Aerohive Networks: Too Many Questions To Bottom-Fish

I'm tempted to jump into Aerohive Networks' (HIVE) 32% decline on Thursday after disappointing Q2 earnings were released before the bell. I really am. The Q2 numbers really weren't that bad. Aerohive actually beat consensus EPS expectations by a penny, and it hit its own guidance across the board (a feat which in the past has been far from guaranteed).

It does look like Q3 guidance disappointed, by management's own admission on the Q2 conference call. But that weakness is coming from the education vertical, and appears at least in part due to the mess that is E-Rate funding from the U.S. federal government. There's hope for improvement in that program - which down the line could boost Aerohive revenue and get the company into profitability on a consistent basis. The bull/bear case here really doesn't look that much different than it did four weeks ago - but HIVE lost ~43% of its enterprise value in a single session.

I can't quite get there, though. There's a case for HIVE, but there's more to the sell-off than just Q3 guidance. It's really starting to look like Aerohive is one of the classic small-cap tech plays that simply can't gain traction - even with competitive offerings. And it's starting to look like management's strategy of late has made that problem worse.

Q2 Wasn't THAT Bad...Right?

In reviewing the quarter, it took a while simply to figure out why on Earth investors were selling HIVE off so aggressively. The Q2 numbers look pretty good, at least relative to expectations. Revenue did fall 11%, though figures from the Q2 conference call suggest a 2 point-plus impact from higher deferred revenue, as the company moves toward more subscription bookings. Aerohive slashed prices in rolling out its lower-cost Connect program, which per the 10-Q appears to have impacted sales. But unit volumes declined as well, with continued weakness in the education vertical part of the issue. Per the Q2 call, education's share was "similar to last year", hovering in the low- to mid-40% range, which itself implies high-single-digit declines at least.

The issue there, in part, is the federal government's E-Rate program, which funds Wi-Fi offerings in school. Aerohive focused on that program as a way to drive market share for its controller-less offerings. But execution has been so bad that the director of USAC (the not-for-profit corporation in charge of the program) resigned in May, likely at the behest of new FCC head Ajit Pai.

Still, there's a little more going on here than that. Americas revenue was up 2% year-over-year - but EMEA, which drove 26% of revenue in the year-prior quarter, saw sales fall 14%. On the Q2 call, CFO John Ritchie cited "product transition issues" similar to those seen in the US last year. Those issues stem from the company's HiveManager NG, which faced longer sales cycles in the US as Aerohive tried to move existing and new customers onto the platform.

But that, too, could be fixable, and it does seem like the Americas business has worked through NG-related disruption in the first half, as promised by management in the second half of last year. Meanwhile, Aerohive hit its guidance, including a promise of $10 million-plus in subscription and support revenue and non-GAAP profitability. Gross margin came in higher than expected at 68.2%, assuaging fears about potentially lower margins due to the pricing cuts.

Ritchie did say that "we will be stepping that guidance down", which sounded like a more bearish outlook than past commentary. He had said, for instance, on the Q1 conference call that "we don't see significant pressure [on gross margins] moving out through the balance of the year." But later discussion in the Q&A seemed to imply that the outlook hadn't changed that much, with CEO David Flynn saying he wouldn't project "meaningful pressure" and Ritchie citing strong incremental margins on the SaaS platform, thanks to the lower service costs of the new Connect product. And it doesn't appear like existing, higher-priced, Select customers are downgrading in droves, one risk Aerohive took in trying to aggressively compete on price.

In the context of the quarter, the 32% decline looks overwrought. HIVE already was declining heading into the report; the stock was above $5 as recently as late June. The stock's enterprise value has been more than halved in about six weeks, and the story doesn't seem to change that much simply based on Q3 guidance. This is still execution versus potential, as I wrote last month. It's a classic small-cap tech play, where the technology looks good but there's a question as to whether the company can compete with the entrenched, and much larger, incumbents. With Q3 weakness looking to be based at least in part on possibly temporary factors, the big drop in HIVE of late looks like it could be too much.

Strategic Questions

The Q2 call did strike me as bearish, however, relative to Aerohive's competitive position. The reaching of non-GAAP profitability in Q2 - which is a seasonally strong quarter - looks very much like a Pyrrhic victory at best and a big mistake at worst.

