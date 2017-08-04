Alaris Royalty: The Sequel Redemption Is Detrimental

Investment Thesis

On August 1, Alaris Royalty (OTC:ALARF) (AD) announced that its largest royalty partner, Sequel Youth and Family Services has entered into a merger agreement with a third party. Hence, it will redeem all of Alaris’ units for a price of approximately $96 million (or C$121 million). This news came just about one month after the company announced its new joint royalty partner, Accscient LLC, in late June.

While Alaris will receive a one-time redemption, the Sequel redemption would have resulted in a loss of $1.06 million of revenue per month for Alaris. This impact is detrimental, and may result in a dividend payout ratio over 100%. Investors need to be cautious and wait till the stock price bottomed before considering an investment.

Alaris’ Royalty Partners

The table below shows the contribution of Alaris’ royalty partners in Q2 2017. In Q2, the company received a total of C$21.752 million contribution. Sequel contributes C$4.118 million or about 18.9% of the company’s quarterly revenue.

Source: Q2 2017 Financial Report

The redemption of Sequel would remove all its debt to nil with excessive cash. With no more finance cost for the debt, this would save about C$1.1 million per quarter as provided by Q2 financial report.

Overall, the loss would still be C$4.118 million – C$1.1 million = ~C$3.018 million.

With 36.467 million shares outstanding, this works out to be a loss C$0.083 per share per quarter.

Let us now take into consideration the revenue from its new royalty partner announced at the end of June, and the resuming of distribution payment by one of its partners. We know that its new royalty partner Accscient LLC will add an annual distribution of US $3.0 million. We divided this by 4 and convert it to Canadian to get the quarterly distribution of C$0.915 million.

With these two added, the new revenue for the quarter would be around C$20 million. This will be 8.1% less than its original Q2 revenue.

With a dividend payout ratio of 98.7% in Q2 2017, and a dividend of C$0.405 per share, we can see that Alaris’ payout ratio will go over 100%.

The challenge ahead

Our analysis may sound gloomy. One thing we need to note is that the redemption will result in a total return of approximately $71 million (or C$103 million) or a total return of 97%. The redemption would reduce Alaris’ outstanding debt to nil and provides C$10 million of excess cash. Overall, Alaris has done very well in its investment in Sequel.

However, the difficulty for Alaris is to find a new royalty partner that will generate excessive returns that matches Sequel. The company may as well have a pocket of lists available already. But chances are, it will take time to find a qualitative and growing partner that will be able to pay its distribution consistently.

Because of this challenge, it is no surprise after the sequel redemption announcement the company’s share slumped from C$22.75 on Aug. 1 to C$20.58 after the closing on Aug. 3. That was a drop of 9.54% in two days.

Investor Takeaway

While the Sequel redemption will improve Alaris’ balance sheet by reducing all its outstanding debt to nil, the loss of revenue is not easily replaceable. It may take a while for management to find another qualitative royalty partner that pays consistent distribution like Sequel. In the meantime, Alaris’ dividend payout ratio may continue to exceed 100%. Investors who would like to initiate a position may want to wait and see what management plans to do next.