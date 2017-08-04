Applied Optoelectronics: 3Q Guidance Hiccup - Staying Bullish - Buy The Correction

The Bad:

Investors in Applied Opto (AAOI) are going to do the freak out on 40G falling off faster than 100G can rise in 3Q

If AOI is repurposing lasers to CATV or merchant from Data Center, then supply has potentially - and possibly temporarily - caught up with demand, but normalizing those other lead times is probably a good thing

Was AMZN the issue? If so, why didn’t AMZN flip the switch to 100G just as quickly if it is dropping 40G faster than expected? Given the timing of the notification was AOI caught short on 100G supply for the quarter given the six weeks to make a transceiver after the lasers are done? Did AOI lose share or is AMZN buying fewer 40G in general? Is AMZN getting ready to flip to 100G faster for their own competitive reasons? Is there an issue with AMZN and AOI? So some new FUD (fear, uncertainty, and doubt) relative to AMZN

The MTSI supply comments a few days ago along with the AOI 40G comments are going to put data center centric optical transceiver stocks on temporary hold in my view

We will soon find out if this industry ebbs and flows with Demand vs. Supply within a strong secular growth trend, or hits a traditional cyclical Telco like Wall – the stock pause will be to figure that out. I believe the former is much more likely

The “day of reckoning” is here - relative to the supply versus demand fear rising to a fever pitch

The AAOI stock-multiple expansion process just hit a speed bump relative to customer de-concentration not quite substantial enough to offset a one off large customer whipsaw



The Good:



14 customers – or something like that - will be qualifying 200G by the end of this quarter. This is a very good market share trend sign and revenue growth signal for 2018 and likely bodes well for Applied Opto's 400G market share and growth impact later in 2018 and in 2019. In my view, the sudden and substantial new customer qualification scenario validates the technology and cost/business model leadership position for Applied Opto

The beginnings of a substantial expansion of the customer base, which was not discussed enough on the call, is a very good sign and will ultimately decrease the risk of events like today relative to a short term demand hiccup at one large customer

This is VERY IMPORTANT , Applied Opto can easily transition its existing manufacturing capacity to build 50G lasers for 200G transceivers versus 25G lasers for 100G transceivers or 10G lasers for 40G transceivers now. There are four lasers per transceiver. Its capacity is "fungible". Several competitors have to build new and dedicated lines, requiring large capex outlays, larger depreciation, and longer time to high yield. This is an important cost and supply availability competitive advantage for Applied Opto's unique and vertically integrated manufacturing approach. Combined with its technology leadership and early time to market, as 40G largely tails off and 100G dominates with 200G and 400G beginning to ramp as 2018 unfolds, the mix should remain quite robust and competitive, thus helping keep margins high.

Applied Opto is the clear leader in the CWDM 500M-2km segment of the long reach intra Data Center market, which I believe is the largest and fastest growing segment, driven by increasing size of Data Centers. The product line and revenue share transition underway in favor of CWDM versus PSM-4 is good for revenue as CWDM prices are higher and also good for margins as Applied Opto's CWDM margins are better than PSM-4. With that said, management said PSM-4 should still grow in absolute, but at a lower percentage rate as CWDM. Also, in periods of capacity constraint, it is better if the company has the ability to bias its sales towards the higher priced, higher margin segment, which seems to be the case now.

Despite the temporary hiccup, the consensus for 2017 should rise to $5.40/$5.50 now from $5.01 pre 2Q 2017 results and 2018 should move towards $6.00, especially with the new long term GM target. I still think $7.00+ is easily doable in 2018. Maintain my 2017/2018 EPS estimates of $5.50/$7.00 and $125 stock price target, based on 18x my 2018 EPS estimate of $7.00

The increased long-term gross margin target at 41%-45%, up from 39%-41% is a massive statement – clearly they know all the competitive dynamics at play

Applied Opto issued a second press release along with its earnings announcement on new internal production of more components that go into the company's optical transceivers that are currently purchased on the merchant market. The production of more parts internally – thus increased BOM vertical integration - clearly plays into the upward long term gross margin target adjustment

Applied Opto remains a cost leader

Demand for 100G and 200G and some 400G in 2018 is going to be large, this market will continue to ramp sharply and Applied Onto is a leader

Applied Opto remains a leading pure play small/mid cap play on the massive secular data center growth story

Compared to the speed bumps in 1H 2016 with supplier yield issues and increased R&D spending that took EPS from roughly $0.50 to zero, the near term 40G demand hiccup is happening with minimal negative financial impact - for now anyway (see Rick section below) - and rising consensus

Management did not recently sell abnormal amounts of stock into this hiccup. Clearly they see a big ramp in 4Q and beyond

The easy part of the stock story has passed, at least for a while, but Applied Opto has a great business that is getting better structurally (sudden and large new customer qualifications and more internal component part manufacturing) in a great market as a 85%+ pure play on the huge secular growth data center story

Cash flow in 2Q 2017 was fabulous. The balance sheet is providing increased strategic flexibility without the historical risk of dilution, and management is leveraging that new flexibility with substantial investments in 2H 2017 in new general capacity and new component (i.e., more vertical integration) capacity, that clearly bodes well for 2018. Despite the near term 40G related demand hiccup, Applied Onto is clearly playing offense and I am sure they have very good reasons to do so relative to customer commitments and its strong competitive position.



The Stock:



Based mainly on FUD – relative to the “day of reckoning” until supply versus demand gets normalized and people see what it looks like, AAOI shares will probably take an exaggerated hit in the near term and will likely trade at 10x or potentially lower relative to 2018 EPS potential of $7.00+

Once the stock hit is digested, in a matter of weeks I think, AAOI shares should begin a ramp into an anticipated 4Q 2017 revenue and EPS growth recovery, that is potentially significant. Without specific guidance, management alluded to a revenue and earnings growth in 4Q 2017 that could be substantial. They said they sell everything they make and production will increase from 650K lasers in the month of June to a million in December. Also, with a six weak lead time from laser production to transceiver build completion, Applied Opto should gets its 40G capacity that was allocated to 3Q flipped to 100G in time for upside deliveries in 4Q and demand should be there for everything they build. If they execute well, they might even get that done to deliver upside to 3Q guidance with strong month of September 100G shipments. We will see

As 2H 2017 unfolds, further news flow on customer base/market share expansion in 4Q 2017 going into 2018 should be good for the stock and the 2018 revenue and EPS growth outlook

The near term stock hit will probably be substantially exaggerated relative to the 3Q guidance related news flow – a likely significant buying opportunity in my view. It's unfortunate to see this development, but it's a tree not the forest. If Warren Buffet or value-based investors with a similar Graham & Dodd approach owned this stock, they would likely be buying much more in the very near term.

Risks

Some of the risks I laid out in my last several reports just played out and the stock will react to the downside in the very short term. However, I do not see the short term 40G demand hiccup as a terminal issue. To the contrary. A likely still rising consensus, a surprisingly large number of new customers qualifying next generation 200G product very early in the cycle before all or most of the competition, and the substantial rise in the long term gross margin model suggests the solid high secular growth fundamental story and generally upward trending stock are still very much the operating model.

With that said, we will all have to keep a close eye on the story to see if any competitive or general supply related issues become more structural in nature, in particular the rate of 100G growth versus 40G drop off that just hit the story. Conversely, the rate of 200G and 400G ramp up in 2018 isn't even being considered yet, which should be a solid positive for Applied Opto as it is very early competitively to qualifications for that product.



