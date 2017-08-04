ResMed: Buy On The Dip

There is a dividend increase of six percent and I set a target price into the low $80s, as the company penetrates deeper into an expanding market.

Revenues are up, outstanding debt is being paid down and new sleep aid devices are coming on the market. This is a forward-looking company and shares its success with investors.

ResMed the sleep device and software pioneer reports notably successful Q4 earnings and on that the stock price slipped 9%--Huh? It's a good time to buy.

If you have been sleeping through quarterly earnings reports these past few weeks, wake up and buy RESMED (NYSE: RMD). The stock of the pioneer and leading maker of respiratory care devices, sleep aids and software suffered about a 9% slide to $73.11 per share in days following its Q4 report for no apparent reason.

Anticipated earnings beat estimates. Statements of confidence about expanding sales going forward from management are reassuring. Share price closed out the week at $73.45 after touching $73.67. All things being equal RMD will climb into the low $80s. RMD is increasing dividends, working hard to lower SG&A and reaching deeper into other markets and the Americas where it already demonstrates good growth with its product mix.

Source for chart

Twice I urged investors to buy RMD. In January 2017, I described the sleep aids market and scope of the epidemic, the effects of sleeplessness and sleep apnea on health, available medical devices and alternative medicines, and expounded on RMD's sparkling growth potential. Share price was clawing its way up from the $57 range into the low $60s.

I wrote then for Seeking Alpha: "150m people worldwide report insomnia and sleeplessness as a problem popping the condition into a classification of medical epidemic. It is estimated the sleep disorder market is $80b per year, but that may be a gross underestimate. ResMed Inc. ((NYSE:RMD)) has established itself as a world-class healthcare leader in offering sleep aids."

In my April article, I presented other companies in the sleep space, but again urged investors to stick with RMD when shares were selling for $69 "because they are leaders in an underserved worldwide market that is expanding."

What's the good news in the Q4 report that resulted in a share price drop? RMD beat the EPS of 77 cents by 2 cents. RMD beat revenue estimates of $556.7M by a tad under $1M; revenues were higher 7.3% Y/Y (+8% in the Americas).

Revenue for the year rose 12% over the prior year, but income of $425.8M held steady. RMD paid down $95M of its outstanding debt. Extra expense was incurred in part assimilating acquisitions and bringing new products to market like ResMed's AirTouch F20 full face mask with UltraSoft memory foam. The mask makes patients who suffer discomfort from other sleep masks and devices more comfortable throughout the night. Gross profit margin of 58.1% in Q4 increased slightly from the prior year's GPM; this is important because the company apparently does not have to discount its products to combat competitor products in the fight for market share.

RMD invested more in R&D, and expects to spend more cash next year, while increasing the dividend pay 6%. That is attractive to more investors. Analyst confidence is mixed. Citigroup (NYSE: C) upgraded its position after the earnings report to BUY. Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) and Credit Suisse (NYSE: CS) are NEUTRAL.

Company CEO states in the Q4 press release constant currency revenue growth is "fueled by sales of our devices, masks, and Software-as-a-Service…."

Let me suggest lumping ResMed in with the medical device industry and using that industry's benchmarks against RMD's performance is at best misleading. First, huge pharma players and startups dominate the medical device industry. Second, there are next-to-none significant healthcare/medical device companies in the sleep space, and ResMed is only in that space. Third, startup companies in medical devices are reporting initial sales from near to ground zero, while RMD is a mature company, so growth percentages mean nothing when making comparisons. Read my April article for a discussion about Dutch Koninklijke Phillips (NYSE:PHG). It divested its lighting business and is expanding in healthcare including its Respironics subsidiary.

Going forward RMD plans

Greater emphasis on mask growth than devices to strengthen margins

Expanding sales worldwide of its small travel device and software

Moderating SG&A as a percentage of revenue

Improving operating margin

Refining business-operating models that make the company more efficient

Continuing spending money on litigation around patent infringements

Reducing operating costs in Australia affected the sharp appreciation of the Australian dollar is a drag on company financials and

Expecting "incredible strength" from Software-as-a-Service via home nursing, home health, hospice markets and reaching 20M lives by 2020

ResMed is in a field created by life threatening necessity and serious discomfort. It's potential is buttressed by an expanding middle class that can afford the products, insurance companies and governments recognizing the healthcare need and associated preventative health expenditures, and an ever expanding market with people living longer. The management is forward-looking and shares its success with investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.