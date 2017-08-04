L.B. Foster - Out Of The Dark And Positioned For The Road Ahead

Overview

L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) is positioned to do fantastic in 2017. Q1 marked the reversion of investors' confidence in the company, turning the company share prices from $9 to 52-week high $22.

Despite the recent pessimism, which drove the stock down price back down to $17, Q2 results released yesterday confirm L.B. Foster is truly on its way to a successful turnaround. We report the highlights of the earnings result as follow.

Q2 Results

Revenue

All segments performed better year on year, led by a surprisingly strong quarter in Construction segment with a 12.7% increase, where piling products and fabricated bridge drove the most improvement, 30% and 43.2% respectively. The second best improvement was Tubular & Energy segment, with a 6.8% increase year on year. It seems to have a new life as this segment has been loss making for many quarters now. And the next few quarters are looking even better as midstream oil activities are going to benefit even more thanks to the improvement of the upstream activities in the last two quarters. Lastly, despite higher Class I rail volume since the beginning of the year; Rail segment saw the least improvement, merely 2.7% increase. All in all, a very strong finish for the first half of the year.

Source: Earnings call slide 2Q17

Earnings

In comparison with the abysmal 2Q16 (suffered a $128.9mil asset impairment), it shouldn't be a surprise that EBITDA this quarter was superior. However, with asset impairment adjusted, Foster performed really well, earnings reported slightly ahead of what the management expected, at $0.29 EPS compared to $(0.11) last year. The major contributions are thanks to improved sales and much better than expected costs reduction in SG&A, which was 11.7% lower than last year.

Gross margin decreased slightly, but management expects it to improve in the second half. The reasons are improvements expected in the gross margins on precast concrete products going into its seasonal high period, market pricing and volume on rail projects to improve, and lastly a busier upstream market. Overall, the third quarter will see consolidated gross margin return to levels around 20%.

FCF and debt repayment

FCF was well ahead of expectation. Added sales, favorable working capital management, low CAPEX (at $4.6mil) and the tax refund of $9.9 million allowed the company to use the extra cash flow to pay off debt by over $21 million this half, and $17.3 this quarter alone. The great news is that the management continues to focus on controlling cost and is committed to reducing debt to be below $100mil by the end of the year.

New orders and backlog

New orders saw a small decrease compared to last year. Q2 recorded $128.4 million, an 8.3% decrease compared to last year's second quarter. But, overall year to date, it is a 12.8% increase, mainly due to a 22.4% increase in Rail and 28.6% in Tubular and partially offset by a 7.5% reduction in Construction orders.

Backlog increased compared to prior year and remain solid as Q1 and Q2 will support seasonal weakness in Q3.

Source: Created by author with data collected from Earnings Call Slides 1Q16-2Q17

Outlook

Q2 results were fantastic, and a relief! It's a small personal win for us as we have a concentrated portfolio, and L.B. Foster constitutes a quarter of the current value. Thus, we are glad the market updates and peers' updates previously assembled were useful.

From our analysis, we expect L.B Foster to finish the second half of the year strongly. Potentially pushing the stock to higher than $25, making it a fairly attractive trade, at 30%+ gain within a few months from current prices. We summarizes the predictions of management in each quarter in the table below. As you can see, their record for doing what they say and the accuracy of their general market awareness is very commendable!

Source: Created by author with data collected from Earnings Call Slides 1Q16-2Q17

As stated before, at $25, we also do not factor any growth. With 2-5% growth, the stock may reach up to $30 a share. Not exactly exciting growth, the management also does not expect any obvious catalyst, especially when ear dropping about the prospect of the current administration infrastructure build becoming a reality and import restriction of steel products. But again, the company has been deeply undervalued for more than a year, and the market has now caught-up in its misjudgment.

Take Away

Q2 results were fantastic, a relief for patient investors as the market continues to recover. Apart from a small decrease in new orders, the backlog remains higher than last year, the balance sheet has now improved and will be even stronger if the debt level is reduced to the $100mil. Management has set priorities correctly and worked very hard to bring back the company to growth. we will continue to be invested in the company for the foreseeable future.

Author's note: Thank you for reading the article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FSTR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.