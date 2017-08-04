DryShips Inc:  Heavy Volume, Heavy Issuance

Although the stock price has been quite volatile this week, it appears to holding above $1.20, for now.

DryShips Inc. (DRYS) has experienced very heavy trading volume for the four day period July 31st through August 3rd of approximately 99.5 million shares. As detailed in the table below, the heavy trading volume this week to date will likely reduce the remaining equity to be issued under the current Prospectus Supplement from $41.4 million at July 28th to approximately $27 million at the market close tomorrow, August 4th, assuming issuance equal to 10% of the volume traded.

DryShips Inc. Equity Issuance Estimate (millions) Shares Traded July 31st -August 3rd 99.5 Estimate Share Volume August 4th 15 Total Volume 114.5 Estimate of VWAP $1.30 Issuance Discount to VWAP 6% Assumed Average Issuance Price 1.222 Percentage of Volume Issued 10% 11% 12% Estimated Equity Issuance 13.99 15.39 16.79 Remaining Equity Issuance @ July 28th 41.4 Estimated Remaining Equity Issuance @ August 4th 27.41 26.01 24.61

The heavy trading volume this week alters the calculus of whether DRYS will execute another reverse stock split (read this prior article regarding that topic). There will be several keys:

Stock price performance. The stock price has been turbulent the last three days rallying to a high of approximately $1.85 on August 1st before declining to a close of $1.23 on August 3rd. At the $1.23 August 3rd closing price, however, the stock is up $.03 from its Friday July 28th close. The stock is therefore flat after trading approximately 100 million shares and likely issuing at least 10 million shares over four days. For this stock, that is impressive. Assuming 36.5 million shares outstanding at August 4th and an August 4th closing price of $1.23, DRYS will have an EMV of approximately $47.5 million. The $27 million of remaining equity issuance estimated above would equal about 60% of DRYS EMV. So keep an eye on stock price performance tomorrow and early next week. If it holds these levels or rallies from the August 3rd close, the probability of a reverse stock split will decline.

Trading volume next week. If trading volume next week approaches the volume experienced this week, it will enable DRYS to issue another large chunk of equity and to reduce the remaining equity issuance to about 20% of DRYS EMV if the price holds at or above the August 3rd close of $1.23. At that point, the selling pressure would begin to abate and there would be limited utility to executing another reverse stock split. The theoretical value of DRYS is far above its current stock price. The constant equity issuance and reverse stock splits have destroyed the stock and the stock trades at a massive discount due to management's callous disregard to shareholder value. If or when the selling abates....

Management objectives. If management's objective is to drive down the stock price to facilitate its purchase of DRYS stock at a dramatic discount to theoretical value subsequent to the completion of the equity offering, then it will execute another reverse stock split. This remains the greatest danger: that management has an ulterior motive to splitting the stock. It is very tough to predict.

Conclusion

DRYS closed at $1.23 on August 3rd, within the trading range of when previous reverse stock splits have been announced. The unexpectedly high volume of DRYS stock traded for the week that will end August 4th and the likely issuance of $14 million or more in equity during this week changes the calculus of predicting the next reverse stock split. It is a less cut and dried analysis. August 4th will be a crucial day in determining if another split will occur. If the DRYS stock price holds or rallies from current levels, it could mark an important trading point as the stock would have traded up week over week (despite heavy trading volume and equity issuance), possibly as the result of the rapidly declining remaining equity issuance balance. To be short the stock at these levels, you must be convinced that the DRYS will execute another reverse split and soon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DRYS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.