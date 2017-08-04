This VCR Hasn't Gone Out Of Style

The low expense ratio and decent diversification make this a strong contender for any investor looking for consumer cyclical.

There are 379 holdings, but investors need to be aware that the top 10 holdings hold over 40% of the allocation.

This research report was produced by Colorado Wealth Management Fund with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

The Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR) is a fund almost entirely invested in the consumer cyclical sector. For investors looking for an allocation to this sector, this is a great choice.

Investment approach

Here’s the investment approach from the Vanguard website:

Expenses & yield

The expenses from VCR are .10% which is fantastic. The yield is 1.41%.

What does the index do?

Here’s what the index does:

Who would want the ETF?

VCR offers a great way to invest into consumer discretionary. However, investors need to be aware of the volatility of this fund. While it has performed well, and I believe it will continue to do so over the long term, now is not the time I’d personally put VCR in my portfolio.

It is definitely an ETF I’ll have on my watch list.

Current market valuations and strategy

VCR has had some great returns since its inception. The low expense ratio lets investors get an allocation to consumer discretionary without having to pay absurd fees. However, I’m concerned about the overall valuation of the market. It is at all-time highs and I don’t believe this is a good time to be investing in VCR. If I wanted to invest in an ETF, I’d go the defensive route with the Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC). Here’s what returns have looked like over the last 13 years from InvestSPY:

These are historical returns and don’t say much about how these funds will compare to the market. However, Vanguard does offer some strong funds with very low expense ratios. Both of these funds have beat the S&P 500 (SPY) quite substantially over a long period of time. While I can’t foresee what the market will do, I suspect VDC will continue to have low volatility and shouldn’t see as much of a drawdown compared to VCR and SPY over the long run. For an investor looking to be invested in the market right now, I see VCR as being on a watch list and VDC as a good defensive investment.

Yearly returns

VCR has seen some heavy swings over the last decade. Here’s MorningStar breaking down the returns:

The 2007-2008 range hurt for VCR. The fund still was able to come back from the loss and show significantly better returns than SPY overall. This is because of the heavy sector weighting in one sector:

Within the sector, there’s some nice diversification you can see from the Vanguard website:

The subsectors are in case a couple of them aren’t performing very well. Investors should pay close attention to where these allocations are going. If a market panic were to occur, these subsectors can take a serious downturn.

Holdings

Here are the top 40 holdings:

Ticker Company Name % Allocation (AMZN) Amazon.Com Inc 11.96% (HD) The Home Depot Inc 5.69% (CMCSA) Comcast Corp Class A 5.61% (DIS) Walt Disney Co 5.12% (MCD) Mcdonald's Corp 3.87% (PCLN) The Priceline Group Inc 2.80% (SBUX) Starbucks Corp 2.59% (NKE) Nike Inc B 2.38% (TWX) Time Warner Inc 2.37% (CHTR) Charter Communications Inc A 2.21% (LOW) Lowe's Companies Inc 2.05% (NFLX) Netflix Inc 1.96% (--) Cmt Market Liquidity Rate 1.67% (GM) General Motors Co 1.43% (TJX) Tjx Companies Inc 1.43% (TSLA) Tesla Inc 1.42% (F) Ford Motor Co 1.26% (MAR) Marriott International Inc Class A 1.00% (FOXA) Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A 0.91% (TGT) Target Corp 0.85% (NWL) Newell Brands Inc 0.79% (LVS) Las Vegas Sands Corp 0.77% (YUM) Yum Brands Inc 0.76% (DLPH) Delphi Automotive Plc 0.72% (CBS) Cbs Corp Class B 0.72% (CCL) Carnival Corp 0.70% (ROST) Ross Stores Inc 0.69% (VFC) Vf Corp 0.62% (ORLY) O'reilly Automotive Inc 0.61% (DG) Dollar General Corp 0.61% (OMC) Omnicom Group Inc 0.59% (LBTYK) Liberty Global Plc C 0.57% (RCL) Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd 0.57% (EXPE) Expedia Inc 0.56% (ULTA) Ulta Beauty Inc 0.52% (DLTR) Dollar Tree Inc 0.50% (AZO) Autozone Inc 0.50% (BBY) Best Buy Co Inc 0.49% (MHK) Mohawk Industries Inc 0.46% (MGM) Mgm Resorts International 0.44%

One of my concerns with this fund is that it has 379 holdings and the top allocation has nearly 12% of the fund. Further, the fund has over 40% allocation to the top 10 holdings. The issue is just for diversification among securities, there isn’t as much as you’d think from a fund having 379 securities.

I took the top batch of holdings and plugged them into CPMS.

CPMS Assessment

Each stock was ranked by their relative performance on several metrics with the each metric carrying its own weighting.

The weights were:

25% Dividend Yield

25% P/E on current year estimated earnings

12.5% P/E on next year’s consensus earnings

12.5% 5-year beta

5% market capitalization

12.5% price to sales

5% EV to EBITDA

2.5% price to cash flow

Any investor with the program could assign their own weightings, but I felt these were very useful metrics across most sectors.

Conclusion

Investors looking to get allocation into consumer discretionary should take a look at VCR. It does have a heavy allocation to the top 10, so an investor would need to make sure they are comfortable with the weightings. This is a fund which will be going on my watch list. Why? Because if I want more consumer discretionary in my portfolio, I believe this is one of the best places to get it. The other option I would go with is investing in individual companies. For more diversification, VCR is a good option.

For more information about CPMS visit Morningstar-CPMS or contact Morningstar by E-mail.

Click The Mortgage REIT Forum to sign up for:

Actionable buy and sell target prices

buy and sell target prices Best research on preferred shares and REITs

research on preferred shares and REITs Best reviews on the site – 209/210 stars

Stable dividend yields over 7%

7% You get instant actionable SMS alerts

Sign up before September 1st, 2017 to lock in at $350/year

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article.