Again, it does appear from reviews and commentary that Aerohive's technology is competitive with that of rivals. It was a leader in controller-less WLAN. But giants like Cisco (CSCO) and Aruba (now part of HP Enterprise (HPE)) have developed their own solutions. And they seem to have cut off Aerohive's path to growth.

But Aerohive isn't doing itself any favors. The move to Connect was an intriguing one, and both Ubiquiti (UBNT) and Huawei have gained share through aggressive pricing. But the expansion of Connect to the reseller channel, in particular, "is taking more time than expected," per Flynn on the Q2 conference call, creating "a short-term distraction, particularly within our sales organization".

One reason why it might be taking longer than expected is that Aerohive has slashed its sales and marketing budget. Breakeven moved from $50 million three quarters ago to $42 million this quarter. Non-GAAP sales and marketing spend declined 18% year-over-year in Q2. Total opex was down 16% on the same basis.

Those cuts moved HIVE into non-GAAP profitability. But it's not at all clear why that suddenly became a goal less than a year ago. Aerohive has $60 million-plus in net cash. It's buying back shares because it has nothing to do with that cash. But it can't cover large enterprises with its existing sales force - it has Dell (DVMT) do that for it. The partnership now generates over 10% of revenue. But the lack of color relative to Dell-driven revenue on the Q2 call, and basically no discussion of wins or other progress (beyond high-level commentary about "actively working on deepening our relationship"), implies that the partnership probably didn't have a great Q2. (Aerohive has cited win numbers and other data on past calls.)

It's struggling to aggressively court resellers, likely because it's cut headcount in sales. And the company clearly had significant trouble competing with Cisco and Aruba - both of whom have shown strength in wireless this year, even with their own E-Rate exposure - to begin with.

There's simply no logic to the cost cuts. Bear in mind that Connect is supposed to be a somewhat transformative move here, one that positions Aerohive much better from a price standpoint and changes its offering from 'product plus support when you need it' to 'recurring revenue through NG'. Why on Earth - again, with liquidity basically no issue, and deferred revenue changes helping near-term cash flow - would a company that's already having trouble competing slash its sales and marketing budget ahead of that launch?

Again, the HIVE story is a relatively common one in small-cap tech. And the decision to try and thread the needle - compete with giants and 'control investments' or 'focus on both growth and profitability' - is a common one, too. It rarely works. And the concern coming out of Q2 has to be that it's not going to work here, either. That concern goes beyond simply disappointing Q3 guidance, and to the sense that the trend here of stagnant revenue isn't going to reverse. If it doesn't, and if Connect can't gain real traction and get Aerohive's market share above a current ~3% (far as I can tell), HIVE is going to be dead money - at best.

Put Out The 'For Sale' Sign

At this point, I think there's basically one path to upside for Aerohive - and that's to look to sell itself. That may not make management or common shareholders happy; HIVE went public at $10 in 2014, and Thursday's close is an all-time low for the stock. Getting $5-6 a share, if that, likely locks many investors into a loss.

But this isn't really a profitable company, and revenue is only declining. The non-GAAP EPS profit might sound good, but the Q2 release itself cites a $0.08 benefit after-tax from excluding share-based comp from that figure. And guidance for Q3 suggests a return to losses, even on an adjusted basis.

Cost cuts or not, sustainable profitability isn't coming until revenue growth inflects. But it's much more difficult to see that inflection coming after recent results - and without apparently necessary investments. That in turn, suggests the way out: a sale to Dell. That deal has been rumored since before Aerohive's IPO. It makes sense from a product standpoint for Dell, and it could be accretive simply by cutting opex ~15% (not a tough task given that GAAP sales and marketing spend is 40%+ of revenue).

But will Aerohive move in that direction? Companies in a similar situation usually try to grow their way out of the problem, insisting that growth is just around the corner. Heavy fund ownership - five funds, including original VC investors, own over half the company - might light a fire under management in moving toward that end. This also looks like an intriguing target for a small-cap activist - the Elliot Management playbook would be a nice fit for HIVE at this point.

There does seem to be some value in the technology here, and a ~0.6-0.7x revenue multiple looks attractive even with recent disappointments. But something has to change at Aerohive - and I'm skeptical of jumping in until it does.