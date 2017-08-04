Digirad Heading In The Right Direction

Digirad Corporation (DRAD) got back on track in the second quarter by putting up a strong earnings beat ($0.08/share vs. $0.03 expected), returning to profitability after posting a disappointing $0.01/share loss in the first quarter.

The improved performance was driven by strong performance in the Medical Service businesses, including the Mobile Healthcare unit's rebound from a disastrous first quarter. The Mobile Healthcare unit posted nearly $11 million in revenues (-10%) and $1.9 million (-28% y/y) in profits during the quarter, up from $10.7 (-11% y/y) million and $1.6 million (-46% y/y), respectively in the previous quarter and showing much smaller year-over-year same quarter profit declines. CEO Matt Molchan stated in the company's press release,

We are very pleased with the performance of our service businesses during the quarter, which include the Digirad Imaging Solutions and Mobile Healthcare divisions. Both businesses had a solid quarter and strong year to date performance and continue to generate strong cash flow on a consistent basis. Further, the operational changes we made in Mobile Healthcare appear to be taking hold, and we are optimistic of continued success.

With that monkey off their back, the company now must address issues with order delays in its medical product businesses, likely due to uncertainties surrounding the future of America's healthcare system. Once this uncertainty is lifted, the company should experience a considerable jump in revenues given the buildup in their order pipeline. Mr. Molchan commented:

"Our product businesses, which include the Diagnostic Imaging and Medical Device Sales and Services divisions, had a tougher quarter related to closing capital equipment deals due to temporary delays in capital spending by customers, which we believe is mainly due to uncertainty around the Affordable Care Act. Although we can't predict exactly when the uncertainty around capital spending will lift, our team has worked very hard to build a robust order pipeline giving us high confidence in eventual improvement in these businesses."

Perhaps most importantly, DRAD further strengthened its status as a cash cow, nearly tripling its free cash flow year-over-year ($2.9 million in 1H 2017 vs. $1 million in 1H 2016), largely due to less capital spending, and reaffirmed its expectation to generate between $9 million and $10 million this year, equating to roughly $.50 FCF/share (8 P/FCF ratio). This achievement, combined with the company's return to profitability and improved credit flexibility (by closing its credit line with Wells Fargo and moving to Comerica), enabled management to hike the dividend by 10% (5.5% forward yield at current share prices).

Investor Takeaway

As pointed out in my previous article, DRAD was an incredible bargain pre-earnings, and after this confirmation of its return to profitability and 2017 guidance along with a growing dividend, DRAD presents even less downside risk. DRAD remains a hidden gem - buy before the market discovers it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DRAD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.