AcelRx: Device Error Rate And Opioid Crisis In Perspective

The focus of the current and potential regulatory measures against opioid crisis is prescription drugs, and the crisis seems unlikely to adversely affect FDA's deliberation on Zalviso and Dsuvia.

As compared to Zalviso's main competition, IV-PCA morphine, however, not only that Zalviso's error rate is significantly lower but also that Zalviso's device error is less likely to result in a dire consequence.

While the error rate is significantly lower than the 5% threshold, it appears to be relatively high from our experience of typical electronic devices.

Background

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) is a specialty pharmaceutical company focusing on the treatment of acute pain. Two product candidates, Zalviso US and Dsuvia (branded as ARX-04 in EU) are in the pipeline, while Zalviso EU has been approved and marketed in Europe. According to the company, the market potential exceeds $1 billion in the U.S., and over €500 million in Europe (see June 2017 presentation).

As of August 3rd, the company is trading at $2.78 with a market cap of $133 million. Cash burn rate over the last two quarters was $28.6 million or $0.63 per share. About 40% of the expenses during this period were devoted to research and development (R&D). The company reports $5.8 million revenue during the period mainly from the collaboration with Grunenthal that is marketing Zalviso in Europe. As of June 30, 2017, AcelRx had cash, cash equivalents and investments of $62.1 million, compared to $80.3 million at December 31, 2016. Maintaining the current cash burn rate, the company will need to raise funds in about a year. The company filed a shelf registration statement, SEC Form S-3, on June 5th this year, which can be exercised within the next 36 months.

Zalviso: a brief recap

Zalviso is a drug-device combination that uses sublingual tablets of 15 mcg sufentanil, a potent synthetic opioid, in a clinically supervised setting, meaning that it will be set up and used primarily within hospitals and emergency rooms (plus potentially battlefields under medical supervision).

Zalviso was approved by the European Commission (EC) on September 2015, and has been used to treat over 5,000 patients in Europe. In the U.S., however, the device didn't have much luck so far. The company has completed Phase 1, 2, and 3 clinical trials including three Phase 3 trial studies. The company filed a new drug application (NDA) for Zalviso back in November 2013. FDA responded in July 2014 with a complete response letter (CRL) requesting additional information that eventually led to a fourth Phase 3 study focusing on device functionality and the overall usability.

On August 1st, the company announced the top-line results of the fourth Zalviso Phase 3 trial. According to the top-line results, 100% of patients as well as 100% nurses participated in the study gave "good" or "excellent" ratings at 72-hour time point.

However, since the announcement, the company's share price fell from $3.90 (July 31st closing) to $2.75 (August 3nd closing). The top-line results of Zalviso Phase 3 trial was overall positive but investors appeared to be concerned about (1) Zalviso's 2.2% device error rate, and (2) current political climate against opioids.



Error rate: how high is too high?

What has taken the hit the most seems Zalviso's device error rate of 2.2%, which indicates that 7 out of 320 post-operative patients participated in the trial each reported at least one device error during the 72-hour period tested. There were no incidences of over-dosing due to those errors, according to the press-release. Is the 2.2% error rate high or low?

At first, it does appear to be rather high from day-to-day experience of personal electronics. The chance of personal computer crash, for example, is as low as 0.526% over 720-hr operating period, according to Microsoft (see the report). In other words, operating time-weighted error rate of Zalviso is as much as 42 times higher than that of modern personal computers.

What is missing in this comparison, however, is that Zalviso's error rate as well as associated risks and benefits to patients and to the society need to be weighed against the interventions that it intends to displace not against mass-produced personal electronics such as iPhones or PCs.

A more meaningful comparison would therefore be with intravenous (IV) patient-controlled analgesia (NYSEARCA:PCA) devices in a hospital setting. Currently, IV-PCA morphine is still a first-line of treatment for post-operative pain management at hospitals. The rate of IV-PCA errors reported in the literature ranges from 4.1% to 6.5% (see Meissner 2009 and Hicks et al 2008), a significant portion of which was associated with human-induced errors.

