Regeneron: High Growth, High Valuation

Regeneron (REGN) is a high growth company that trades at a quite high valuation, although the price investors have to pay right now could be rewarded in the long run.

Regeneron is steadily growing its top line, due to product sales as well as collaboration revenues:

REGN Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) data by YCharts

Over the last three years Regeneron's revenues have roughly doubled, and despite the fact that the company's revenue growth rate has come down, growth continues at a strong pace. In the most recent (i.e. second) quarter Regeneron grew substantially faster than in the previous quarters though, and also a lot faster than analysts had thought:

Regeneron's revenues were up 22% year over year, whilst earnings per share came in roughly 50% higher than in last year's second quarter.

Regeneron's revenues mainly consist of the portion of Eylea sales that belong to the company, which includes Eylea's sales in the US ($920 million in the most recent quarter) as well as a portion of Eylea's international sales (Regeneron got $190 million in Q2, the rest went to commercialization partner Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY)). Growth in the US as well as internationally was a little bit above ten percent year over year, respectively.

Another portion of Regeneron's revenues is made up by collaboration revenues that Regeneron receives from two drugs that are sold by Sanofi (NYSE:SNY): Praluent and Dupixent. Those two drugs, which are both relatively new to the market, grossed $46 million and $29 million during the most recent quarter -- those are not big numbers at all, but the growth outlook for both drugs is pretty good.

Dupixent, for example, is seen grossing peak sales of at least $3 billion annually, which is equal to about sixty percent of Regeneron's total revenues over the last year. Despite the fact that a big portion of Regeneron's products are still very new on the market, the company is already producing solid margins: During the last quarter the company earned $490 million (non-GAAP), for a net margin of 33% -- for a still rather small, high growth biotech company such as Regeneron that is a very strong showing.

Regeneron continues to invest heavily into its pipeline, the company's R&D expenses totaled $510 million during the second quarter.

REGN Market Cap data by YCharts

Regeneron thus invests about 5% of its market cap, or about 40% of its annual revenues into research and development of new drug candidates (when we annualize the Q2 number we get to a $2 billion annual R&D budget) -- that is a high number both relative to traditional pharma companies, and also relative to other biotechs.

Take for example Biogen (BIIB) or Novartis (NVS), which both invest about twenty percent of their revenues into R&D.

BIIB Research and Development Expense (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

With R&D spending at a high level (relatively speaking) it is likely that Regeneron will be able to keep its top line and earnings growing for many years.

The company currently is currently investigating several drug candidates in phase III studies, in addition to many candidates that are in phase I or phase II studies. Some of those drugs are developed with partners (Sanofi, Bayer & Teva), but other drugs are developed by Regeneron solely. On Thursday the company announced that (at least a part of) its collaboration with Sanofi would end by the end of the year, which shows that the company's management is eager to go alone in the future: Cash flows, existing funds as well as the company's expertise in bringing drugs to the market are now sufficient for Regeneron to pursue its operations without any partners, which means that the revenues and earnings that Regeneron derives from coming products will not have to be shared with anyone, which should result in even better growth rates going forward.

REGN EPS Estimates for Next Fiscal Year data by YCharts

Regeneron is seen earning $15.20 next year, which means shares are currently trading a little bit above thirty times forward earnings -- not a low valuation at all, but maybe those estimates are a little bit too conservative: Since the company earned $4.17 during the second quarter, it seems possible that Regeneron's earnings for the next year will come in well above $15 -- for that estimate to hold, the average quarterly earnings in 2018 would have to be substantially lower than what the company earned in the most recent quarter, which seems unlikely as Eylea sales will likely continue to grow, and since Regeneron's two other drugs should see significant growth over the coming quarters.

With an estimate of $18 in EPS in 2018, shares are trading at a valuation of 26 times forward earnings, which still isn't a low valuation at all, but which could be justified based on Regeneron's growth outlook. Theoretically Regeneron could be an attractive takeover target due to its high growth, deep pipeline and market cap that is not overly high, but due to the fact that 20% of Regeneron's shares are owned by Sanofi such a deal is rather unlikely (Sanofi would be the only logical acquirer).

Takeaway

Regeneron is a high growth company with a deep pipeline, that should see strong growth from its existing products going forward. Due to its high R&D efforts it is likely that the company will continue to grow for years, and yet the company is quite profitable already.

Shares are trading at a premium valuation, but in the long run that could be justified if the company's R&D efforts play out and sales of its existing products grow as expected.

