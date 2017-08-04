Ligand Pharmaceuticals: A Good Long-Term Investment

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) is a biopharmaceutical company which provides patents for technologies to pharmaceutical companies and thus helps them to develop and produce medicines. These medicines include different types of drugs such as those that treat hepatitis, muscular atrophy, Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes, cancer, asthma, etc. The company's activities include two different segments: development and commercialization of medicine using Captisol technology (CyDex division); and development and acquirement of technology that brings royalty to the company (Ligand division).

The American pharmaceutical market, which as well includes biotech drugs and biopharmaceuticals, is the largest market in the world. Data shows that the US holds more than 45% of the global pharmaceutical market share with a volume of $446 billion. According to EvaluatePharma forecasts, the global pharmaceutical industry will grow at 6.3% per year (CAGR) by 2022. Despite the fact that the US pharma industry growth slowed down, analysts predict that growth rate will be 6% to 9% through 2021; in average, a bit higher than the global market. For investors, it is a good sign to continue investing in the US pharma industry.

According to Statista, in 2016, the most popular therapy areas based on drug spending in the US were antidiabetics, oncologic, and autoimmune. In 2015, these three areas were worth $110 billion while in 2016 this figure reached $134 billion (+21.8%). Based on historical data, it can be suggested that this growth will continue. As it was mentioned above, Ligand Pharmaceuticals is involved in the production of drugs that treat diabetes and cancer, which provides a huge tailwind for the company.

Ligand has a "Shots-on-Goal" business model. In other words, the company has a diversified portfolio of fully-funded drug development programs hoping that some of them would generate revenues. Ligand works with 92 partners involved in the development of 155 new drugs, each of which has a chance for a big win. Even if some of these drugs fail clinical trials, the company will still be able to make money. For instance, in 2008, Ligand had nine programs, only one of which was approved by regulators. In 2017, the number of programs increased by 7 times, and now 15 of them are approved products. By 2020, the company plans that over 28 products from the existing portfolio will generate revenue, a doubling over current levels.

Here is another feature of the company's business model: instead of spending billions of dollars on R&D, Ligand Pharmaceuticals sells licenses to clients. In 1Q 2017, license fees, milestones, and other revenues were about 13% of the total revenue. Captisol is the most popular one, as it allows improving solubility and formulations of products. Ligand Pharmaceuticals is focused on technology licensing, so its overheads are very low. According to the company's analysts, by 2020, its gross margin will exceed the mid-90% range.

At the same time, Ligand Pharmaceuticals' activities involve some risks. The main risk is associated with the possibility of failing in a trial when a new drug is under development. In such case, the company's stock will fall significantly. Another risk is that there is a huge probability of opportunistic behavior of the company's partners as Ligand works with more than 90 partners and some of them may act in their own interest violating agreements. For example, Ligand may face difficulties in starting to work with a new partner if the previous one turned out to be incompetent. Eventually, an opportunistic firm may charge more of the joint profits to stay in the next project. The study shows that if an average number of firms working on one project decreases from six to five, the possibility of conducting internal R&D by the pharmaceutical firm increases by 7%, protecting itself from opportunistic behavior.

During last year, the TTM EPS of Ligand showed a negative trend and dropped from $3.34 to $0.44 at the end of Q1 2017. This drop was followed by the growth in R&D and some other expenses. In the long term, these expenses can bring the company some extra money as well if R&D helps to produce new drugs. Some analysts suggest that EPS growth will be about 35%. According to Zacks.com, expected EPS growth (3-5yr) will reach 30%, which is anyway higher than the growth of the industry and the S&P 500.

With a current P/E of 59.3, which is very high but represents the rapid growth of the company, forward P/E is estimated at 33.26, thus showing negative dynamics. However, this figure is still bigger than the average P/E for the industry which is 26.25. Using historical share price and estimated growth of EPS, in the long term, we can suggest that EPS will grow faster than the price of shares, so the P/E ratio will decline.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company with a diversified portfolio of drug-development programs. Considering the estimated growth of revenue-generating products and earnings of the company, in the long term, buying shares of Ligand would be a good investment. At the same time, the 12-month price target is 127.5, which is higher than the current level. So along with analysts, my recommendation is to buy shares and get a reasonable return in the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.