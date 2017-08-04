Fishing And Investing Is About Patience: Cabela's Will Close

There was some speculation that about the potential merger between Cabela’s (CAB) and Bass Pro that sent the stock tumbling after announcing disappointing earnings. Most notably, a New York Post piece that was then followed up with a Bloomberg Opinion piece. The gist of their claim is that Synovus (SNV) will not be able to get bank regulatory approval before the October 3rd deadline which would allow Bass Pro to either renegotiate or walkaway. Considering the risk, we should look at the Synovus/World’s Foremost Bank merge like a bank regulator and analyze any potential areas of delay.

Under the Bank Act Review, regulators look for five main areas:

Competition Consideration Financial, Managerial, Supervisory Considerations Convenience and Needs Consideration Financial Stability Consideration Establishment of Branches

Competition Consideration

One of the main concerns bank regulators is completion. Even though Bass Pro Shop’s and Cabela’s have already cleared the anti-trust hurdle at the FTC, the bank merger of World’s Foremost Bank and Synovus requires their own review. Fortunately, the review looks for overlap of bank branch locations and World’s Foremost has zero branches. Even going into to the Federal Reserve’s own CASSIDI tool, you get an unsurprising “There are no common markets between these organizations.” Without common markets, there are no concerns on the competition front.

Financial, Managerial, Supervisory Considerations

In this section, the Fed Reserve considers capital adequacy, asset quality and earnings performance. They are primarily concerned that the surviving institution will remain strong following the merger and not later fail as a result. The Board looks at the recent quarter’s data and pro-forma expectations for 1-year into the future. While Cabela’s earnings have been weak, World’s Foremost Bank was the one bright spot. There are no issues with their earnings or assets and the bank is well capitalized. My expectations are that 1-year out things will still be the same, so there is no concern for capital adequacy.

Looking at the combined balance sheet, World’s Foremost has $1.2 billion in deposits. That is nothing compared to Synovus’s $24.1B in assets. The transaction will not move the needle for Synovus. The Board should not be worried about the pro-forma combined institution since Synovus has sufficient financial resources to effect the proposal.

Finally, the Board looks at the companies’ record of compliance with applicable banking and anti-money-laundering laws. If you remember, this was the area that tripped up Capital One (COF) where they were unlikely to get approval in time. Synovus was selected because they were not going to have any red flags by the regulators. Additionally, Synovus has been reviewed a number of times by the Board for other mergers where the banks was deem “well managed.” There has been no regulatory violation since those past mergers, so why would things change now.

Convenience and Needs Consideration

In this section, the Board assesses both companies compliance with the Community Reinvestment Act (NASDAQ:CRA) and Fair Lending Laws. Fortunately, the government maintains a website where anyone can check the standing of every bank’s CRA ranking. When you look up World’s Foremost and Synovus Banks, both companies are listed as “Satisfactory.” There is no concern from the most recent review for either institution. In fact, the system doesn’t show Synovus ever having anything less than satisfactory. Acquiring World’s Foremost would not change their compliance with CRA.

Now, there is a group called Inner City Press/Fair Finance Watch who had given a negative comment on the transaction because they oppose the deal with Capital One. They requested an extension of the public comment period to gather more information on why the deal should be blocked. That request was denied June 8th. I should point out that Inner City Press/Fair Finance Watch is an NGO seeking to increase financial access to low income and minorities. They often agitate bank mergers in order to gain concessions like increased commitments of lending to people of color. I am not saying their claims always have no value, but any real claims would appear in CRA and fair lending violations – none of which exist with World’s Foremost or Synovus. They are also easily overcome with a commitment to increase lending to disadvantaged groups.

Financial Stability Consideration

This section was added with the passage of Dodd Frank to assess the risk to the stability of the US banking and financial system. It looks at the size of the firms and their inter-connectivity to the rest of the US financial system. Again, World’s Foremost has $1.2 billion and Synovus has $24.1 billion. They are relatively small firms and lack enough connectivity to cause a 2008 financial crisis. There are no issues that would be raised based on the firms. Even combined, they do not for a systematically important financial institution.

Establishment of Branches

As I mentioned before, World’s Foremost Bank has no branches. There is no need for a plan to convert branches from the World’s Foremost brand to the Synovus brand. This section is neither necessary nor applicable. But let’s say the plan is to transition brokered deposits from World’s Foremost to Synovus as they expire. The products will just have a different logo on the top of the page. Hard to see how that is complicated, confusing or requires a detailed study.

Approval will happen, Just a Matter of Timing

So clearly the bank merger will clear, it is just a matter of when. Gillian Tan, who wrote the Bloomberg Opinion piece, pointed out the Federal Reserve has taken a mean 173 days, or median 143 days, for reviewing similar bank mergers while Synovus only has 167 days between April 19 to October 3rd. Her selected examples are shown in the graph below. But notice how 1 specific merger is impacting the numbers. Midland States Bancorp took 405 days for the Fed to approve.

Let’s look at the Midland States purchase. For starters, the bank competed in direct competition with the target, Heartland Bank. That meant the Federal Reserve needed more time to analyze the impact to the market in greater detail. Looking at Capital Adequacy, both companies were significantly smaller. Midland was $1.7 billion in assets and was funding the purchase through raising capital to complete the transaction. Finally, the public comment periods raised issues with compliance of CRA and fair lending laws. As a smaller bank, they had less developed systems so issues like violations could arise. Correcting those problems would take time before the Board would approve the transaction. They also had to go through a complete fair lending review because initial data suggested violations with lending to low-income and minority borrowers. There have been no such concerns for the Synovus/World’s Foremost. It should be noted the approval came with the expectation that Midland would improve its risk-management framework and compliance functions. Things a larger bank like Synovus has already developed.

The only other two bank mergers that would go longer than the time Synovus/World’s Foremost needs were Goldman Sachs and Auburn State Bank. Those two are on the complete opposite end of the size spectrum. I cannot think of a larger, more complicated bank than Goldman. Auburn State is the complete opposite. After the merger, the bank had $137 million in assets. Auburn also had a wrinkle were the Board needed to consider whether the target and the acquirer were already affiliated since they had a relationship dating to before 1950 when anti-trust laws started applying to bank mergers.

Without being complicated or previously related, I cannot see Synovus and World’s Foremost going to extreme lengths. Subtract out the banks with issues, relationships or complications that would slow the decision making process. The average time suddenly drops to 122 days with a median of 135 days. That puts the bank deal approval between August 19th and September 1st. Rather than worrying about the recent pieces from the New York Post, maybe we should remember Warren Buffet:

The stock market is a device for transferring money from the impatient to the patient.

