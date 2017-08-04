The Calm Before The Storm In Stocks

Last week, many companies reported earnings for the second quarter and the stock indices remain at or close to all-time highs. Meanwhile, last week the administration and Republicans in the Senate failed to keep their election promise to repeal and replace Obamacare. Moreover, on Friday North Korea, in another provocative action, fired an ICBM missile that landed 230 miles off the Japanese coast and could have the ability to hit targets in the United States. At the same time, discord continues to embrace the Trump administration and the Russians, in response to sanctions, retaliated and cut the number of U.S. embassy personnel in Moscow as the relationship between the two nuclear powers continues to deteriorate.

The bottom line is that there are so many factors on the domestic and international landscapes that weigh on the prospects for stock prices but the equity markets continue on their merry way marching higher as it seems nothing can put a bearish spin on the stock market these days.

The VIX fell below nine last week

Recently, the volatility index fell to its lowest level of 2017 and the lowest level I can remember when it moved to 8.84. Source: Big Charts

While the VIX is back to the 10 level, volatility has been making lower lows for months as money continues to pour into equities markets. Despite recent interest rate hikes by the Fed, and the promise of balance sheet normalization, which is a form of quantitative tightening, equities continue to offer investors and traders the best record of returns. Money from IRAs, 401Ks, SEPs, and other savings plans continue to flood into mutual funds, and the equities markets seem to make new highs consistently. At the end of 2016, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was at 19,762.60, and last week it rose to above the 22,000 level. At the same time, the Russell Index, S&P 500, and NASDAQ have all posted impressive gains. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that the volatility index continues to move to the downside as the stock market has been a one-way street higher. Meanwhile, many issues could change the path of least resistance for stocks, but so far equities have been Teflon investment instruments, and any bad news seems to slide to the sidelines.

Shades of pre-1929? Robert Shiller thinks so

I saw an interesting interview with the Nobel Prize winning economist Robert Shiller from Yale University who drew some very interesting parallels between the current state of the stock market and the pre-1929 situation in equities. The difference between today and way and almost 90 years ago is that there are so many more market participants invested in the stock market in the United States and around the world.

Shiller has a pretty good record of identifying markets that have moved to levels that are too high. He was one of the cautionary voices before the crash in housing prices in 2008 warning that problems were on the horizon. While Shiller’s call was early, it turned out to be dead right. Dr. Shiller’s CAPE ratio has appreciated to a level where it backs up his statement that we could be on the verge of a correction in stocks that will cause panic and a downside move that is much bigger than most expect.

Valuations are at the second highest level in history

The Q2 earnings season has come to an end, and stocks have continued their journey higher. The dollar has been falling like a stone since trading at the highest level since 2002 at 103.815 on the dollar index and is down 11% against a basket of currencies over the past seven months. The weaker dollar has bolstered earnings of multinational companies as the fall in the currency makes U.S. exports and goods more competitive on global markets fostering an increase in earnings. However, the multiple on shares based on current valuations have risen to the second highest level in history. Source: Shiller PE Ratio

As the chart of the CAPE ratio, Dr. Shiller’s measure of the historical price to earnings ratio for the S&P 500 shows, it has risen to the second highest level in history surpassing the valuation before Black Tuesday, the day of the stock market crash in 1929. I am not sure of the best way to characterize the current state of stock values is complacency or benign neglect of all of the issues swirling around and creating some very dark clouds when it comes to the future path of least resistance for stocks.

Natural buying every day makes the path of least resistance higher

While many cautionary factors could create a significant correction in the U.S. equities market, buying on a daily basis has become institutionalized. The savings of many Americans find their way into equities even if individuals are not buying directly. Investments in mutual funds, and other managed accounts as well as direct purchases, show up each day as a percentage of earnings move into the stock market. This natural buying has created a natural upward bias for equities prices. When I first began my trading career in the early 1980s, one of my bosses told me that markets go higher when there is more buying than selling and they move to the downside when the opposite occurs. When it comes to stocks, buying each day continues to overwhelm selling, and many of the buyers are complacent putting their savings into instruments that support higher stock prices, which has caused valuations to rise to dangerous levels.

Everyone could head for the exit at the same time in a volatile world

All you have to do these days is turn on the TV or read new stories to realize that political events around the globe have the potential to lead to dire consequences. The current standoff between North Korea and the United States with nuclear weapons in the mix could lead to an event or series of events that will be catastrophic for Asia and humankind. The vitriol between Saudi Arabia and Iran over the future of the Middle East has already deteriorated into a proxy war in the region. In the U.S., the country is politically divided to an unprecedented extent. Pressure on the Trump administration from opposition forces seems to be leading to investigations and increasing accusations of impropriety on both sides of the political spectrum that will likely thwart the president’s ability to find legislative support for many initiatives promised on the campaign trail. The bottom line is that there is not just one issue hanging over the stock market these days, there are many on the domestic and international landscapes.

The current level of the volatility index is a sign of calm in markets; however, it could be a case of calm before a giant storm of volatility that will result in shock and awe. Moreover, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has been powering to new highs on almost a daily basis, the Russell, S&P 500, and NASDAQ have all been not following the index that is watched by the greatest audience. Many complacent investors who continue to believe that a giant stock market correction is not on the horizon could quickly head for the exits if the major indexes begin to drop by 10 or 20% quickly. We are coming up on the 88th anniversary of the stock market crash this October, and with volatility so low, it is an excellent time to take some protection, and the VIX at such a low level could be the perfect instrument to hedge against a storm of epic proportions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.