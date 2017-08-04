The Trump Administration Rejects Icahn's Biofuel Reform

Bloomberg reported this week that the Trump administration has decided to reject activist investor and CVR Refining (CVRR) majority owner Carl Icahn's proposed reform to the revised Renewable Fuel Standard's [RFS2] biofuel blending mandate. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency [EPA] is tasked with administering the mandate, and under the Obama administration it effectively punted the decision on Mr. Icahn's reform to the winner of November's presidential election. The share prices of merchant refiners such as CVR Refining, its parent CVR Energy (CVI), Valero (VLO), HollyFrontier (HFC), and PBF Energy (PBF) soared above the S&P 500 index (see figure) when GOP candidate Donald Trump was ultimately declared the victor given his close relationship with Mr. Icahn. This connection appeared to bear fruit the following month when Mr. Trump announced the appointment of Mr. Icahn as his administration's new "regulatory reform czar." Earlier this year Mr. Icahn even convinced a leading biofuel lobbying group, the Renewable Fuels Association, to support his proposal by convincing its leadership in a fait accompli that the executive order implementing it had already been drafted.

CVRR data by YCharts

If this week's news, which is also being reported by other outlets such as Politico, is correct, it would represent the culmination of a major reversal in the outlook of merchant refiners. These smaller operations have been negatively impacted in past years by the mandate's requirement that refiners blend specific volumes of biofuels such as ethanol with gasoline or, failing that, purchase a sufficient number of blending credits known as Renewable Identification Numbers [RIN] instead. Merchant refiners' general lack of blending capacity due to their limited wholesale and retail operations has resulted in the purchase of large numbers of RINs by them at great expense. Indeed, CVR Refining even attempted to "short" the RIN market at the beginning of the year (and possibly as early as last year) as a means of reducing its RIN expenditures by taking advantage of the sharp decline to RIN prices that came in response to Mr. Icahn's appointment. While this strategy paid off in Q1, that now appears to have been a one-time benefit as RIN prices have subsequently returned to their pre-election levels.

There were some signs as recently as last week that the Trump administration's EPA would decide to reject Mr. Icahn's proposal. CVR Refining's CEO stated during the company's Q2 earnings call that he was now under the impression that the reform would need to be implemented at the Congressional level rather than via executive order. A federal appellate court decision released last week supported this view with its finding that a previous attempt by the EPA to reduce RIN prices by reinterpreting the mandate's requirements had improperly fulfilled what should have been a legislative role. There was certainly reason to believe that the EPA's stance on Mr. Icahn's proposal was not as guaranteed as merchant refiners' share prices indicated after Mr. Trump's election victory.

More surprising, however, is the fact that, as told by a "senior administration official" to Politico, "President Trump supports the EPA's decision." The cornerstone of CVR Refining's short strategy was the relationship between Mr. Icahn and Mr. Trump, and few investors (judging from CVR Refining's share price) expected such a decision until very recently. The administration's position lends further credibility to the notion that Mr. Icahn's proposal was unlikely to pass judicial muster unless it was implemented by Congress. While this option remains possible, it is extremely improbable given the current inability of the majority party in Congress to pass any major legislation without the support of the minority party. The blending mandate received robust bipartisan support at the time of its creation, and opposition from Corn Belt Republicans and pro-environment Democrats would almost certainly suffice to prevent Mr. Icahn's proposal from being passed.

The White House's decision is good news, on the other hand, for biofuel producers inasmuch as they strongly opposed Mr. Icahn's proposal. (Tellingly, the Renewable Fuels Association was kicked out of an umbrella biofuel production group after word of its agreement with Mr. Icahn was leaked.) Ethanol producers such as Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), Green Plains, Inc. (GPRE), REX American Resources (REX), and Pacific Ethanol (PEIX) do not directly benefit from higher RIN prices but do gain an advantage from policy certainty in the biofuels markets. Advanced biofuel producers such as FutureFuel (FF) and Renewable Energy Group (REGI) derive a greater benefit due to their production of fuels that generate more RINs per gallon than ethanol. Finally, fuel retailers (and non-obligated blenders) Casey's General Stores (CASY) and Murphy USA (MUSA) also stand to benefit given their past sales of large volumes of RINs obtained from their blending operations, especially since Mr. Icahn's proposal would have potentially required them to become obligated blenders.

The last seven days have already contained quite a bit of bad news for merchant refiners between record RIN expenditure projections, last week's appellate court decision, and the threat of a U.S. embargo on Venezuelan crude. Mr. Trump's support for the EPA's decision to reject Mr. Icahn's proposal will be a very disappointing development for the sector's investors. While I do not expect their share prices to drop sharply since the news appears to have been incorporated by investors during last week's big declines, it does eliminate a major source of optimism in the sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PBF, FF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.