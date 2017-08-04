I Prefer Fat Dividend Yields: I Bought This 7% Yielder

Subscribers of The Mortgage REIT Forum had early access to this article over the weekend and receive real-time text message alerts.

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) recently issues a new preferred share: NLY-F. The current price on NLY-F is at a discount to call value which is a huge positive factor.

The other three NLY preferred shares are trading at a premium.

After call protection ends for NLY-F, they go to LIBOR+4.993%. So essentially shareholders are getting a security with a 6.95% coupon for now (higher stripped yield) and at the end of the period they either have a security paying LIBOR plus the spread or they get called.

Traders

This security is viable for traders because I think it has some moderate upside since it is from the largest company and should be included in preferred share indexes since it will have massive volume.

Buy and Holders

The security is also great for buy-and-hold investors because it trades under call value, carries about 5 years of call protection (call protection ends 9/30/2022), and the floating rate feature provides a level of protection from inflation. If inflation comes, we should see higher short term rates.

Risk for NLY-C and NLY-E

NLY registered for a maximum offering value (including underwriter’s allocation) of $805 million. They have over $1.2 million preferred equity outstanding before accounting for the call of NLY-A or the issuance of NLY-F. That means NLY initially authorized enough shares that they could use the proceeds to call NLY-A and most of NLY-C and NLY-E, but the current level of registered shares wouldn’t be enough to include calling NLY-D because NLY-D is the last priority since it has the lowest coupon.

I prefer NLY-D to NLY-C and NLY-E. I am long NLY-D for now, as a trading position. I think both investors and traders looking to enter a new position should look to NLY-D when compared to E and C. NLY-F is the best preferred share Annaly Capital offers.

Stripped yield

Here’s additional information on the preferred share stripped yields:

Broker and preferred share tickers

Almost every major broker in the United States has their own method for referring to preferred shares. I put together a spreadsheet that cross-references each of the major brokers along with the symbol they use for each preferred share. Here are the different tickers for the preferred shares by broker.

My portfolio

Besides preferred shares, I try to find companies which are undervalued. I bought both Target (TGT) and Washington Prime Group (WPG) while they were at attractive prices. WPG was more of a short-term play and I sold over 90% of my allocation with some great returns. I’ve been investing in TGT for a while and my weighted buy-in is around $58. It’s been nice to see them start rallying. I still believe they are undervalued. I purchased Wal-Mart (WMT) when they were at a great price and PE ratio. I’m currently holding onto my position, but have no plans to add more with WMT seeing quite the rally this year. Costco (COST) saw a drop in price around $150. I was hoping for $140 which is where I’d start considering making a play.

My hunting dividends

Mall REITs have risk factors, but I don’t believe they are as bad as the market is portraying right now. I’m interested in strong dividend yields from CBL & Associates (CBL), DDR Corp. (DDR), Simon Property Group (SPG), and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI). There are several preferred shares which have often dipped into my buy range. Dynex Capital (DX) and Anworth Mortgage (ANH) have both offered good deals on preferred shares recently. AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) and Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) both offer preferred shares right now that I have a hold rating on.

Keeping an eye on

I’ve been researching and watching the prices on National Retail Properties (NNN) and Realty Income Corp (O). Both have superb management and are great long-term investments. Coca-Cola (KO) and Pepsi (PEP) are companies I purchase products from. They both have strong products and are on my watch list in case their prices take a dip.

