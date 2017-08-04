Under Armour: Voting Machine Vs. Weighing Machine

"In the short run, the market is a voting machine, in the long run it is a weighing machine."

-Ben Graham.

The stock is down 65% off it's highs. The math of loss really works against you. If your stock is down 50%, you need to go up 100% just to break even. if your stock is down 65% you need to be up 185% just to get back to zero.

This is my 14th article on Under Armour (UAA) and every single time I argued to avoid the stock. Right now everybody is piling on UA's troubles, but some of us saw it early on. While many (less sophisticated investors) bought the hype and marketing by Kevin Plank, the smart money crowd was paying attention to problems ahead of time. You can only hype people so long and when the results don't come in, you see a broken growth stock.

To spell it out, a lot of the bulls seem like they had never purchased more than a handful of stocks in their life. You had the young and old simpletons talking about how they see all the kids wearing UA. On the other side you'd see the bears talking about things like valuation, balance sheet, expenses, margins, over-priced acquisitions etc. The longs talked like gamblers, betting on Curry, Plank and athlete endorsements, while the shorts viewed UA as an actual business.

So how does a stock go down 65% during a bull market? Hype. Kevin Plank is a world class salesman. If he were a lesser salesman we never would have seen the sky high valuation that we did. Not only does he sell the retail investors, he sold dreams to the Wall Street analysts covering the stock. These are very highly educated MBA types, smart men and women who followed the defined path to a good job and good money. Kevin Plank took a different path and built a multi billion dollar business. I can promise you they are at least a little intimidated by the highly successful alpha CEO that has done something they can never do. They risk averse Wall Street analysts also bought the hype, just like the longs who wanted to get rich quick.

Results

There is a reason why insiders have been dumping hundreds of thousands of shares of this stock, with virtual no insider buys.

*North American revenue was flat

*Connect fitness proving more and more again to be a billion dollar blunder

*Margins down

*SG&A Expenses up

*Inventory up, accounts receivable up

*Tax rate 21% compared to 41% last year. Expect higher rate for the year.

*Lost money

*Lowered guidance

*New additions to E team

If you just look at the facts it was an awful quarter for Under Armour. If you listen to UA earnings calls you are used to seeing the negatives glossed over, while plank and others say, "look at this shiny object over here". This quarter was more of the same, negatives are glossed over and ignored while they talk about a "challenging environment" or they just want to talk about their athletes and their accomplishments instead of financial results.

Steph (Durant) won the NBA finals! Great, why were shoe sales down 2%?

"You've seen millions of online views and a spike in relevancy and engagement rates"... Yet another "woman's campaign". OK, I'm a greedy investor, I care about millions of dollars not millions of "views" and engagement rates.

Biggest problems

North American sales are flat. That's if you even trust the numbers. With all the inventory dumping, with the much lower tax rate, I find it very interesting that rates were flat and not negative. Does it really matter if you are +1% or -1%? Not really but if you think UA is getting roasted now they would have got roasted 10x as bad if they were shrinking in their home market. Accounting has discretion in it and I wouldn't be shocked if they were creative with the timing of some revenue recognition to magically be up 0.3%. Last minute dumping to Kohls (KSS) to put lipstick on a pig?

The results were bad. This confirms what the bears have been saying, UA is losing popularity and losing to ADIDAS (OTCQX:ADDYY). This directly contradicts the bull argument that "all the kids are wearing it". We saw foreshadowing months ago with the taking stock with teens survey and longs wanted to ignore it.

Adidas reported +26% revenue in North America, while Under Armour was flat. Maybe next time Kevin Plank will think twice before he calls the German giant a "dumb competitor". Adidas is winning innovation and fashion trends right now and they also didn't waste $700 mil on fitness apps. You say it's a tough environment, maybe for Under Armour but not for Adidas, it's been GREAT!

Footwear sales -2%

Why did I write 14 articles passing on UA? Because I'm a hateful troll? NO. I initially wanted to go long the stock and after careful study I realized the risk/reward was not there. Be patient, study the stock and maybe the time to invest will come right?

UA can carve out a future as an apparel company if they want, maybe a souped up Russell Athletic, And1, Fila, Puma or Champion. That's not what they want, they want to be a Nike (NKE) or Adidas (or better). To get there they have to up their shoe game and their international game. The international growth rates are impressive, but they are coming off such low bases. Of course they don't post dollar values, they post growth rates. If your Asian sales go from 53 mil to 85 mil... which isn't a lot for a company with a ~ 20 Billion market cap... start talking in percentages to impress investors.

To be fair, the footwear sales were lapping a high number but -2% makes me realize I might never want to invest in this company.

UA clothing has good quality and good reputation and I wear it personally. From what I gather, their cleats are also good. If they could make great shoes they could maybe one day challenge the big dogs. The shoes are not where they need to be and might never get there. People think they can change and "get it right". How many crappy pairs of shoes do you have to buy before you stop giving the company another chance? 1? 2? Curry could have been a very good thing for Under Armour. People know they like UA clothes, Curry could give the company's shoes a good reputation and then you eventually buy their shoes too (as they are associated with quality). It's not happening thus far. The sneaker heads (and regular people) I talk to don't like their shoes. So what do you do if you are UA... discount discount discount and be viewed by the market as second rate and cheap. UA's apparel has a good reputation, but the shoes don't. Sales figures back that up. It's also hard to have a lower quality reputation and build up than vice versa.

International and footwear are keys, but in reality footwear is #1. In my opinion the odds are heavily stacked against UA's growth aspirations due to their footwear shortcomings.

Inefficiencies

Lowering margins, discounting, higher costs, turnover, layoffs, all of that and the company lost money. UA lost $12 million last quarter, just think, they have to pay $15 million in severance as they cut 2% of workforce. $20 mil in inventory charges, $40 mil in intangibles, $110-$130 mil overall. Is this a growth company? Plank pointed to the old days, the 20%+ "Hyper growth" and argue they are still a "growth" company.

Speaking of waste - what about the billion dollar blunder on fitness apps? People wanted to argue with me that it will pay off, Connect fitness revenue was down 2%. Down off a $23 mil level. Maybe next quarter they write that off?

The point of a business is profit - not revenue growth, and UA has a lot of wasteful spending and areas for operational inefficiencies.

Conclusion

A year or two ago it was always positive. Deep down even the bulls knew they were overpaying. Chumbawamba, if UA get's knocked down they will get up again. "If the overpriced stock goes down I will just buy more because it will eventually get back up again". Blind faith. Now, down 65% people aren't as excited.

Stock might not move around much during the quarter - wouldn't shock me to have an earnings beat one of these next few quarters but can you really say they will return to the 20%+ rev growth anytime soon? Stock can also get punished further to a more fair valuation as the stock still isn't "cheap".

I'm not interested in investing and praying for a 1 time pop, I was looking for a multi-bagger to maybe one day challenge Nike or Adidas. Not only is this company another pass, if they can't do footwear they might not have as much potential as some think. The reason why I was attracted to this brand was because IF they could one day challenge Nike/Adidas a lot of money can be made here. Can't do it when you can't grow in your home market and when your shoe reputation is weak.

Best of Luck