of the most studied unmet medical needs. Over $1B (US) has been invested, and over 100 RCTs (randomized controlled trials) conducted in the hope of finding a safe and effective treatment. So far, none has succeeded except for Eli Lilly’s Xigris, which though approved for a decade, was subsequently withdrawn when their follow-up study of 1696 patients failed to meet its primary end point: a statistically significant mortality benefit at 28 days.

Spectral’s trail cost over $40 million CDN, with a process lasting many years, in an attempt to meet the required safety and efficacy standard. For CytoSorbents, it seems that the company is trying to find a way around this FDA standard. In their discussion with the FDA about Expedited Access Pathway (EAP), FDA indicated that the 28-day all cause mortality, not the surrogate end points as proposed by CytoSorbents, would be the appropriate primary end point for CytoSorb™ and the sepsis treatment, at which point the company decided not to pursue an EAP application process.

It can be argued that if CytoSorbents’ proposed surrogate end points were acceptable to the FDA for their EAP, then indeed Spectral, as well as the many other companies that have previously sponsored very costly clinical trials for their sepsis treatments, have been terribly misled and unfairly treated by the FDA by their insistence on the 28-day all cause mortality benefit as the primary end point.

In CytoSorbents’ REFRESH1 (Reduction in FREe Hemoglobin), which aimed to confirm the safety and feasibility of CytoSorb™, mortality benefit was not a primary end point. In the REFRESH2, a pivotal trial, similar surrogate primary end points were again proposed by the company. These surrogate end points (progression to acute kidney injury, incidence of stroke, time on mechanical ventilation, hemodynamic stability days in the ICU) are comparable to Spectral’s secondary end points, i.e. benefits of secondary importance, while the primary end point remained the 28-day mortality benefit.

(Spectral's secondary end points)

It may be argued that REFRESH2 is not specifically for treating sepsis, but is about using CytoSorb™ in cardiac surgery patients, a smaller indication (i.e. a smaller target market). This could be true, however, if the trial is to establish the efficacy of CytoSorb™ as a life-saving device for cardiac surgery patients in cases of deadly inflammation, then mortality benefit will still be a required standard. To be blunt, it does not matter if a treated patient dies with a better lung or kidney function than those untreated. To claim to be a life-saving device as its intended use, the proof of efficacy that the FDA requires is mortality benefit. The primary end point of the trial is to prove the effectiveness of the treatment in saving lives, and the secondary benefits are just a bonus.

A decreasing or disappearing market

There is one more significant market risk these two companies face, an ever decreasing or disappearing market.

In spite of its still high mortality rates, sepsis mortality has actually been coming down in recent decades, probably due to improvements in ICU care and other medical advances. It is now said that 1% reduction per year in mortality can be expected, even when no specific sepsis treatment available (Kaukonen et al, 2014). This decrease in sepsis mortality will make it even harder for companies like CytoSorbents and Spectral, whose devices have limited efficacy, to obtain statistically significant results in the US. Indeed, Spectral’s EUPHRATES trial was powered to see a 20% reduction (from an expected 60% placebo to 40% treated). However, in their per protocol group, the composite mortality was only 34% (placebo 36.9%, treated 31.9%), a difference (mortality benefit) of 5%, which was not statistically significant. Such a small benefit would require a study of more than 1700 patients to confirm its statistical significance. (Eli Lilly failed in their study of 1696 patient to prove 6% efficacy in 2011). Furthermore, it is difficult to imagine a scenario where the FDA will ever lower its long-held standard for sepsis treatment, which has been in place since the time when sepsis mortality was much higher.

Finally, a safe, low cost, potentially game changer has come on the sepsis scene.

Earlier this year, an ICU doctor in Virginia published his small retrospective, before-after clinical study which caused quite a media frenzy. Dr. Paul Merik devised a protocol to treat sepsis with an intravenous combination of vitamin C, vitamin B1 and the steroid hydrocortisone. In the treated patients (n = 50), only four died (and those, not from sepsis but from their underlying disease), giving a reduction in the mortality rate from 40% in the control group, to 8.5% in treated patients.

A very important fact to bear in mind is that this sepsis treatment, unlike those of CytoSorbents and Spectral, has no need of FDA approval, since it uses only already approved substances, within their approved usage. All it takes is for any hospital to try the protocol to verify its efficacy for themselves. In fact, this is exactly what is happening now. More than 50 centers in the US are said to have adopted this protocol, with reproducible results, and there are also larger RCTs underway to confirm the early report. This development (i.e. finding a low cost, safe and effective sepsis treatment) is great news for almost everyone, except, that is, for investors in companies like CytoSorbents and Spectral. If Dr. Merik’s sepsis treatment indeed works, and further data confirms its safety and efficacy, both from actual data from these 50 centers, and from the larger RCTs results, then this new treatment will no doubt become the standard of care for sepsis in the US and around the world, and the target market for CytoSorbents and Spectral will disappear entirely, leaving their devices redundant.

In Conclusion

Both CytoSorbents and Spectral Medical Inc face enormous challenges as medical device companies: their underlying science is limited and the efficacy of their devices unproven; although citing huge target markets, both companies have shown minimal sales in approved countries; the FDA’s efficacy standard is unlikely to be circumvented; a decreasing market due to steady reduction in sepsis mortality; and a potential game changer could potentially reduce the mortality rate of sepsis and deadly inflammation down to such a low level that there is no more need for devices such as CytoSorb™ and PMX.

The reasons detailed above are why these two companies are not good stocks for a long position.

