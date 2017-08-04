Seal Your Portfolio With Nordson

As I personally believe that investing in not a sprint but rather a marathon, I intend to hold each of my shares forever. This is why I feel it is imperative for an investor to have a deeper look on the company's historical financials. After all, there are many companies which are doing well for a few years, only to fall behind competition during the next financial turmoil. However, the best of the best are able to deliver good results from bull market to bull market while rewarding shareholders at the same time. In such a case, a company usually has a some type of a competitive advantage which makes it worth taking a closer look.

In this article, I will be focusing on looking at the historical financials of Nordson (NDSN). I will not consider the current or historical valuation of the shares. That will be up to the reader. Nordson is a company founded in 1954 which focuses in the manufacture and sale of dispensing equipment and industrial adhesives, sealants and coatings. I have for some time had my eye on the company's shares but I have not done my due diligence until now.

All the graphs below are self-made using my own financial database collected through the years. Let's start the analysis by looking at historical sales. As you can see below, top line has been growing at an annual rate of 7.3% and 5.5% for the last 10 and 20 years, which is good.

From historical point of view, free cash flow per share has been quite stable for an industrial company. In the case of Nordson, it is reasonably easy to assess near term cash flows.

The long-term dividend history seems to be exceptional, with an annual growth of 11.4% and 8.8% for the last 10 and 20 years. The dividend growth is supported by the increasing free cash flow as could be seen from the above graph.

Irrespective of good historical dividend growth, more important is the fact how much there is still growth potential left. Historically, the free cash flow has been able to cover dividend payments extremely well while the current ratio is around 20.8%.

Even though Nordson has already impressive financial figures to show for its investors, per share figures are even better as share buybacks have decreased the amount of shares by around -1.5% and -1.0%

for the last 10 and 20 years.

In addition to absolute financial figures, an investor should take a deeper look on what type of margins a company has been able to produce on a longer term. In the case of Nordson, return on assets using free cash flow has been on average 11.7% and 11.0% for the last 10 and 20 years.

Those values are exceptional.

When it comes to return on equity using free cash flow, it has been around 28.9% and 27.2% for the last 10 and 20 years. Those values are exceptional.

What about free cash flow relative to sales then? For the last 10 years it has been on average 13.9% and for the last 20 years 12.0%. Those values sound exceptional.

Personally I prefer investing in companies that have low capital expenditure requirements and that require little capital for growth. Nordson has been using on average 2.4% from sales to capital expenditures during the last 10 years. For the last 20 years the same figure stands at 2.5%. These figures are very good.

Especially during the current zero interest rate environment where money is almost free, many corporations are relying on it for wrong purposes, such as share buybacks or excessive acquisitions. Therefore I find it important to look at how free cash flow has historically covered existing debt. In the case of Nordson, free cash flow has covered debt well.

Summary



Even though Nordson's payout ratio is quite low resulting in low dividend yield and even though margins are not from the most stable end, I would still say Nordson is a strong candidate for anyone's portfolio. The margins from the RoS, RoE and RoA point of view clearly indicate that Nordson has a clear competitive advantage. In addition, capital expenditure requirements seem rather low and debt loads seems to be well managed.