Consequence of errors

Moreover, reported cases suggest that the consequence of IV-PCA errors can be dire. A case reported in 2013, for example, shows how a seemingly simple error may lead to a fatal consequence: IV-PCA morphine was administered to a 21-year old post-Caesarean section patient at a hospital, and inserted to the IV-PCA device was a 5 mg morphine cassette, while the program was set for 1 mg cassette, resulting in a 25-times overdose (5 times flow-rate X 5 times concentration) that claimed the life of the patience 7.5 hours after the PCA application (see Hicks 2013).

From the fourth Phase 3 trial, AcelRx also found that 7 tablets out of a total of 7,293 tablets dispensed were misplaced (<0.1%). Certainly there is a none-zero risk that a misplaced tablets is accidentally ingested by a bystander. However, given that the company reported 0 case of overdose from the Phase 3 trial, the risk is likely to be contained within a single accidental dose of 15 mcg sufentanil tablet, if any.

In either case, Zalviso's device error is less likely to result in a dire consequence as compared to IV-PCA morphine.

Opioid crisis on FDA's deliberation

Amid the devastating opioid epidemic in the U.S., the federal government is (rightly) taking relevant actions to address the crisis. On this ground, a number of analysts opined that Zalviso and Dsuvia will have a hard time getting an approval by FDA.

While such an argument is not entirely untenable, it seems to miss an important point: the cause of and therefore the target of the proposed cures for today's opioid crisis is prescription opioid drugs not post-operative analgesia. The chances would be indeed slim for a new prescription opioid drug to acquire FDA's approval. Even so, it is notable that earlier this year Egalet somehow did manage to get an FDA approval for its ARYMO® ER (morphine sulfate) extended-release tablets CII, which is an abuse-deterrent opioid.

But more importantly, post-operative pain management is a different ball game altogether. First of all, post-operative patients do need analgesic treatments, and there aren't many options to begin with. Currently, IV morphine, an opioid, is widely used as a first line of treatment for post-operative pain management. Second, opioids for post-operative analgesia in hospital settings is not even an issue in the current opioid crisis discourse. Again, the target has been the prescription drugs not post-operative analgesia.

As such, it seems unlikely for the current opioid crisis to negatively affect FDA's deliberation of Zalviso and Dsuvia.

Downside risk

Although in my view, the outlook is more positive than what the street seems to perceive, there is certainly no guarantee that FDA will approve Zalviso and Dsuvia, which is a major risk factor. In the near term, the company seems to have exhausted all the cards that can excite investors until October 12th, which is the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date set for Dsuvia. The current political climate under the opioid crisis does not help improve investors' perception either, despite the generally non-controversial nature of the clinically supervised setting that AcelRx is targeting at.

If and when Dsuvia and Zalviso are approved, the company will need to massively strengthen its marketing force at which point the company is likely to raise funds. It is remained to be seen to what extent the $1.6 billion global market potential can be captured by AcelRx. In particular, clinicians are perhaps too familiar with IV morphine, and breaking that familiarity barrier would be a challenge.

Having said that this is a company that has gone through Phase 1, 2, and 3 clinical trials for two products, has a viable product already sold in Europe, and the efficacy and user satisfaction of their products have been successfully demonstrated multiple times. With the market cap at $130 million range, the mid to long term risk seems disproportionally small as compared to the explosive market potential of $1.6 billion.

Implications of Zalviso EU

Finally, the fact that Zalviso has been already approved by the European Commission is quite telling. Unlike some of the widely held common beliefs, opioid prescription is very rare in Europe; historically European countries have been very conservative when it comes to opioid. According to the United Nations Office on Drug and Crime (see UNODC), for example, the number of opioid prescriptions per capita in western Europe between 2000 and 2012 was less than 15% of the corresponding U.S. figure during the same period.

To me, the fact that Zalviso was already approved and is being used in Europe despite the more conservative attitude toward opioid seems to demonstrate the non-controversial nature of the clinically supervised setting and offer a hint on its potential trajectory in the U.S.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions.

