Transocean's Shares Soar After Bullish Management Remarks

Leading offshore driller Transocean saw its shares stage an impressive rally on Thursday after the company reported second quarter earnings. While results came in somewhat ahead of expectations, they weren't the real catalyst behind the outsized move. In fact, just another set of bullish management comments on the conference call sent the shares soaring.

Photo: Drillships "Deepwater Proteus" and "Deepwater Poseidon" still under construction at DSME shipyard in South Korea - Source: OffshoreEnergyToday.com

Three years after the OPEC's initial decision to focus on defending market share instead of cutting production, the offshore oil industry remains in deep distress with many players already having been forced to restructure their outsized debt obligations. Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) will be the next to follow suit with shareholders having to prepare for the equity being wiped out.

That said, there have been signs of life in the offshore drilling industry recently, particularly in the jackup market but there have also been some contract announcements for floaters as of late.

While the overall number of rigs under contract is still expected to decline even further over the remainder of 2017 due to many rigs rolling off their high-margin contracts originally signed during the good old days of $100+ oil prices, activity has clearly picked up despite oil prices having remained in a very tight range of between $45 and $50 as of late.

Investors shouldn't be too surprised by the recent slew of contract announcements from large industry players like Ensco (NYSE:ESV), Rowan (NYSE:RDC), Noble (NYSE:NE), Diamond Offshore (NYSE:DO) and, of course, Transocean as there are some aspects that are working in the industry's favor:

costs for major offshore projects continue to be lowered, making certain opportunities more viable

operators are looking to take advantage of the depressed dayrate environment, particularly as many of them are increasingly less burdened by legacy contracts at $500k+ dayrates

deadlines approaching, as many drilling licenses require operators to start exploration within a specified time frame

Against this backdrop, some offshore drillers recently managed to slow down or even temporarily halt the ongoing meltdown in their contract backlogs.

Unfortunately, Transocean's new contract awards remain insufficient to materially improve the ongoing backlog depletion:

Backlog in billion $ Q1/2016 Q2/2016 Q3/2016 Q4/2016 Q1/2017 Q2/2017 Transocean $14.6 $13.7 $12.2 $11.3 $10.8 $10.2 Ensco $5.2 $4.1 $3.8 $3.6 $3.3 $3.3 Rowan $3.1 $2.7 $2.2 $1.7 $1.5 $1.3 Noble $6.2 $5.1 $4.7 $3.3 $3.5 $3.2 Diamond Offshore $4.8 $4.4 $4.1 $3.6 $3.2 $2.9

Even worse, backlog composition continues to deteriorate as legacy high-margin contracts are replaced with low-margin or even no-margin work given the current dayrate environment. Over time, this issue will take a heavy toll on the industry's operating cash flows and become more visible in the financial statements.

While the pace of decline remains eye-catching, Transocean still commands almost as much backlog as its four biggest competitors combined - mostly because of four long-term, high-margin drillship contracts with Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) and another one with Chevron (NYSE:CVX).

Transocean has actively monetized these contracts in recent quarters and raised more than $1.6 billion by issuing senior secured notes, substantially improving the company's liquidity position. On the conference call, management estimated another $1.2 billion of secured financing capacity against the remaining two newbuilds that will soon commence their initial ten-year contracts with Shell.

The company has also taken active steps to manage its balance sheet in recent quarters, culminating in the repurchase of more than $1.3 billion in shorter term debt maturities during Q2.

On the call, management projected liquidity at the end of the decade of between $0.9 and $1.3 billion, "comfortably above the minimum level of cash necessary to successfully operate the company".

These assumptions do not include the intended renewal of the company's currently undrawn $3 billion revolving credit facility which management expects to be finalized during 2018.

That said, Transocean has already taken measures to ease potential creditors' concerns with regard to renewing the credit facility as evidenced by the recent sale of the company's jackup fleet and respective newbuild obligations to Borr Drilling at a heavy $1.6 billion loss and the refinancing or repurchase of most short-term debt maturities.

I would still expect the banks to require Transocean to also address its roughly $1 billion in 2020 newbuild obligations as another pair of drillships will be scheduled for delivery at that time. Unfortunately, these drillships were ordered without a firm contract at hand.

Otherwise, the payments for the two drillships in combination with a scheduled $300 million bond maturity would consume all of the company's estimated remaining liquidity in 2020, potentially requiring Transocean to draw under the credit facility.

But given the stated $1.2 billion in additional secured financing capacity, the company should be able to maintain sufficient liquidity even in case Transocean will have to take delivery of the newbuilds in 2020 and the credit line does not get extended.

Let's finally discuss the most recent industry trend:

Reactivating previously stacked rigs in order to adequately position them for an expected industry recovery and potential follow-on work despite initial contract economics not being sufficient. Both Ensco and Transocean have recently embarked upon this strategy and I would expect competitors to follow suit. In the short term, large upfront reactivation and even upgrading costs in combination with low dayrates will put further pressure on cash flows. Moreover, the move shows that the industry is actively marketing most of its more capable, cold-stacked assets to customers which won't be exactly helpful in addressing the ongoing oversupply situation.

While every offshore driller first and foremost needs to take care of itself, the industry-wide adoption of similar perceived first mover strategies could very well lead to dayrates remaining lower for even longer.

On the other hand, much needed scrapping has picked as of late as Ensco, Diamond Offshore and Transocean have all decided to remove a meaningful amount of outdated rigs from their respective fleets.

Moreover, even the traditionally most guarded company in the industry, Diamond Offshore, hinted to a potential return of pricing power towards the end of the decade in its most recent conference call. I have the utmost respect for Diamond Offshore's visionary management which has been right about both the length and depth of the ongoing downturn almost from the very beginning, so this statement definitely marks a change to management's long standing narrative.

On the flip side, Diamond Offshore also announced the proactive refinancing of its $500 million 2019 bonds at a considerably higher interest rate so management is still not betting the farm on its expectations for a recovery in utilization and the return of pricing power.

Bottom line:

The industry has been showing subtle signs of life as of late but drilling activity needs to pick up in a much more meaningful way to finally stop or even reverse the ongoing meltdown in the companies' backlogs. To get to this outcome, a substantial and lasting increase in the oil price will still be needed as otherwise the focus of oil supermajors will mostly remain on shale opportunities. While shale has seen some remarkable spending cut announcements as of late, activity is expected to remain high as also evidenced by the very strong forecasts of frac sand providers like for example Fairmount-Santrol (NYSE:FMSA), US Silica (NYSE:SLCA) and High-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP).

Moreover, I view it as highly unlikely that potentially reduced shale investment budgets would instead be allocated to offshore.

While I fully understand the intention of leading industry players to better position their fleet for a recovery, the recent trend of un-stacking rigs despite insufficient contract economics puts further pressure on cash flows and might actually extend the ongoing downturn.

With high-margin legacy contracts increasingly rolling off, the true state of the industry will become more and more visible on the companies' balance sheets, a fact that won't bode well for upcoming negotiations with regard to extending revolving credit facilities, a challenge not only faced by Transocean but also by its peers over the next two years.

Given the disclosed $1.2 billion additional secured financing capacity, I do expect Transocean to successfully extend its revolving credit facility in 2018 albeit at a considerably smaller size and less favorable conditions, providing the company with leeway until the mid 2020s.

Out of the five leading offshore drillers, I now expect Diamond Offshore, Rowan and Transocean to move into the next decade without the need to restructure their debt obligations while Noble and Ensco, after the expensive and risky acquisition of Atwood Oceanics (NYSE:ATW), will have to keep their fingers crossed for Diamond Offshore management's expectations to come true.

