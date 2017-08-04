General Mills: Keep Milking That Dividend

Shares of General Mills Inc. (GIS) are down about 20% over the past twelve months, which is strange in my view. We made a 92.86% gain on GIS calls in February, and thought it was time to revisit the stock. In my view, investors should take advantage of the market’s irrationality and buy at these levels. The company’s financial performance has been quite good, the dividend is compelling, and the shares themselves now trade at a very reasonable discount to the overall market. This is a largely recession proof business that has a very compelling dividend story, and investors would be wise to load up on shares at these prices.

Financial Snapshot

Both revenue and net income have fluctuated somewhat over the past six years, as the company attempts to accommodate changes in consumer tastes. The fact is, though, that earnings per share have grown at a nice steady 3.15% since 2011 as a result of an ongoing share buyback program. In addition, the dividends have grown at a CAGR of about 7.85%.

Nothing’s perfect, though, and General Mills is no exception. The balance sheet isn’t perfect in my view, given the high level of debt at the moment. I’d prefer to see the company pay some of it down, obviously. That being said, most (61%) of the debt is due after 2021, suggesting that there’s little risk of a credit or solvency crisis anytime soon.

The dividend increase on the back of a share buyback is critical to me, as it indicates that management is shareholder friendly in their orientation. This business (like most of them) is subject to the vagaries of the business cycle. What is of utmost importance is what management chooses to do in the face of inherent volatility. In this case, management has behaved extraordinarily well.

The dividend history here in particular is extraordinary, since the company has paid a dividend consistently for the past 117 years. The company can trace its history to the Minneapolis Milling Company, incorporated in 1856. We sometimes seem to think that this is the first period in U.S. history that consumer choices have changed, and that this is a radical new era of culinary tastes after remaining consistent for 160 years. Consumer choices have changed often since the end of the Civil War, and this company has thrived in the face of those changes. That should count for something in my view.

Modelling The Dividend

General Mills has had an extraordinary past, obviously, but investors must concern themselves with the future and it’s with that in mind that I must spill some virtual ink trying to predict what will happen to share prices from here. Whenever I try to predict the future, I engage in a ceteris paribus assumption. This means that I only change the most important variable (the dividend in this case), and keep everything else constant. In my experience, it leads to a less muddled prediction.

In order to be as conservative as possible, I’m going to assume that the dividend growth rate will slow to 5% over the next four years. I’m assuming this in spite of the demonstrated history of growing at a higher rate, and in spite of the relatively low payout ratio in order to ensure that my surprises will be positive ones. When I perform this forecast on these shares, I estimate a CAGR return over the next four years of just over 8%. Interestingly, about 40% of this return comes in the form of dividends, suggesting that the return is more certain than one that’s dependent on the vagaries of the stock market.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for GIS resumed its bullish uptrend by closing above $55.50 yesterday. From here, we see the shares rising to $58.50 over the next three months.

Today, we may buy GIS call options, which will provide us with approximately 15x leverage on our long trade. Our initial stop loss exit signal will be a daily close below $55.00.

For investors in the shares, we recommend you hold for three months or $55.50, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors (years not months), we believe GIS is a solid addition to any dividend growth portfolio.

Conclusion

It’s both a blessing and a curse that we access the future cash flows of different businesses via the public markets. It can be a curse when the market bids the shares of a company up on hopeful expectations about its future. When the company inevitably disappoints, the shares will drop in price. Thus, when an investor buys a company that’s trading at a premium, the risk-reward is skewed against them. If the company performs well, the shares may not do much as perfection is already “baked in.” If, on the other hand, the company missteps, the shares will drop.

It can be a blessing when you buy a high quality business whose shares are languishing. It’s emotionally challenging to buy something that everyone else is avoiding, but the fact is that this is the source of all outsized gains. Buying high quality at a cheap price is the only way to go. At the moment, the shares of this high quality business are trading at a 26% discount to the overall market. Not only that, they’re trading at near the cheapest they have traded at in over two years. It’s for that reason that I strongly recommend that investors consider GIS.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GIS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our Seeking Alpha BlogPost to get a feel for our trading style.