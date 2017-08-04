Rowan: The Safest Bet

Rowan (RDC) has recently published its second-quarter results, offering the opportunity to look at the company's performance and compare it to peers like Transocean (RIG) (read here), Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) (read here), and Ensco (ESV) (read here).

Rowan reported a net loss of $0.23 per share on revenue of $320 million. Not surprisingly, revenue continued to trend down, as is the case for the whole industry. At the end of the second quarter, the company had $1.15 billion of cash on the balance sheet and $2.5 billion of long-term debt.

Rowan's debt schedule is easy, with $207 million due in August 2019 and no maturities after this until June 2022. Given the amount of cash on the balance sheet, I do not anticipate any liquidity problems in the coming years. On this front, Rowan is similar to Diamond Offshore Drilling, which also has a solid balance sheet and easy debt schedule. As the "lower for longer" scenario continues to develop in the oil market, the strength of the balance sheet plays an increasingly important role in the evaluation of survival chances of any offshore drilling company. In this light, the upcoming Ensco merger with Atwood Oceanics (ATW) looks risky for Ensco, as it will have to pay Atwood's debt. I continue to favor drillers that pursue conservative strategies, like Rowan and Diamond Offshore Drilling.

In my view, Rowan's main strength is its joint venture with Saudi Aramco-ARO Drilling. Commenting on the issue, the company stated the following during the earnings call:

We expect to submit the first newbuild order into the newly formed marine yard company in 2018. Delivery is expected for the first of 20 state-of-the-art, fit-for-purpose modern jack-ups, each with 16 years of firm contract backlog.

A joint venture with the biggest client in the jack-up space is an advantage no other driller has. In addition, Rowan's vast exposure to the jack-up space likely puts the company first in line for a rebound when the situation in the industry changes for the better.

Meanwhile, the company's drillships continue to sit idle without contracts. Rowan commented on this issue:

We continue to see opportunities for our ultra-deepwater drillships in late 2017 and in 2018, but we have a close eye on commodity prices as we enter budget season and the effect that that might have in projected commencement dates in 2018.

Reading the company's conference call transcript and looking at the balance sheet, I came to the conclusion that Rowan is in no hurry to put its drillships back to work if the contracts are bad. The drillship space is very crowded now, so rates (which are all undisclosed nowadays) are likely at or even below cash breakeven levels.

The leader status and the solid balance sheet did not help Rowan shares this year, and they had a tough ride down along with the shares of other offshore drillers. The situation in the industry remains challenging and the price of oil is not helping much, so it's hard to expect that Rowan stock will pick up momentum unless there is a real breakthrough on the oil price front.

Long term, Rowan is the safest bet -- the Saudi JV, a solid position in the jack-up market, and a good balance sheet makes Rowan's chances to ride out the downturn with its current capital structure maximal. However, the road to recovery will be bumpy and quite lengthy, so money invested in every offshore drilling survival candidate could be frozen for some years. In my view, the industry continues to present good opportunities for trading, but I remain very cautious about the longer-term bets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.